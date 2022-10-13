U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.29
    +97.26 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,079.51
    +868.66 (+2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,659.26
    +242.16 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.66
    +36.90 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +1.75 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    -6.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0217 (+1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1990
    +0.3380 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,353.82
    +195.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.74
    +4.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

Alpine Banks of Colorado
·2 min read

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ALPIB.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.


###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.1 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 800 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Shares of the Class B nonvoting common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

CONTACT: Eric Gardey Alpine Banks of Colorado (970) 384-3257 ericgardey@alpinebank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into the best day for bulls in a week.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeS&P Extends Gains in Wild Ride After CPI Data Rout: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are G

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 7.2% at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday. Positive company news around the launch of its new smart-home products with Walmart and the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico was washed out by negative news on the economy. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, or 8.2% for the year, which was higher than analysts expected and much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of coffee-chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were up today after getting upgraded by an analyst. As of 3 p.m. ET, Dutch Bros stock was up almost 7%. Analyst John Ivankoe of JPMorgan upgraded Dutch Bros stock today to "overweight," which means he believes the stock has upside.

  • Fed has to ‘act tough’ until inflation comes down, strategist says

    ICG Head of Economic and Investment Research Nick Brooks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest CPI print and what this means for the Fed going forward.

  • Delta CEO: ‘Challenging summer travel season’ contributed to earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith speaks with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on third quarter earnings, consumer demand, and airfare pricing.

  • Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]

  • S&P 500 Slumps, Then Leaps. Is a Bottom Nearby?

    The S&P 500 on Oct. 13 hit new lows after a hot inflation report -- and then leaped. Is a bottom nearby?