U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,529.58
    +9.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,546.10
    +88.79 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.62
    +4.53 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.08
    -1.84 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    -0.84 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2750
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,979.17
    +3,213.09 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.26
    +47.46 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.00
    -8.53 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Debuts on the Nasdaq and Announces the Acquisition of Identified Technologies, a Drone Mapping Software Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Identified Technologies, a drone mapping software company, which will reside under Alpine 4's A4 Aerospace, Inc. portfolio.

Identified Technologies (Identified) provides 2D data, 3D volumetrics, orthomosaics, as built versus as planned comparisons, as well as progress and cost forecasting and change detection for industrial clientele. Identified's software and services take care of everything from FAA compliance and flight planning to advanced analytics. Identified empowers ENR 400 companies, including Lane Construction, Vulcan Materials, Granite Construction and PJ Dick with the ability to map highways, mines, and landfills in near real-time. https://www.identifiedtech.com

As part of A4 Aerospace, Identified will seamlessly and vertically integrate with the Vayu Aerospace Corporation as well as other third-party drone manufactures. The addition of this new Driver Company continues to round out the A4 Aerospace Portfolio. With an array of use cases, Identified opens doors into numerous sectors in this still burgeoning drone economy.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say, "What a great way to kick off our corporate debut on the Nasdaq. When we purchased Impossible Aerospace Corporation and Vayu (US), Inc. last year and merged them into Vayu Aerospace Corporation, we knew we had three world-class airframes to offer our customers. But we also recognized the need to either create or acquire a software platform that could be tethered to our airframes to deliver real-time information from all the potential data that could be collected from our drone offerings. That day was realized today when A4 Aerospace completed the acquisition of Identified Technologies. Identified's robust mapping technology and Vayu's US-1, G1 and G2 airframes are the perfect blend of a hardware/software stack for our aerospace clientele."

Richard Zhang, Founder and CEO of Identified added, "We're thrilled to now be part of the Alpine 4 umbrella of companies, and to be collaborating directly with the Vayu Aerospace Corp. When I started Identified Technologies nine years ago, I set out to use drone technology to implement a new approach to offsite management. We've developed a deep expertise in analyzing drone data. When paired with Vayu's world-class airframes, we're positioned to grab market share in this space. Together we can bring global impact to the market with a totally integrated, enterprise-scale solution. I'm tremendously excited for what the future holds as we congratulate Alpine 4 celebrating the kickoff of the Nasdaq."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-holdings-alpp-debuts-on-the-nasdaq-and-announces-the-acquisition-of-identified-technologies-a-drone-mapping-software-company-301404699.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Microchip equipment maker ASML says materials shortage and logistics issues to weigh on fourth-quarter revenue

    ASML Holding, Europe's largest tech company, on Wednesday forecast revenue will miss analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as it struggles to get the necessary materials and reported start-up issues at a new logistics center.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Today. Here’s What To Expect.

    Tesla stock is up—a lot—lately, raising the bar for what investors expect and increasing the odds for post-earnings stock volatility. In the earnings release, analysts and investors will be paying close attention to gross profit margins. For now, Wall Street expects gross profit margins to be, essentially, flat with the second quarter at about 24%.

  • Abbott Labs Squashes Quarterly Views As Covid Testing Sales Pop

    ABT stock inched higher after the company beat third-quarter estimates and reported $1.9 billion in sales of its Covid tests.

  • Omnicom Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Slip After-Hours

    Shares of the global marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) slipped 3.2% in the extended trading session on October 19 after it delivered mixed third-quarter results. Despite registering solid revenue growth driven by increased client spending across all of its verticals, OMC’s revenue failed to meet expectations. Revenue jumped 7.1% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On a positive note, OMC’s quarterly earnings of