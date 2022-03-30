U.S. markets closed

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

Alpine Income Property Trust
·1 min read
Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:

USA (Toll Free)

1 (877) 815-0077

International

1 (631) 625-3206

To access the conference call, enter 8056588 when prompted.

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d945c9mm

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality net leased properties. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinereit.com.

Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(407) 904-3324
mpartridge@alpinereit.com


