U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,565.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,370.50
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.30
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.52
    +0.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.97 (+6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6720
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,881.90
    +2,068.25 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.08
    +28.53 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

AlphaGraphics gives back to small businesses through Make It Happen Makeover Contest

·3 min read

Winners to receive one-of-a-kind package from the global leader in print and marketing solutions

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading brand in the print and marketing space for over 50 years, understands the impact that small businesses have on their local community as well as the nation overall. In an effort to give back to the small business community, the organization is announcing the AlphaGraphics Make It Happen Makeover Contest.

AlphaGraphics has announced the launch of its Make It Happen Makeover Contest, which is geared toward helping small businesses revitalize their physical appearance.
AlphaGraphics has announced the launch of its Make It Happen Makeover Contest, which is geared toward helping small businesses revitalize their physical appearance.

The franchise and community leaders will select three businesses across the United States to receive an AlphaGraphics business makeover package that will include print, signs, digital marketing and graphic design. These makeovers are valued at over $25,000. The organization will select winners that exemplify values such as resilience, determination, and community involvement, and that stand to benefit most from a makeover designed to help them bounce back in the wake of the pandemic.

"At AlphaGraphics, we understand that small businesses are the backbone to our nation, and we want to do what we can to help this community of business owners that was hit hard by the pandemic," said Ryan Farris, COO and president of AlphaGraphics. "Every small business started out as a dream that was brought to life through hard work and determination. The pandemic created extreme challenges for many of these businesses, and we want to give them a fresh start and positive outlook on the future with one of our makeovers."

The Make It Happen Makeover Contest gives small businesses an opportunity to revitalize their physical appearance using proven print and design solutions. AlphaGraphics has been providing complete business branding and marketing packages including window, wall, and floor graphics since 2013. AlphaGraphics has been recognized nationally for two similar makeovers — one for First Slice Pie Café in Chicago in 2019, and one for the Shrine of St. Anne Catholic School in Arvada, Colorado, in 2021.

"These makeovers will completely transform the businesses and create an opportunity to help a local business owner get noticed and get business — notably, revenue that may have been lost during the pandemic," Farris said. "We know that printed materials are essential to making a great impression and reflecting the quality of service a business offers. In particular, signage can really transform a space and make a huge impact on the customer experience. Paired with graphic design work and digital marketing, these makeovers will take any business to the next level in terms of bringing in new customers."

To nominate yourself or a local business for the contest, visit AlphaGraphics.com/MakeItHappen. Contest submissions are due by November 21, 2021.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit https://www.alphagraphics.com/.

About AlphaGraphics
AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 260 locations in 6 countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphagraphics-gives-back-to-small-businesses-through-make-it-happen-makeover-contest-301407022.html

SOURCE AlphaGraphics

Recommended Stories

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • Brent Oil Takes Out $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia urged caution in boosting supply, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe globa

  • In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

    Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world. It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kick off a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the miner is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Canada boosts U.S. natgas exports, drills more as global prices surge

    Demand has jumped for relatively cheap Canadian natural gas, driving exports to the United States to three-year highs and prompting producers in Canada to boost capital spending and drilling activity. Global natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs as world economies recover from last year's slowdown during the pandemic. Now, natural gas stockpiles in Europe are dangerously low and demand in Asia has been insatiable, so utilities around the world are competing for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • New careers, vanishing applicants: Here’s why some employers can’t find workers

    Anthony Geraci’s life changed overnight. The 32-year-old Virginia Beach resident was one of more than 100,000 Hampton Roads workers who lost their jobs in April 2020 — the month after the coronavirus pandemic took hold and Gov. Ralph Northam’s social distancing measures began to affect businesses. Rather than look for another position, Geraci did something more workers are doing — he switched ...

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Excellon Announces Board and Management Changes

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Swinoga as an independent director to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Jorge Ortega as Vice President Exploration. The Company also reports the departure of Ben Pullinger as Senior Vice President Geology and Corporate Development to pursue an opportunity with a West African gold producer.

  • Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazil Nickel and Copper Projects

    Sibanye-Stillwater is in advanced talks to buy two Brazilian mining companies for about $1 billion including debt, a bet on continued demand for metals used in the production of electric-car batteries. The South Africa-based miner confirmed the talks Monday, without disclosing the valuation under discussion, after The Wall Street Journal reported they were taking place. It would acquire Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita mine, one of the world’s biggest open-pit nickel sulfide mines, and Mineracao Vale Verde, which is developing a copper-and-gold mine.

  • Big Banks Haven't Quit Fossil Fuel, With $4 Trillion Since Paris

    (Bloomberg) -- As executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and other lenders prepare for the most important UN climate summit in six years, their companies continue to help provide almost as much money for fossil fuels as for green projects.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties C

  • How the pandemic can help us reimagine and redefine a better retirement future

    Will this once-in-a-century event change retirement so more of us can realize our goals and the potential of extra years of life?

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • Facebook Expected to Post Slower Sales Growth With Apple Privacy Policy

    The social-media company’s ad sales are on track for a record, even as global supply-chain shortages crimp ad spending.