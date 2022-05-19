U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.45
    +1.86 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    +23.70 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.34 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0121 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0136 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7720
    -0.5250 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,078.74
    +1,044.90 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.94
    +16.71 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

ALPINE GROUP THE FIRST FASHION MANUFACTURER GLOBALLY TO UNDERTAKE FUTURE-FIT BUSINESS BENCHMARK

·4 min read

  • Marking its 40th anniversary, the global textile innovation and apparel manufacturing leader adopts the science-based, SDG-aligned benchmark to rally the fashion industry towards a regenerative, restorative future

  • Landmark commitments include pursuing the use of 100% renewable energy by 2030; greater than 60% of all polyester will come from recycled PET by 2023; supporting women inside and outside the group's manufacturing facilities through initiatives to combat period poverty and enhance financial literacy

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Group – a longstanding manufacturing partner for renowned fashion brands that include The North Face, American Eagle Outfitters, Under Armour and Sweaty Betty – becomes the first textile innovation and apparel manufacturing business globally to undertake the Future-Fit Business Benchmark. The science-based strategic management tool aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and clearly defines the destination for businesses wishing to evaluate how much more needs to be done in order to take credible action towards a future-fit society.

Announced on the occasion of Alpine Group's 40th anniversary, the adoption of the benchmark marks a significant step forward in driving progress for an industry where consumers, investors, and employees alike are demanding more accountability, especially from brands. Alpine Group's sustainability commitments as driven by the Benchmark highlight the critical role that textile innovation and apparel manufacturing play in driving systemic change throughout the fashion value chain.

"In the early years when I was visiting textile and dyeing mills, I had witnessed with my own eyes the damage the industry was doing, and few seemed to care about sustainability then. Fixing that broken system requires collective effort," said Ashok Mahtani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Alpine Group. "At Alpine, we have spent the past 40 years researching and pioneering sustainable breakthroughs in materials science and manufacturing technology. Adopting the Future-Fit Business Benchmark now is our way of accelerating change by bringing the rest of the industry – brands and partners alike – on this journey with us. We do it so that our innovation and manufacturing can positively impact the entire value chain."

In line with the Future-Fit Business Benchmark, Alpine Group is pursuing a comprehensive sustainability strategy dubbed 'Threading the Future' that will address three holistic areas of impact, namely Materials and Innovation; People Development and Empowerment; as well as Environmental Impact and Community Action.

Lewis Shuler, Head of Innovation at Paradise Textiles, Alpine Group's dedicated innovation hub, said: "The apparel industry has long been mired in debates about the sustainability problem, often sidestepping each other even as greenwashing continues unabated. What our industry needs to make fashion fit for the future is more collaboration on further solutions from all angles." He added: "Our sustainability innovations include our work on textile-to-textile recycling technology and processes that help to minimize waste at scale, and thus, at an accessible price point. Beyond textile recycling, we are also continuing to research and push for the use of better bio-based alternatives that deliver on performance, such as corn and hemp, while also deploying advanced Physical Tracer technology that facilitates transparency and authenticity to all materials we use."

Alpine Group's announcement as the first textile innovation and apparel manufacturing business globally to adopt the Future-Fit Business Benchmark follows the recent launch of its 'Factory of the Future' as part of Alex Apparels' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Egypt. Set to open in late 2022, the factory is expected to provide an additional 2,000+ jobs for the local community. The Group is in the process of securing LEED Gold certification for the facility, a voluntary environmental certification system to recognize the sustainability attributes of design, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings.

Commenting on the significance of Alpine Group's announcement for the industry at large, Dr Geoff Kendall, Co-Founder and CEO of Future-Fit Foundation, said: "The transition to true sustainability is going to be long and hard for any business — and like any journey, you don't get very far unless you know exactly where you're going. The Future-Fit Business Benchmark defines the destination all companies need to aim for and offers guidance to steer toward it. Unfortunately, many businesses still find the idea of real transformation daunting, so settle for incremental improvement to the unsustainable status quo. That widespread lack of ambition only serves to underline the importance of Alpine Group's commitment to Future-Fit. It's a milestone development that stands to pave the way for the fashion industry as a whole. Hopefully other organisations will follow Alpine Group's lead — to play their part in building a better world."

Recommended Stories

  • Can a merger boost the Catholic faith in Tacoma? 4 congregations about to find out

    Archbishop Paul Etienne issued decrees that will make the merger final on July 1.

  • Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe

    The Vatican’s financial trial took a series of surreal turns Thursday when a former suspect-turned-star witness was thrown out of the tribunal and a defendant asserted in court documents that she escorted two emissaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin into the Holy See to negotiate the return of holy relics to the Russian Orthodox Church. The developments turned an otherwise mundane cross-examination of a onetime Vatican power broker about the Vatican's investment strategies into an unexpected drama. It underscored the peculiarity of the trial and the remarkable situation the Holy See found itself in after entrusting delicate diplomatic, financial and intelligence work to outsiders who who got in the door by impressing a cardinal.

  • McDonald's finds a buyer for its Russia business

    McDonald's Corp. announced Thursday that it has started the process of selling its Russia business to an existing licensee, Alexander Govor. Financial details weren't included in the announcement. The sale is expected to close in the coming weeks. Govor has been a licensee since 2015, operating 25 locations in Siberia. Govor will acquire the restaurant portfolio, operating them under a new brand. The deal also provides for existing workers, who can stay on for at least the next two years under e

  • Putin ‘had to keep explaining things to Trump’, ex-White House aide says

    Fiona Hill, a former national security council official, said Russian leader grew frustrated with Trump: ‘Putin doesn’t like to do that’

  • EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

    European and American health authorities have identified a number of monkeypox cases in recent days, mostly in young men. It's a surprising outbreak of disease that rarely appears outside Africa. Health officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The words "risk" and "inflation" are two words no retiree (or almost-retiree) wants to hear. Retirement is all about preserving what you've spent your working years building, and you want to feel confident that your money will be there for you until you no longer need it. Blue-chip dividend stocks can be great investments -- these companies have demonstrated decades of operating excellence, and pay dividends that give you income to live off.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • Propel Fuels sues petroleum giant, alleging theft of trade secrets

    Sacramento-based renewable fuel retailer Propel Fuels Inc. has filed suit against Phillips 66 Co., alleging that the Houston-based oil giant misappropriated Propel's trade secrets during due diligence for an acquisition that never occurred.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of Greater Washington's largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • On Dublin Backstreet, Hub of Russian Finance Quietly Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- On a Dublin backstreet, behind a Georgian townhouse where the Irish Red Cross is raising funds to support Ukraine, a once-thriving hub of Russian finance is falling apart.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slam

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.