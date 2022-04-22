U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,652.83
    -1,119.36 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES FILING OF UPDATED NI43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alphamin Resources Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AFMJF
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Alphamin Resources Corp.

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the filing of an updated National Instrument 43-101Technical Report for its Bisie tin project.

The Company has filed an updated Technical Report prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”, of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) on the Bisie tin project to support disclosures made in the Company’s news release dated 07 March 2022 in relation to the outcomes of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a maiden resource estimate for the Company’s high-grade development project, Mpama South, located adjacent to the operating Mpama North mine. The Company has filed the said report on the CSA’s “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR).

____________________________________________________________________________

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith
CEO
Alphamin Resources Corp.
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
____________________________________________________________________________

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • The FDA Will Soon Give These 3 Healthcare Companies the Green Light

    These Fool.com contributors see happy news in the future for Novavax, Axsome Therapeutics, and Novocure.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge to mark another losing week as investors brace for more aggressive Fed tightening

    U.S. stocks plummeted Friday afternoon to close out another week in the red as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

    It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way. More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform's assets.

  • Oil services company Schlumberger beats on earnings, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for oil services company Schlumberger.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Dropped Again Today

    A stronger-than-expected first quarter doesn't seem likely to carry through the rest of the year.