Alphabet's Wing argues new US drone rules will hurt privacy

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Alphabet’s Wing is less than thrilled with the FAA’s new rules for drone ‘license plates,' and it’s pushing for significant changes. Reuters and The Verge report that the drone delivery company has attacked the rules for remote IDs, warning that they might have “unintended consequences” for privacy.

Wing argued that the requirement to use locally broadcast remote IDs made it possible to infer “sensitive information” about drone flights and their users, such as where people live or pick up their packages. Internet-based network remote IDs would protect against this kind of privacy intrusion, the company said, claiming that Americans wouldn’t accept that potential spying on their “deliveries or taxi trips.”

The firm also contended that broadcast IDs made it harder to create large-scale drone traffic control systems. Traffic management will be vital to a drone industry that could use network ID as a “key building block,” Wing said.

Wing maintained that the FAA’s rules needed to “continue to evolve” to accommodate this, although it stopped short of pursuing official action. The agency has stressed that the ID system was an “initial framework,” and that drone makers have 18 months to develop their ID technology and seek approval.

The reality, as The Verge noted, is more complicated. The FAA switched its strategy from network IDs to remote ones due to a number of potential problems, including unreliable cellular coverage and the possibility that data breaches at third-party brokers could ground drones and compromise privacy. That doesn’t negate the problems with broadcast IDs, but it does suggest that neither current option is ideal.

  • 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In today’s near-zero interest rate environment, it’s been tough for investors looking for yield. There are many high-yielding dividend stocks to buy, but with markets at all-time highs, many of them have gotten stretched when it comes to valuation. With concerns 2020’s overvalued stock market will head lower in 2021, it may not be best to dive into this often talked-about names. Instead, consider the many undervalued stocks that not only offer a fantastic forward dividend yield, but also the potential to gain in the coming 12 months. Granted, if markets overall take a hit, it may be tough for many of these stocks (which remain down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic) to bounce back towards prior price levels. But with the potential for gains outweighing potential losses, all could be great buys as we head into the new year.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot Offering value and yield, consider these five undervalued dividend stocks to buy: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Dividend Stocks to Buy: Gilead Sciences (GILD) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has taken the spotlight away from the pharma giant, and its novel coronavirus treatment, remdesivir (to be marketed as Veklury). That alone hasn’t been why shares have not performed well since the summer. Other concerns, like its aggressive M&A activity, and hiccups with its rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate, have been negative factor the stock as well. Trading for between $75-$80 per share back in July, GILD stock now changes hands for around $57 per share. But while speculators have moved elsewhere for pandemic plays, it may be time to seize the opportunity. How so? With its solid 4.8% forward dividend yield, and low valuation (forward price-earnings of 8.7x), Gilead is cheap relative to some of its big pharma rivals. Sure, with analysts expecting essentially zero sales growth between 2020 and 2021, it makes sense the stock commands only a single-digit P/E ratio. Yet that didn’t stop RBC’s Brian Abrahams from seeing it as a top biopharma pick for 2021. Citing multiple catalysts, the analyst sees the potential for around 50% gains in this hard-hit healthcare play. With yield and upside potential, consider this a dividend stock to buy ahead of the new year. H&R Block (HRB) Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com Despite being a major player in a recession-resistant business (tax preparation), HRB stock has remained far below its pre-pandemic prices. Yielding 6.6% and selling at a forward multiple of just 4.7x, why are investors shunning this business? Chalk it up to growth, or lack thereof. As discussed in its recent investor day presentation, the company is targeting annual growth in the mid-single digits. Given individual tax filers continue to move towards online alternatives, it’s no shock H&R block is stuck in neutral. But the company is fighting to avoid obsolesce. How? By focusing on small business rather than individual clients. Management may be on to something. As InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto discussed Dec. 17, the pandemic-driven shift to remote work could parlay into an increase in independent contractors. The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot I don’t see this stock becoming a long-term compounder. But with investors expecting the worst, a better-than-expected 2021 could send this cheap stock back to prior price levels (between $20-25 per share, compared to around $15.50 per share). Get paid while you wait with its high dividend yield and consider now the time to buy H&R Block stock. Kraft Heinz (KHC) Source: Eyesonmilan/Shutterstock.com Earlier this year, I called KHC stock a “value trap that could fall further.” But proven wrong by its pandemic tailwinds, shares in the packaged foods giant look good at today’s prices. Even after rallying from under $20 per share, to around $35 per share, since March. Why do I still see value with Kraft Heinz, even after its 75% rally? With its around 4.6% dividend yield, this is another recession-resistant stock offering an ample payout. Not only that, compared to peers, Kraft is cheap. Sporting a forward P/E of 12.8x, that’s far below what rivals Conagra (NYSE:CAG) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) currently command. To top it all off, the company has learned from its past mistakes. Instead of leaning on financial engineering to move the needle, the company now has a solid organic growth plan in motion. The food giant’s management is confident this new strategy will help deliver top line growth. Even as Covid-19 tailwinds for the packaged food industry enter the rearview mirror. Keep in mind that, with the vaccine progress, investors may take profit with what’s been a pandemic stock since last March. But reasonably priced, and rewarding shareholders via its dividend, consider this another value and yield play for your portfolio. Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Source: Shutterstock Lumen may not be a household name. But I’m sure you are familiar with this company’s former name, CenturyLink. As our own Joel Bagole discussed back in October, the company is looking to shed its past (landline and cable), and go all-in on fiber optic solutions. It’s no shock LUMN stock remains far down from where it was earlier this year, not only due to its strategic pivot still being a work in progress. With its large debt position (around $33 billion), investors may be worried it’s overleveraged. But upon closer look, risk/return looks good with this value play. Trading at a forward P/E of 6.7, Wall Street has already priced-in much of the worst-case scenario. And, while debt is high, the company continues to be a cash cow. Generating $6.75 billion in operating cash flow in the past 12 months, the company has plenty coming in to both pay down its debt, and pay out its impressive 10.1% dividend. Given it’s busy streamlining its operations, the big payoff may be years away for LUMN stock. Yet, offering both high yield, and the potential for solid gains, consider this name to keep top of mind as we enter 2021. Altria Group (MO) Source: Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com MO stock is one I’ve discussed many times in the past year, both as a value stock and as a dividend stock. But while dividend and value investors may sing its praises, there are plenty that are critical of its long-term prospects. With Seeking Alpha contributors making bearish calls like “Altria is collapsing,” citing declining smoking rates and a maxed-out payout ratio, many may see this is a value-trap dividend stock, much like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Yes, Altria’s future potential may be much lower than the stock’s historical returns. But there’s still worthwhile upside for those diving in at today’s prices (around $40.25 per share). What do I mean? Far from “collapsing,” earnings are set to grow by mid-single digits in the coming year. Add in potential opportunities in non-combustible tobacco and cannabis. Simply put, there’s a path for shares to head back towards prior price levels ($50-$60 per share). The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot With a forward yield of 8.3% and the potential for slow and steady gains, this sin stock remains a great dividend value play. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel held long positions in LUMN and MO stock. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

    Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel. The women who sued in Manhattan federal court in June 2019 include Roma Torre, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident in her early 60s who was NY1′s first on-air hire when it began its programs in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit was announced by the women, their lawyers and by NY1.

  • The Hot Battery Startup That Could Zap Tesla

    Investors are enthusiastic about QuantumScape, developer of an electric-vehicle battery that promises more power for less cost. If the company succeeds, Tesla could face new challenges.

  • Bitcoin breaks $32,000 as 2020 surge continues into new year

    The 2020 bitcoin price surge can be chalked up to a convergence of many positive factors that are continuing to push up the price in 2021.

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.7 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • Best Stocks for 2021: Nio

    Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2021 contest. The Readers’ Choice pick for the contest is Nio (NYSE:NIO). Source: by InvestorPlace Overall, 2020 has provided quite a ride for everyone. And as we look back at the past year, some of the best stocks on Wall Street emerged from the rubble of the novel coronavirus pandemic. From social distancing and working from home to companies that manufacture protective equipment, investors saw several sectors — and names — take off this year. However, some unrelated industries also saw major movements — and that includes electric vehicle (EV) stocks. And the second-half surge from Nio (NYSE:NIO) makes it one of the best stocks for 2021.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The EV market welcomed many new faces to the playing field in 2020. Names like Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) popped up after their own initial public offerings (IPOs). And while the giants like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue to be the top dogs of the sector, the EV arms race is heating up. That said, InvestorPlace readers selected Nio as their best stock for 2021. And while shares are up more than 1100% year-to-date, NIO stock didn’t have most of its gains until the second half of this year. Thus, let’s look at how the “Tesla of China” can ride that momentum into a new year. Gradual Growth for Delivery Figures At this moment, Nio boasts a line of three different vehicles: ES8, ES6 and EC6. The EC6 officially launched at the end of 2019, but didn’t begin actual deliveries of the specific vehicle until late September of this year. Nonetheless, Nio’s delivery figures gradually grew throughout the year. Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year On a quarterly basis, the China-based EV company jumped from 3,838 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2020 to 12,206 in Q3. That is extremely impressive, especially since that figure was just about 4,800 in Q3 the previous year. Additionally, Nio also announces its delivery figures on a month-by-month basis. Most recently on Dec. 1, the EV maker announced its November deliveries reached 5,291 vehicles — a 109% increase YOY. Comparing that to January’s deliveries reaching 1,598, it’s quite the boost. Sure, adding another vehicle to your arsenal helps. But as said before, the EC6 did not begin deliveries until later in 2020. That, in turn, makes this growth even more impressive. Furthermore, the firm said it delivered just 20,565 vehicles during 2019. And while we have to wait until January to receive the full-year figures, I imagine that number will be drastically higher. According to Barrons, CEO William Li said Nio should reach an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles by the end of 2021. And looking even further, Li hopes the firm could even double that number  Thus, if Nio can continue its growth and innovation, it seems there’s nothing stopping NIO stock from going higher. New Tech at Nio Day? Speaking of innovation, there is a very important day approaching for NIO stock investors. The company’s annual event – “Nio Day” – is rumored to take place January, and some are expecting major announcements about new products and technologies. One of the main attractions is said to be the introduction of a new sedan, with another possibly coming the following year. Additionally, news regarding autonomous driving initiatives and “an even larger 150-kWh battery” could prove to be major catalysts for Nio. New cars and better batteries? Those concepts are music to investors’ ears. And they represent just two reasons why Nio is one of the best stocks for 2021. Best Stocks: Nio Could Drive Higher in 2021 As I stated above, 2020 provided a number of twists and turns for people across the globe. And while Wall Street had plenty of winners and losers, NIO stock has reaped the benefits and is soaring into 2021. Of course, there are plenty of concerns across the board when it comes to investing. But, have no fear; Nio has plenty of positives moving in its direction. And its could be a great year for you by snatching up shares of NIO stock. Happy New Year! On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Best Stocks for 2021: Nio appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; Tesla Deliveries Nearly Hit 500,000; 25 Stocks In Buy Range Now

    Dow Jones futures: After the big 2020 stock market rally, here are lessons for 2021. Tesla deliveries nearly hit 500,000. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • How to Set Up a Backdoor Roth IRA

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

  • This new plastics company backed by Pepsi is trying to save the planet

    Newly public company Danimar Scientific is trying to shake up the plastics industry. It has some heavyweight early supporters.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for five of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE (Updates story with year-end closing prices and consensus price targets.) During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors’ enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • Why Pfizer is the Cheapest Coronavirus Vaccine Play

    The market’s fixation with drug manufacturers involved in treating or preventing the novel coronavirus is creating opportunities for value investors. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), through its partnership with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), drew in investor interest. Between November and December, PFE stock traded no lower than $34 and topped around $43. Source: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com Pfizer separated its off-patent branded drugs business and combined it with Mylan in November. Viatris (NYSE:VTRS) started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 13. So, what is the gameplay with investing in PFE stock?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PFE Stock Has Deep Value Trading at a forward price-to-earnings of around 12.5 times, Pfizer trades in deep value territory. The stock spent much of the last half-decade (since 2016) in the $30 to $35 range. Every time the stock rallied above $40, the market would find a reason to sell. The Viatris spinoff is a positive development. The unit will cut up to 15 manufacturing sites globally and reduce its workforce by up to 20%. By simplifying its business structure, Pfizer has one less worry. Shareholders get 57% of the outstanding shares of Viatris. The unit’s value is independent of Pfizer’s prospects. Grading 10 of 2020’s Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year Pfizer may focus on its partnership with BioNTech in the near term. It paid BNTX an upfront payment of $185 million, which includes a $113 million equity investment. And since BNTX stock performed so well in the year, Pfizer at least has paper gains on its balance sheet. After BNTX received approval from regulatory authorities for its novel coronavirus vaccine, it is on the path of getting milestone payments worth $748 million. The companies stand to bring in around $13 billion in global sales in the next year. This assumes a price of $39 per two-shot course or $19.50 per dose. Competition for Vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech face competition from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). J&J cut the size of its study because of the pervasiveness across the U.S. Investors may interpret the change as benefiting Pfizer-BioNTech. The more subjects a study has, the more durable the results. Still, if J&J’s 38,000 subject count delivers statistically significant results, governments may approve its vaccine, too. For AstraZeneca, initial confusion over the efficacy of its vaccine may hurt sales. This would benefit Pfizer and BNTX. Mixed Pfizer’s Third-Quarter Results Besides its endeavors in the vaccine, Pfizer’s third-quarter results do not inspire investors to accumulate shares. Revenue fell by 4% to $12.131 billion. Net income fell 71% to $2.19 billion, or 39 cents a share. On the conference call, Pfizer’s Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said he company will use the $12 billion it gets from forming Viatris to pay down debt. Returning capital to shareholders is a positive development. It will do so without cutting back on its mergers and acquisitions investment. Investors may assume that Pfizer will not cut its research and development activities, either. These activities will nurture its pipeline of potential new drugs ahead. Its mRNA vaccine candidate (with BioNTech) is the most obvious example. Its Duchenne muscular dystrophin gene therapy product is in Phase 1b. It has an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. This is a project in partnership with Sangamo. Pfizer announced the first dosage in the Phase 3 AFFINE study on Oct. 7. Fair Value Pfizer scores well on all three key metrics: Pfizer’s stock score is green on all metrics. Chart courtesy of Stock Rover Based on those results, the fair value for Pfizer stock is nearly $48. This is above the average price of $41.54 target (as compiled by Tipranks). In a 5Y DCF EBITDA Exit model, readers may assume a terminal EBITDA multiple of below 12 times. With that metric, the stock has a fair value of at least $42. (USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 51,750 48,402 49,471 48,100 49,062 50,043 % Growth -3.50% -6.50% 2.20% -2.80% 2.00% 2.00% EBITDA 21,014 20,913 23,060 21,601 22,033 22,474 % of Revenue 40.60% 43.20% 46.60% 44.90% 44.90% 44.90% Model from Finbox Above are the revenue growth assumptions I inputted. Readers may click on this model to change the discount rate and annual revenue changes to re-calculate the fair value. All of the fair value targets listed suggest that PFE stock is an inexpensive value play. On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns. The post Why Pfizer is the Cheapest Coronavirus Vaccine Play appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bill Ackman Crushed The Market Again In 2020

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

  • Newmont Is One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks for the New Year. Here’s Why.

    This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2021. Gold remains a good hedge against ultraloose monetary policies worldwide and possible higher inflation. Newmont boosted its payout by 60% in October under a policy tying the dividend to gold prices.

  • The 7 worst ways people will use their stimulus checks

    More money is on the way — and here's how you don't want to spend it.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, GLD, MRNA, CMI

    With or without a great trading year, most of us are thankful to be wishing 2020 goodbye and welcoming 2021. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades to ring in the new trading year on Monday Jan. 4.  Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Let’s start with the biggest stock of them all: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).  With its market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, Apple will likely always be an “all eyes on me” stock. Despite this, shares had been quite quiet over the past few months. Coming into December, I got bullish on this one and although it took a while to deliver, Apple really paid off well.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips After hitting new all-time highs this week, shares have given us a “sell the news” reaction, which is not too surprising. Now working on its third-straight daily decline, we have a nice reset down to the 10-day moving average. For active traders, that’s an opportunity. If support holds, we can look for a rotation back up the $138 resistance area. Above that, and the mid-$140s could be in play, with the 123.6% extension coming into play at $146.25. Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year I really don’t want to see Apple lose the $130 mark. Below $128, and uptrend support (blue line) puts the October high in play near $125, followed by a possible test of the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Gold has been an interesting play after the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) ripped hard off its test of the 50-week and 10-month moving averages.  As a result, the GLD has rallied in four of the last five weeks, but it’s had a few false starts in that span. Now hitting its highest level since early November, bulls want to know if the yellow metal could have a bit more upside.  I want to see a more potent rotation, preferably one that takes the GLD over the 21-week moving average and this pesky VWAP measure. Above that will put the November high in play up at $183.53. Over that, and the all-time high near $194.50 is technically possible, followed by $200.  I prefer to wait for the rotation because these current measures — the 21-week moving average and VWAP — have been resistance. If that continues, we could reasonably see a dip down toward the $168 to $170 level.  Perhaps it will be a buyable dip, but we’ll have to wait and see.  Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Moderna (MRNA) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com What a painful fall from grace we’ve seen with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Now down 40% from the all-time high on Dec. 1, Moderna has fallen for three straight weeks and in 12 of the past 16 trading sessions.  Ouch. But we’re coming into some potential support. Moderna is trading down into the 50-day moving average and filling the last of its major remaining gaps. Admittedly, it did this two days ago, as Moderna now spends the last trading day of the year probing this week’s low and threatening to fall even further.  I want to see a failed breakdown here — referred to by some in the trading community as a “look below and fail” — where the stock briefly takes out support and the recent low, before reversing back to the upside. If it’s a true breakdown, Moderna could be heading down toward $90 and the 100-day moving average. If it’s false breakdown, I want to see a move back up through the $115 area, followed by a test of the 161.8% extension near $120.50, then this week’s high of $122.88. 9 Long-Term Stocks for the Next Decade Above this week’s high and the 10-day moving average, and MRNA stock could get back to its bullish ways of strong rallies. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Cummins (CMI) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Last but certainly not least on our final top stock trades list of 2020 is Cummins (NYSE:CMI). Seldom discussed as a trading vehicle, this name keeps itching to move higher.  The 10-week moving average had been support for months, but has wavered in December. That was no concern for longer-term bulls, as the 21-week moving average stepped in as support.  Last week, CMI stock gave us a two-times weekly-up rotation (clearing the high from the last two weeks) and closed strong on the week. It promptly fell flat on Monday and Tuesday though, before recovering virtually all of those losses as the week draws to a close.  In the first few weeks of 2021 (and preferably, the first few days), I want to see Cummins rotate over this week’s high at $228.68, opening the door to $238, then the all-time high near $245.  On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in AAPL and CMI. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, GLD, MRNA, CMI appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Semiconductor Stocks To Buy And Watch Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Season

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

  • Tesla Releases Delivery Numbers on a Saturday and They’re Pretty Good

    A Saturday press release is unusual, but the number—and not the timing—is ultimately what matters to investors. And Tesla’s delivery number for the fourth quarter of 2020 managed to beat a high bar.

  • Will Shopify Stock Reach $2,000 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) will reach $2,000 by 2022. Shopify Stock Forecast Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The e-commerce company has two leading segments that drive revenue: subscriptions and merchant solutions.The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks and social networks.Merchant solutions are defined as add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital.The company's main e-commerce stock competitors include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY).Of the Benzinga traders and investors surveyed, 67% told us Shopify would reach $2,000 per share by the end of next year.Respondents said Shopify will continue to see strength in 2021 off continued nationwide adoption of online shopping, away from traditional brick and mortar retailers.Traders also said that even with nationwide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine already underway, the popularity of e-commerce will continue to grow. They believe American consumers like being able to shop a variety of merchants simultaneously and have their purchases delivered to their front door.Many traders and investors also said they are keen on Shopify's UI/UX, noting how the platform has a high ease-of-access for small and midsize retailers looking to take their business online.It should be noted the latest price target for Shopify was reported by Susquehanna on Dec. 2. The analyst firm set a target for $950, expecting shares of the e-commerce company to fall within 12 months. Going into the end of 2020, Shopify shares were trading lower following the stock's recent surge, which was driven by e-commerce trends and holiday sales optimism. COVID-19 vaccine news has also driven a rotation from e-commerce names into reopening sectors such as traditional retail and travel.Current and prospective investors should take note Shopify's fourth-quarter earnings date is estimated for Feb. 17.See Also: How To Buy Shopify Stock.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Shopify.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Barron’s Best Income Investments for 2021

    The bond market has been a barren field for income, as fixed-income yields remain stuck at historic lows. “With rates just barely above all-time lows, yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets,” says David King, co-manager of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income fund. King says that income-hungry investors need look no further than the so-called Dogs of the Dow, the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average.