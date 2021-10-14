Alpine Banks of Colorado declares common shareholder dividend

U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2021. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the board of directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the board of directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2021. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $5.8 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 790 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

CONTACT: Eric Gardey Alpine Banks of Colorado 9703843257 ericgardey@alpinebank.com


