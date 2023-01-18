AlphaGraphics named one of the Top 500 franchise brands in the U.S.

Leading marketing and print solutions provider recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named one of the top franchise systems in the nation after earning placement on the 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. This is the organization's fourth straight appearance in the rankings.

"At AlphaGraphics, we are always finding new ways to evolve and grow as a franchise," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "This is our fourth straight year making an appearance on this list, and that is a testament to our ability to develop fresh strategies that help us grow no matter the business environment."

The Franchise 500® offers a comprehensive overview of the state of the franchise world as it emerges from the challenging days of the pandemic. The list is created using five pillars which include cost and fees, size and growth, support and brand strength.

To be eligible for the Franchise 500® list, a franchisor must have had a minimum of 10 units open and operating as of July 31, 2022, with at least one franchise located in North America. Each eligible franchisor was scored based on more than 150 data points. Those with the highest cumulative scores were named to this year's Franchise 500®.

"This award is for our franchisees as much as it is for the leadership team," McPherson said. "Franchise culture is extremely important to us. You have to have the right franchise owners to be successful, and our franchisees strive to be the best at what they do. It's the combined effort between headquarters and our franchise owners that will keep us growing year after year."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

