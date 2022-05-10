U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,045.86
    +54.62 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,585.09
    +339.39 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,845.64
    +222.39 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.19
    +20.11 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.90
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    -0.1040 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0700
    -0.2930 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,784.95
    -1,246.76 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.44
    +26.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.23
    +77.65 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Alphawave Launches US Presence with New Silicon Valley Office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AWEVF

San Jose office will support North American key partners, business, and operations

LONDON and TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP (LN: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, announced today the opening of its new office in San Jose, California – marking the launch of its presence in the United States.

ALPHAWAVE IP LAUNCHED IN CANADA TO REVOLUTIONIZE MULTI-STANDARD CONNECTIVITY FOR THE DIGITAL WORLD
ALPHAWAVE IP LAUNCHED IN CANADA TO REVOLUTIONIZE MULTI-STANDARD CONNECTIVITY FOR THE DIGITAL WORLD

Alphawave expects the US office to grow to more than 40 employees by the end of the year, with the majority of employees in sales roles. The onsite laboratory will showcase the company's most advanced technology from its IP cores and interface controllers to a demonstration of 100G-1.6Tbps data transfer.

"With the vast majority of our customer base in North America – and specifically in the United States – Silicon Valley is the natural choice for our new flagship North American office," said Tony Pialis, CEO, president, and co-founder of Alphawave. "Our San Jose office will expand the company's footprint in Silicon Valley and our ability to support customers in North America. The new office will also feature an enhanced laboratory facility to demonstrate our latest connectivity solutions with key partners in the industry."

Alphawave's new Silicon Valley office follows the company's 2021 annual earnings report with over 225% year-on-year growth and its agreement to acquire OpenFive – which will accelerate Alphawave's connectivity leadership, product offerings, and customer base. Alphawave's vision is to power the world's infrastructure to make data transfer faster, more reliable, and efficient for everything from 5G wireless networks, hyperscale data centers, AI, and other emerging applications.

Alphawave has about 170 employees worldwide and plans to continue global expansion through its OpenFive transaction and customer growth. The company will also open a second Silicon Valley office in Milpitas in 2022, pending its OpenFive acquisition.

About Alphawave IP
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions, therefore, meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, computing, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Trademarks
All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact: Wynton Yu, Gravitate PR for Alphawave IP, alphawave@gravitatepr.com

SOURCE Alphawave IP Group Plc

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UPST) Earnings are Mixed, but Institutions are Selling

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), just released their Q1 earnings, we will review their performance, and look into why the stock lost more than half of its value pre-market open.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling More than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Pfizer Buys Biohaven In A $12 Billion Deal That 'Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time'

    Pfizer will acquire migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for nearly $12 billion in a deal that sent BHVN stock rocketing.

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Three Motley Fool contributors think Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB), DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fit the bill. Anthony Di Pizio (Tenable): Until a week ago, shares of cybersecurity powerhouse Tenable were trading in the green for the year. It was one of just a few stocks delivering a positive return for 2022 in the face of a collapsing broader market, but even with its current year-to-date decline of 9%, it's still outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index, which is down by more than double that amount.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most-famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit Wi

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.