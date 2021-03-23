U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.72
    +7.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,713.34
    -17.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,393.48
    +15.94 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.74
    -45.10 (-1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.22
    -2.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    -12.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.55 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0280 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0066 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6380
    -0.1820 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,262.91
    -1,838.42 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.63
    +7.82 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,700.92
    -25.18 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Alphamab Oncology Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUZHOU, China, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK), reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and highlighted recent progress and upcoming milestones.

Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology, commented, "2020 is amilestone year for Alphamab Oncology. The company has been making significant progress with respect to our drug pipeline and business operations. The BLA for Envafolimab (KN035), potentially the world's first subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor, has been accepted in last Dec. and was granted priority review; 4 pivotal clinical studies were initiated, 3 products under development were granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. FDA, and 9 INDs were approved; the bispecific antibody KN046 and KN026 have shown promising data in clinical studies conducted around the world; the company has reached strategic collaborations with 10 domestic and foreign partners including Pfizer, Sanofi, and Institut Pasteur of Shanghai, Chinese Academy of Sciences; the phase I production lines of our new manufacturing facilities, designed to house over 30,000L capacity in total, obtained drug production license.

In 2021, the company expects to launch its first product, which means the successful transition to commercial stage. At present, the company's fully owned and highly differentiated pipeline products have expanded from 9 to 16. The company has expanded its management team with several senior executives, including Dr. Johannes Nippgen, former head of R&D Biopharma in China for EMD. This year, our first product, KN035, is going to be on the market and interim results expected from first phase III for KN046, multiple trial results will be presented at the upcoming international conferences , and a number of new pivotal/registration clinical studies will be launched...The company is fully prepared to meet new opportunities and challenges, we will continue to create value for our patients, our shareholders and society, and strive to fulfill the company's mission and build a healthy and bright future."

Recent Business Highlights

Product Pipeline

Our highly differentiated pipeline, developed in house, consists of sixteen drug candidates. We have one biologic license application submitted, three in late clinical stage, and two to three in schedule for IND submission in 2021.

KN035 (Envafolimab)

Potentially the first subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor worldwide, offering advantages in safety, convenience, compliance, access to patients not suitable for intravenous infusion, andmore efficient utilization of healthcare resources. The first BLA for KN035, accepted by NMPA in December 2020, and is expected to be approved this year.

Events during the Reporting Period

  • The company presented clinical trial results of KN035 in patients with advanced tumors with mismatch-repair deficiency and a combination therapy with KN035 plus chemotherapy for advanced GC/GEJ at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting.

  • On July 16, 2020, we supported TRACON, our U.S. partner, to submit an IND application for a pivotal trial for KN035 in the soft tissue sarcoma subtypes (ENVASARC) of undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma. On August 14, 2020, TRACON received an approval notification from FDA that the study may proceed in the United States.

  • In December 2020, the first patient was successfully dosed in the ENVASARC registration trial conducted in the United States.

  • On December 17, 2020, the BLA for KN035 was accepted by the NMPA. The BLA of KN035 is accepted for the treatment of MSI-H advanced colorectal cancer, GC/dMMR advanced solid tumors.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • In January 2021, KN035 was granted priority review by CDE of the NMPA.

KN046

a BsAb immune checkpoint inhibitor simultaneously targeting two clinically validated immune checkpoints, PD-L1 and CTLA-4, representing a potential breakthrough, next-generation immuno-oncology blockbuster drug. Currently, there are about 20 clinical trials of KN046 in different stages covering more than 10 types of tumors including NSCLC, TNBC, ESCC, HCC and pancreatic cancer in Australia, China, and the United States. The results from the clinical trials have shown favorable safety profile and efficacy signals of KN046.

Events during the Reporting Period

  • On April 15, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab received an approval notification from FDA that it is safe to proceed with a phase II clinical trial of KN046 for NSCLC in the United States.

  • On May 12, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab received IND approvals from CDE, including the evaluation of the efficacy, safety and tolerability of KN046 in combination with KN026 for HER2-positive or HER2 expression solid tumors in phase Ib clinical study; multi-center, open-label, phase Ib/II clinical trials for Ningetinib Tosylate in combination with KN046 for the treatment of advanced HCC.

  • We presented the preliminary efficacy and safety data of a dose escalation and expansion phase Ia/Ib clinical trial of KN046 in China in patients who have failed prior immune checkpoint inhibitors at the 2020 America Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting. The results indicate that KN046 showed a favorable safety profile and promising clinical benefit in advanced solid tumor patients who failed on prior ICI therapies.

  • On September 2, 2020, FDA granted ODD to KN046 for the treatment of thymic epithelial tumor.

  • On September 3, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab officially launched a KN046 pivotal phase II clinical trial of KN046 for thymic carcinoma in China and the U.S.

  • In September 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab has achieved the first patient dosing in ENREACH-LUNG-01. ENREACH-LUNG-01 is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KN046 in combination with the platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic squamous NSCLC.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • In January 2021, the first patient was successfully dosed in the ENREACH-Thymic registration trial, a pivotal phase II, open label, multi-center pivotal clinical study to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability of KN046 in subjects with thymic carcinoma.

  • In January 2021, we presented abstracts on the preliminary efficacy and safety of KN046 in combination with chemo-radiation therapy for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic ESCC at 2021 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium annual meeting.

  • In February 2021, the first patient dosing of KN046 in combination with Donafenib, an orally administered multikinase inhibitor, was accomplished in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HCC.

  • We presented clinical data from a phase II clinical study of KN046 in patients with advanced NSCLC at WCLC 2020. With a median follow up of 13 months, the median PFS was 3.68 months (95% CI: 3.35, 7.29), among them, squamous NSCLC and non-squamous NSCLC were 7.29 months (3.68, 9.23) and 3.58 months (2.46, 5.52), respectively, which are numerically higher than historical data for PD-1 therapeutics in Chinese patients. It indicates that KN046 was well tolerated and effective as a second-line treatment for advanced NSCLC, which indicated promising PFS and OS benefits in NSCLC.

  • We presented preliminary safety and efficacy results of KN046 from a phase I clinical study of KN046 in treatment of patients with rare thoracic tumors at WCLC 2020. The confirmed ORR was 50%, unconfirmed ORR was 75%, and the DCR was 100% in thymic epithelial tumors.

KN026

a next-generation anti-HER2 BsAb that can simultaneously bind two distinct clinically validated epitopes of HER2, resulting in potentially superior efficacy.

Events during the Reporting Period

  • On May 12, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab received IND approvals from CDE for new therapies of KN026, including the evaluation of the efficacy, safety and tolerability of KN046 in combination with KN026 for HER2-positive or HER2 expression solid tumors in phase Ib clinical study; and phase II clinical study to assess the effectiveness and safety of KN026 in monotherapy or combination therapy for HER2 low expression or HER2-positive recurrent/mBC.

  • We presented the preliminary safety, efficacy and PK results of an open-label, phase I clinical trial of KN026 in China in patients with HER2-positive mBC at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting. The results indicate that KN026 is well tolerated and has demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who have failed standard anti-HER2 therapies.

  • We presented preliminary clinical data at the SITC 2020. The combination therapy of KN026 and KN046 ("KN026+KN046 Combo") has achieved positive results in a clinical phase Ib trial for the treatment of HER2 aberrated solid tumors in patients who have failed standard therapy.

  • In December 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab had successfully dosed the first patient in SEARCH-01 study, a phase Ⅱ clinical trial of KN026 in combination with KN046. The SEARCH-01 trial is an open label, phaseⅡ and multi-center clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of KN026 in combination with KN046 for HER2-positive solid tumors.

  • In December 2020, FDA granted ODD to KN026 in combination with KN046 for the treatment of HER2-positive or low expressing GC or GEJ. This is the third ODD granted to the Company by FDA.

  • In December 2020, our Company received from the NMPA the IND approval for combination therapies of KN026 and palbociclib or combination therapy of KN026, palbociclib and fulvestrant for the treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer in patients who have failed the treatment of Trastuzumab and Taxanes.

Other Highlights

Events during the Reporting Period

  • On May 22, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab and InxMed entered into a partnership agreement to jointly develop the combination therapy of KN046 and IN10018, a focal adhesion kinase inhibitor, to explore the synergistic effect of the combination of KN046 and IN10018.

  • On May 28, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab and SLP entered into a new collaboration agreement to expand the original collaboration, pursuant to which both parties agreed to jointly develop an anti-tumor combination therapy with CT053 (Ningetinib Toluenesulfonate), a multi-target small molecule inhibitor, and KN046, for human solid tumors.

  • On June 9, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab and Sanofi entered into an exclusive option agreement for the strategic collaboration to advance clinical studies investigating KN026 in combination with Sanofi's product Taxotere® in patients with HER2+ breast cancer.

  • On June 10, 2020, the Company and Institut Pasteur of Shanghai, Chinese Academy of Sciences ("Institut Pasteur of Shanghai") entered a cooperative development agreement on the co-development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic antibody for COVID-19.

  • On June 19, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab and Sinovent entered into a partnership agreement to jointly develop the combination therapy of KN046 and XNW7201, a small-molecule inhibitor, in oncology indications.

  • On July 30, 2020, Jiangsu Alphamab entered a partnership agreement with Kintor Pharmaceutical, to jointly develop the combination therapy of KN046 and GT90001 in HCC.

  • In July 2020, the Company was recognized as one of the first high-tech enterprises in Suzhou Free Trade Zone, and Foreign-funded R&D Center of Jiangsu province.

  • Dr. XU won the sixth "Suzhou Outstanding Talent Award" awarded by the Suzhou Municipal Government.

  • Alphamab Oncology (9966.HK) is included in The Hang Seng Composite Index.

  • At the end of November 2020, we were acknowledged as "Chinese Pharmaceutical Innovation Enterprises 100" in the 2020 China Healthcare Summit of Entrepreneurs, Scientists and Investors.

  • Our Company has been included in the Hong Kong Stock Connect list under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, with effect from December 28, 2020.

Events after the Reporting Period

  • On January 6, 2021, our Company was awarded as the "Most Valuable Medical and Pharmaceutical Company" in the 5th Annual Awards Ceremony of Hong Kong Golden Stock held in Shenzhen.

  • Further expansion of Alphamab Oncology management team, including appointing Dr. Johannes Nippgen as Chief Medical Officer.

Facilities

On July 2020, the 2x2,000L production lines of the new manufacturing facilities of Jiangsu Alphamab, which is designed to house over 30,000L capacity in total, obtained drug production license issued by Jiangsu Drug Administration. These production lines are equipped with world-class equipment that meet the regulatory requirements of NMPA, FDA and European Medicines Agency for GMP.

Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group recorded other income of RMB111.1 million, as compared with RMB34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, mainly include interest income, government grants and other miscellaneous income.

  • We recorded other losses of RMB117.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to RMB0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our loss and total comprehensive expense amounted to RMB427.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared with RMB832.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • The R&D expenses of the Group amounted to RMB331.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared with RMB166.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • The administrative expenses amounted to RMB78.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared with RMB117.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For more information, please refer to the company's 2020 annual results announcement published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company's official website.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biologics medicine for oncology. On December 12, 2019, the Company was listed in the mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 9966.

Alphamab has fully integrated proprietary biologics platforms in bi-specifics and protein engineering. Its highly differentiated in-house pipeline includes fifteen tumor monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies and a Covid-19 multifunctional antibody. Four products have advanced into phase I-III clinical trials or pre-marketing stage in China, the United States, Japan and Australia. The BLA for Envafolimab (KN035) has been accepted and granted Priority Review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The Company also has state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities designed and built to meet NMPA and EU/FDA's cGMP standards and a complete quality system which has passed the on-site inspection of an European Union qualified person. Alphamab Oncology is committed to building a global leading, multi-dimensional drug development and commercialization platform, focusing on multifunctional biological innovative drugs, and to benefit patients in China and around the world.

Visit http://www.alphamabonc.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphamab-oncology-reports-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-business-highlights-301254052.html

SOURCE Alphamab Oncology

Recommended Stories

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • ‘I feel un-American’: I was broke in my 20s, and live in fear of debt. My wife wants to upgrade our home and life. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Obamacare health insurance just got much cheaper for early retirees

    The "subsidy cliff" for the Affordable Care Act's premiums disappears -- temporarily -- under the newest COVID relief law.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Butterflies In Apple's Stomach? Judge Allows Macbook Owners To File Class Action Lawsuit

    Certain buyers of MacBooks made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2015 and 2019, equipped with so-called “butterfly keyboards”, would be able to continue their lawsuit against the tech giant, which has been given class-action status. What Happened: The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court in California, covers those who purchased the MacBooks with butterfly keyboard in New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. The keyboard is named after the stainless steel switch under the keycap, which resembles butterfly wings. The keyboards enabled low-travel of keys. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, first noted on the Verge, alleged that “the low-travel design of the butterfly mechanism makes the keys prone to fail when minute amounts of dust or debris enter the sensitive area beneath the switch.” The class-action suit covers customers who bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2017, Macbook Pro between 2016 and 2019, or a MacBook Air between 2018 and 2019. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Why It Matters: The plaintiffs allege that Apple knew for years that its butterfly switches were defective and refer to an Apple executive who wrote pointing to the keyboard, “[n]o matter how much lipstick you try to put on this pig . . . it’s still ugly.” The butterfly keyboard is no longer in use in any Mac product in the current lineup of Apple computers. The allegedly defective keyboard was discontinued in 2019. The Tim Cook-led company tried to get the lawsuit dismissed in 2019 but failed to do so. The lawsuit was first filed in 2018, 9to5Mac reported. Cook is likely to testify in another trial related to the company’s App Store policies in a trial involving “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. Last year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant settled a 0 million lawsuit over claims that it slowed down older models of iPhones purposely. Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2.8% higher at $123.39 on Monday and fell 0.17% in the after-hours trading. Read Next: Apple's iPhone 13 To Feature Samsung's LTPO Displays: Report For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' TrialApple's Rumored AR Headset To Feature Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition For Payments: Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett’s $10 Billion Mistake

    Berkshire Hathaway sold positions in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and other banks last year. The sector has rallied in recent months, however.

  • Why ARK Innovation’s red-hot returns aren’t as impressive as they seem

    You could have performed as well as the high-flying ARK Innovation ETF by investing in the Nasdaq 100 Index. Meanwhile, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (which is benchmarked to the Nasdaq 100 (NDX)), gained 78%. Since its creation in October 2014, ARK Innovation has produced an annualized gain of 34.6%, versus 20.6% for the QQQ.

  • Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management remains unimpressed by what it describes as "linear thinking" of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) on batteries. What Happened: Ark analyst Sam Korus touched on Volkswagen’s “Power Day” in the company’s weekly newsletter on Monday. Korus noted “high-level” takeaways such as the German automaker’s plans to produce 240 GWh of batteries, reduce battery costs by 50%, and add 18,000 fast-charging points by 2030. “In ARK’s view, companies with 'old world DNA' are unlikely to transition quickly enough to dominate the new world,” wrote Korus. See also: How to Buy Volkswagen Stock “Often the difference between old and new world DNA are plans for linear as opposed to exponential growth trajectories.” Korus said that rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) goal for 2030 of 3 terawatt-hours of annual production is 12.5 times more than Volkswagen’s number. Why It Matters: “In an exponential world, companies thinking linearly could be left behind,” as per Korus. Last Friday, Wood updated her price target for the Elon Musk-led company to ,000 in the year 2025. Ark is of the view that Tesla can sell between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025. Volkswagen stock has been gaining traction after it revealed its technology roadmap for 2030. On Monday, the company's stock closed 12.56% higher at $38.44. See Also: Who Will Emerge As Tesla's Biggest Rival By 2025? Volkswagen OTC shares have returned 84.7% on a year-to-date basis, while Tesla shares have declined 5.1% in the same period. Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander, who is short on Tesla, noted that Volkswagen and other incumbents could lead to an erosion in the value of the current segment leader in EVs. Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF). Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVolkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUVWhat Is Going On With Volkswagen Stock?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cramer: $3,000 Tesla Price Target Would Be 'Hype' From Anyone But Cathie Wood

    ARK Investment Management has assigned a new ,000 price target to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and if anyone else had modeled a similar level of upside, it would be dismissed "as being hype," according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. What Happened: Wood is "so good" at stock picking and valuing companies that her model of 400% upside in Tesla's stock has some merit, Cramer said. If Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi assigned a $3,000 price target on Tesla, Cramer said he would think the Bernstein analyst "lost his mind." On the other hand, Wood's comments could "get the stock going," the CNBC host said. Wood's price target is likely based on the thesis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going to "make cars everywhere," but his vision for Tesla extends beyond just cars, Cramer said. Wood may have a better grasp of how exactly Musk is planning to "reinvent the entire grid," he said. "She has the cachet to say it and not be dismissed." Why It's Important: Cramer is no stranger to commenting on Wood's performance. Back in February, Cramer suggested Wood needs to close her Ark Funds from new investments. On Benzinga's "Raz Report," Wood responded to Cramer's criticism and pointed out it's "not possible to close an ETF. "The irony is all I'm doing is concentrating on investing," she said. What's Next: Cramer said he thinks Tesla's stock could get a boost in the near-term from Americans looking to invest their latest stimulus check. TSLA Price Action: Tesla's stock was up 3.11% at $675.26 at last check Monday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWatch Which Chef Will Be Crowned the King Or Queen of Cassoulet by D'ArtagnanHow Did Jack In The Box Report Its Best Quarter In Nearly 30 Years?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Microsoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over $10B

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Discord, a communications and chat platform, has reached out to potential buyers including Microsoft, but no deal is imminent, according to the report. However, one person told Bloomberg that Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself. It was reported in December that Discord touched a $7 billion enterprise valuation after its latest funding round. Reddit-Fueled GameStop Surge: Discord was in the news in late January when Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his disappointment with the company for taking down WallStreetBets from its platform. Discord said at that time the action did not have any relation to the community’s role in the surge of GameStop Corp.’s (NYSE: GME) stock at that time. Shares of GameStop, BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and other stocks seeing the short-squeeze interest of the Reddit community tanked after Discord’s action. See Also: 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April Why It Matters: Discord is a communications platform — with VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution capabilities — that connects game studios and publishers with their communities. Gamers primarily use Discord, and its rise coincided with the exploding popularity of online multiplayer games like Epic Games' "Fortnite." Discord benefited from the social distancing and remote work culture during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The app's downloads grew to about 800,000 a day while its user base peaked at over 140 million monthly active users last year, which is approximate 2 times the number of monthly active users in 2019. Xbox has been a hit for Microsoft, and the company now has a gaming division worth billions of dollars annually. The acquisition of Discord will further give a boost to Microsoft’s gaming business. Price Action: Microsoft shares closed about 2.5% higher on Monday at $235.99. Read Next: Microsoft Adds New Vaccine Management Tools To Amend Past Loopholes: Bloomberg Photo by Chris Messina on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 FactorsHacker Of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple Twitter Accounts To Spend 3 Years In Prison© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Keep on Buying Alibaba Stock, Says Analyst Following Investor Meeting

    After holding investor meetings with some of Alibaba’s (BABA) top brass, Truist analyst Youssef Squali lays out the simple reason why investors should consider owning shares. “BABA maintains one of the fastest top line growth rates and highest profit margin profiles among our covered Internet mega-caps, yet it's the cheapest,” Squali said. Covid-19 impacted China before the rest of the world, yet China was also the first to shake off the pandemic. Since then, the Chinese economy has shown itself to be in rude health. According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), retail sales in Jan-Feb were up by 33.8% year-over-year, although the uptick might be misleading as the pandemic was its peak in China during the same period in 2020. In comparison to the same period in 2019, growth increased by 3.2%. Specifically, in the e-commerce segment, there was growth of 32.5% vs. 2020 and 13.3% compared to 2019 - the latter figure in-line with the 13.4% growth exhibited in the December quarter. “For BABA in particular,” the 5-star analyst noted, “Our recent conversations with the company indicate that they've seen similar trends, and that demand remained robust so far in the quarter.” Alibaba has also been investing in its Core Commerce businesses – including in Taobao Deals, Taobao Live, New Retail, Taobao Grocery and Community Group Buying (CGB). This has impacted EBITA margins, which dropped to 34% in F3Q21 from 41% in F3Q20. Alibaba hasn’t disclosed the size of the investments, but considering the drop in EBITA margins, Squali believes it is an “indicator of their magnitude.” In any case, Squali thinks the investments “mask” the stable profit margin levels of what the company refers to as the "core core" businesses – Taobao, Tmall and Alimama. Elsewhere, the cloud segment “continues to gain share and is now profitable” and Alibaba has continued to focus on lower-tier cities where the adoption of mobile commerce is gathering pace. As for the regulatory issues that have plagued Alibaba over the past months, with the Chinese regulators conducting an antimonopoly probe and the halt of Ant Financial’s IPO – Squali regards them as “relevant concerns, but they do not alter our investment thesis for BABA at this point.” The analyst’s confidence is backed by a Buy rating and a $330 price target. This figure implies a 39% over the next 12 months. (To watch Squali’s track record, click here) The rest of the Street also believes Alibaba is poised to execute; barring 1 Hold, all 18 other recent reviews say Buy. The stock, therefore, boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating, accompanied by a $325.63 average price target. Investors are looking at upside of ~37%, should the figure be met in the year ahead. (See BABA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Why This High Dividend REIT Could Be A Steal Right Now

    With interest rates still historically low, many investors are turning to high-yield real estate investment trusts as a reliable source of income. Yet a REIT’s dividend yield is only as reliable as its underlying business. Sabra Health Care REIT Stock: One high-yield REIT that may be attractive to investors at current levels is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA). Sabra invests in health care real estate, including skilled nursing facilities, senior housing communities and specialty hospitals. Related Link: 3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends REITs are required by law to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders, and Sabra has a sizable 6.7% yield. In addition, shares are relatively undervalued based on the company’s funds from operations. FFO is simply the term REITs use to describe cash flow from operations. Sabra Health Care REIT's Numbers: Sabra shares currently trade at a price-to-FFO ratio of around 10.5x, a significant discount to the average P/FFO average of the senior housing REIT group as a whole. Sabra’s FFO peaked back in 2018, but it remains up 182.9% overall in the past five years. Value investors likely love the REIT’s yield and attractive valuation, while skeptics likely point out that revenue, net income and FFO growth were all negative in 2019 prior to the pandemic. After peaking at $22.08 in late 2019 prior to the emergence of the coronavirus, Sabra shares have now recovered nicely from a bottom of $5.11 in March 2020. Sabra Health Care REIT's Outlook: Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Sabra shares to take a breather over the next 12 months. The average price target among the 14 analysts covering the stock is $18, suggesting just 1.4% upside. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits 1,500 For The First Time3 REITs To Buy With 10% Dividends© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.