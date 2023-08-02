Alphawave IP Group Insiders Added US$5.3m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alphawave IP Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Sehat Sutardja bought UK£1.4m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.91 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.59. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Alphawave IP Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alphawave IP Group insiders own about UK£655m worth of shares (which is 58% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Alphawave IP Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alphawave IP Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Alphawave IP Group insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alphawave IP Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

