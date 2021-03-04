U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.41
    -52.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,911.29
    -358.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,725.81
    -271.95 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,144.98
    -62.82 (-2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.12
    +2.84 (+4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.20
    -21.60 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -1.01 (-3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0097 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8790
    +0.8770 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,174.88
    -2,725.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.59
    -21.62 (-2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     
SELL-OFF:

Stocks are tumbling with the Dow losing more than 400 points in afternoon trading

Risk assets fall as Treasury yields rise

Alphabet is reportedly working on a wearable that can pick out voices in a crowd

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Alphabet’s moonshot factory is reportedly developing a wearable device that could augment your hearing. According to a report from Insider, the company’s X lab is working on a project codenamed Wolverine. Since 2018, the team has produced multiple prototypes of an in-ear device that can assist the wearer with isolating a specific voice in a crowded room. Due to the number of microphones involved, early prototypes covered the entire ear but more recent ones have become smaller. The closest analog would be the AI-enhanced hearing aids a startup called Whisper announced last fall. Facebook and Oculus, as you can see in the video below, are publicly working on something similar as well. 

A spokesperson for X told Insider the company is “exploring the future of hearing,” but declined to offer details on the project. Whether Wolverine will see the light of day is an open question. The people Insider spoke to were adamant the project had to evolve to encompass more than one device and a single-use case before Alphabet committed to commercialization. And by the sounds of it, if there’s one thing Alphabet wants to avoid, it’s another Google Glass. The wearable debuted to a lot of fanfare in 2013 (who could forget the demo the company showed off at I/O 2012), but ultimately became relegated to an enterprise product after the general public turned against it.

Recommended Stories

  • Whatnot raises $20M for its live streaming platform built for selling Pokémon cards and other collectibles

    When I first wrote about Whatnot in February of last year, they were just getting started. Aiming to be the GOAT of collectible toys, they were focusing first on being the go-to trusted spot for buying and selling authenticated Funko Pop figurines. A few months later, as they expanded into categories like pins and Pokémon cards, the company started to build out a live shopping platform — think of something along the lines of a TV shopping network, but swap out the studios and camera crews for folks at home with iPhones selling to an audience of fellow collectors.

  • TikTok's Q&A features open to all creators

    TikTok is now opening its question and answer features to anyone with a creator account.

  • Parler sues Amazon again, this time in Washington state

    Parler may have voluntarily withdrawn its federal lawsuit against Amazon, but the company isn’t ready to give up its legal battle just yet.

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • NFL hopefuls are adding AI video analysis to their arsenal

    More than 130 football players have been training under the watchful eye of the athletic performande development company EXOS in Arizona, all in hopes of landing a first-round NFL draft pick. As it turns out, though, the eyes they’ve been working in front of aren’t exclusively human. Intel today said that EXOS’s latest batch of NFL hopefuls have been training in front of video cameras that — with the help of the company’s 3D athlete tracking system — should give players and staff a finer sense of their “body mechanics or trouble spots.”

  • Brooklinen Sheets Are Up To 20% Off Right Now And They're Going Fast

    You won't regret these, trust. From Women's Health

  • Why is Clubhouse so addicted to notifications?

    Clubhouse says that notifications are an important part of its service. Some users say the app sends far too many.

  • Ram Is Reportedly Still Developing a New Dakota

    Apparently, Stellantis thinks it's worth entering the crowded mid-size pickup segment. Let's hope it gets a 5.9.

  • The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer will have Amazon Fire TV built in

    A privacy filter will stop drivers from viewing the front passenger screen while they're on the road.

  • Biden news - live: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

    Porsche has officially launched the Taycan Cross Turismo EV, the bigger category-blurring followup to the original Taycan sedan.

  • The Last Year For The Viper Is Responsible For The Best Vipers Ever Made

    Dodge poured everything into this Viper!

  • SpaceX's SN10 Starship sticks the landing -- and then explodes

    This Starship prototype was the first one to fly twice, and the third one to blow up.

  • Walmart's new delivery service helped my diabetic mom in a pinch—here's how

    Walmart+ makes it easy to get food and medical supplies delivered to your door with same- or next-day service.

  • How Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is preparing to get back to 100% capacity in Texas

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) recently lifted its mask mandate and is allowing all businesses to open to 100% capacity despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden was not a fan of Abbott’s announcement, going as far as calling the decision “Neanderthal thinking.” Despite the commander-in-chief’s harsh criticism, the news was met with much fanfare from restaurant owners in the Lone Star State, including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. CEO Laura Rea Dickey joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what the lifting of mandates means for Texas businesses.

  • Bag maker Peak Design calls out Amazon for its copycat ways

    Amazon is well-known for its copycat ways, but it's not so often that another company calls it out on it, much less in a way that's funny.

  • Samsung and Mastercard are working on a fingerprint payment card

    Samsung is collaborating with Mastercard on a biometric scanning payment card with a built-in fingerprint reader.

  • Is it ethical to keep pets and other animals? It depends on where you keep them

    Cats can be happy in apartments, but the space needs features that enable their natural desire to climb, jump, hide and scratch. Kuznetcov_Konstantin/Shutterstock.comNew York City’s comprehensive code for animal welfare restricts when horse-drawn carriages can operate and bans the sale of the fatty liver of a force-fed duck, foie gras. Washington state adopted a new law that will enhance the life of egg-laying chickens, requiring that they live in an environment with “enrichments” like scratch areas, perches, nest boxes and areas to take the dust baths chickens so enjoy. These rules are part of an ongoing effort to codify the rights of animals, an area of the law I have studied and written about for 30 years. My next book develops a group of seven legal rights that I believe an ethical society should adopt to protect animals. Freedom from cruelty of course makes the list. U.S. law has required this since New York first passed an anti-animal cruelty law in 1867. Today, all U.S. states have laws that prohibit the infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering. Modern law also protects the physical well-being of animals in human care by requiring they receive food, water and often veterinary care. But a full life requires more than basic survival, so I propose some new rights for animals in my book. Perhaps most importantly, I argue that animals need a “right of place” – that is, access to sufficient physical space to live a natural life. To be comfortable, content and to find their place in a social hierarchy, animals require space. Conversely, if an animal has too little space, then its home becomes a jail, a stressor, a frustrating moment that continues indefinitely. On the right of place Living on a farm with five different species, including chickens and dogs, has convinced me of an animal’s right to place, too. This space has two components. First, there’s its size – is it big enough to suit an animal’s needs? Second, there’s the content of that space – what’s inside that space that the animal can make use of? Different animals have different space needs. Consider, for example, a Great Pyrenees dog – a breed genetically predisposed to guarding. For over a decade, my family’s farm has been watched over by five of these large, amazing dogs. The Great Pyrenees dog is bred to guard territory and flocks. www.shutterstock.com When on guard, the Great Pyrenees have the regal look of white lion. On a given day on our farm, they will independently wander over 30 fenced acres. Without fences, I am sure these dogs could patrol an even greater range, but letting the Great Pyrenees wander her maximum range is usually not desirable. Natural and human-made hazards pose a risk to the uncontained dog, and the dog might pose a risk to others. An optimum option for the Great Pyrenees is several acres of fenced-in land, which allows the dog to investigate its natural features while guarding against intruders. If that same amount of land were paved in concrete and surrounded by a brick wall, it wouldn’t suffice. To exercise her natural capabilities, the Great Pyrenees needs trees that provide shade, plants to sniff, perhaps a place to dig and things to watch. Nor would confinement in a city apartment give this animal the room or features she needs to exercise her instincts. A place for farm animals Pigs are at least as complex an animal as dogs, studies show. Ideally they would live in open fields of many acres with other pigs. Instead, many are kept in the cement and iron confinement of industrial agriculture, in stalls the size of their physical body. The vast majority of commercial chickens, too, lack the space in which to live natural lives. For their entire useful life, egg-laying chickens are often kept in battery cages that holds six hens in a four-square-foot space. As the free-range movement has brought to light, it is possible to give egg-laying chickens a better life without significantly increasing cost. Chickens don’t actually require much space. Some of the chickens on my farm have total free range and yet seldom wander more than 100 yards from the barn where they are fed and go to roost at night. Washington state passed a law requiring commercial egg-laying chickens to be removed from cages. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File But, as Washington state lawmakers recently acknowledged, chickens do need a space that meets their needs. Washington’s quietly created bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in May, effectively guarantees a chicken’s right of place. Companion animals So what about your pet, you ask? Are you respecting its right of place? It all depends on the pet. Our family has had a number of poodles, and we’ve found that young standard poodles, being a smart and high-energy dog, will want the opportunity to run like the wind and be challenged mentally. An elderly miniature poodle, however, may be content in an apartment with daily walks. House cats, meanwhile, are often thought to be satisfied with apartment life, as long as they have places to climb, hide, perch and scratch. But a confined habitat may actually cripple some felines’ instinct to hunt. Behavioral scientists haven’t studied cats enough to fully understand their needs. Frankly, people don’t yet know how yet to satisfy every individual animal’s right of place. We need more information from science. Nor is it clear, beyond the most egregious cases, when the law should intervene to ensure that pet owners are meeting their animals’ needs. This, I contend, is the next frontier of animal rights law. People bring these animals into existence. So I believe people owe them a dignified life, a right of place on this Earth. [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why are so many of our pets overweight?What philosophers have to say about eating meatHow dogs and cats can get their day in court David Favre is the author of the forthcoming book, "Rethinking the Future of Animal Law" (Edward Elgar Publications, 2020). He has no funding or affiliation conflicts relevant to the topic of this article.

  • Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

    Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields. Some investors had expected the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds, helping push down long-term interest rates.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.