U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,172.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,220.50
    +13.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +1.05 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.50
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -2.79 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2700
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,821.10
    +351.23 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.08
    +8.06 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,316.37
    +94.33 (+0.35%)
     

Alphamab Oncology to Present the Preclinical Results of PD-L1/OX40 Bispecific Antibody KN052 at AACR 2023

·3 min read

SUZHOU, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced that the preclinical result of KN052 (PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody) is accepted as  Late-Breaking Research in 114th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2023). The results will be presented as poster(Abstract: LB021).

The AACR Annual Meeting is the largest cancer meeting in the world, gathering high-quality oncology research and clinical progress from all over the world every year. The 2023 AACR Annual Conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, USA from April 14-19. It attracts nearly 20,000 professionals from all over the world with its spectrum of cancer science and excellent reputation, to discuss cutting-edge technologies of tumor medicine and exchange experience in clinical tumor treatment.

KN052 is the world's first PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody entering first-in-human clinical study. In preclinical studies, KN052 showed significantly stronger activity than either single antibody or in combination. These preclinical data demonstrated acceptable PK and safety profile. KN052 is currently in phase I investigation and the initial clinical data read out is expected in Q3 2023.

Title: KN052, a Novel PD-L1/OX40 Bispecific Antibody, Exhibits Potent Antitumor Efficacy
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1
Abstract Presentation Number: LB021
Presentation Format: Poster
Poster release time: Apr 16, 2023, 1:30 PM-5:00 PM EDT

We will release posters simultaneously on our website. Click here (www.alphamabonc.com ) to find out the data of KN052 published at 2023 AACR Annual Meeting.

About KN052

KN052 is a PD-L1/OX40 bispecific antibody developed in-house by Alphamab Oncology. It can simultaneously bind PD-L1 and OX40, effectively block the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway and activate OX40 pathway. In February 2022, the IND for KN052 was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate Phase I clinical trial in China.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development manufacturing and commercialization of world-class innovative biotherapeutics for cancer treatment. On December 12, 2019, Alphamab Oncology was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the stock code:9966.

We have converged a professional R&D team led by top scientists, and have a complete industrial chain from early research and development of innovative drugs, process development, commercial production to clinical research.

With multiple in-house proprietary platforms of bispecifics, protein engineering and antibody screening, Alphamab Oncology has established a globally competitive and differentiated pipeline which consists of tumor monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Among them, 2 varieties were selected into the national special project of " New Drug Development", and 3 varieties were granted 4 orphan drug qualifications by FDA. The world's first subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor injection (Envafolimab) has been obtained the market approval by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration. More than 30 clinical studies have been carried out in 6 varieties in China, the United States and Australia, among which 8 studies of 3 varieties have entered the critical clinical stage in China and the United States.

To make cancer manageable and curable, Alphamab Oncology has always been guided by clinical value and patient needs, and focuses on the development of innovative, safe and affordable anti-tumor drugs to benefit patients in China and around the world.

Visit www.alphamabonc.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alphamab-oncology-to-present-the-preclinical-results-of-pd-l1ox40-bispecific-antibody-kn052-at-aacr-2023-301772394.html

SOURCE Alphamab Oncology

Recommended Stories

  • Acadia Pharma's Rett Syndrome Drug Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment

    The FDA has approved Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD) Daybue (trofinetide) for Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Daybue is the first and only drug approved for treating Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language. Rett syndrome primarily affects females. Rett syndrome is believed to affect 6,000 to 9,000 patients in the U.S., with a diagnosed population of appr

  • Acadia (ACAD) Gets FDA Approval for Daybue for Rett Syndrome

    Acadia Therapeutics (ACAD) announces the FDA approval of its Rett Syndrome drug, trofinetide, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Going to be marketed as Daybue in the United States.

  • OPKO Health (OPK) to Develop EBV Vaccine With Latest Tie-Up

    OPKO Health's (OPK) entry into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck is expected to aid in developing a vaccine against EBV.

  • Here's Why Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

    The drugmaker would pay $229 a share in cash for the biotech company and its pioneering cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer is buying a cancer biotech in one of the biggest pharma deals in history

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is buying Seagen, a biotech company making a novel type of cancer treatment. Pfizer has agreed to pay $43 billion in cash, or $229 per share, making the transaction one of the largest pharma deals in history.

  • Pfizer (PFE) to Buy Seagen for $43B, Boost Cancer Portfolio

    Pfizer (PFE) is set to buy Seagen (SGEN) in a $43 billion deal. Seagen's key products focus on cancer treatment.

  • Acadia’s rare-disease drug to cost $575,000 to $595,000

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) said its newly approved treatment for Rett syndrome has an annual list price ranging from $575,000 to $595,000, according to a company spokesperson. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daybue, the first therapy to treat Rett syndrome, a rare disease that has been diagnosed in 4,500 adults and children in the U.S. The company said it expects to have the drug available in the U.S. by the end of April.

  • Aridis (ARDS) Stock Up as Cystic Fibrosis Study Meets Goals

    Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ADRS) meets primary and secondary endpoints in a phase IIa study on AR-501 for treating cystic fibrosis.

  • Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation

    The blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance and AbbVie's leukemia treatment Imbruvica are likely to be among 10 big-selling medicines subject to U.S. price negotiations for 2026, according to five Wall Street and academic analyses shared with Reuters. Last year Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), giving the U.S. government power to start the first price negotiations over prescription drugs for its Medicare health program covering more than 60 million Americans, most over age 65. The government will launch the negotiation process in September by naming the first drugs it plans to target.

  • Google is working on AI for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy

    AI isn’t just good for writing term papers or clickbait financial explainers; it could help save lives in the medical field. At Google’s annual The Check Up healthcare event, it announced AI-related partnerships for ultrasound readings, medical language models and cancer treatments — areas where the technology could someday serve as a force for good.

  • Fitbit won't make you pay for your own weekly health data anymore

    You no longer have to pay for Fitbit Premium to see your own data beyond a week.

  • Novo Nordisk Follows Eli Lilly In Slashing Insulin Prices By 75%

    Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is lowering the U.S. list prices of some insulin products by up to 75%. Products include prefilled pens and vials of basal (long-acting), bolus (short-acting), and pre-mix insulins, specifically Levemir, Novolin, NovoLog, and NovoLog Mix 70/30. Novo Nordisk is also reducing the list price of unbranded biologics to match each branded insulin's lowered price. These changes will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Related: House Passes Bill To Cap Out-of-Pocket Insulin C

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Seagen for $43 Billion

    Pfizer Inc.  agreed to acquire cancer treatment company Seagen Inc. for $43 billion as it looks to incorporate cancer treatments into its products, creating a company with a combined market value of more than $260 billion. The biggest obstacle to completing the deal may be winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, according to the Wall Street Journal. If allowed to proceed, the deal would be among the largest in months, combining Seagen, with a market value of more than $30 billion, with Pfizer, worth $229 billion.

  • Sanofi Agrees to Pay $2.9 Billion For Provention Bio

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi agreed to buy Provention Bio Inc. in a $2.9 billion deal intended to bolster the French drugmaker’s portfolio of diabetes medicines with a new therapy recently approved in the US.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop

  • Novo Nordisk to slash US insulin prices, following move by Eli Lilly

    Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it would cut U.S. list prices for several insulin products by up to 75% next year, joining rival Eli Lilly and Co as political pressure mounts to make these life-sustaining diabetes treatments more affordable. The moves follow the passing of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act last year that capped insulin prices for Medicare recipients at $35 per month, but does not include patients without insurance. Although insulin list prices are high in the U.S., drugmakers typically pay substantial rebates to private insurers and government programs, resulting in lower prices for most Americans with insurance.

  • They lost weight on Wegovy—the same drug as Ozempic. Here’s what happened when they stopped taking it

    Experts say these should be considered long-term medications.

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) 155th Hospital Opens in Wisconsin

    The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin is Encompass Health's (EHC) first location in the state.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.