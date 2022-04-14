U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -20.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    +18.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0040 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8660
    +0.1780 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,911.71
    -1,308.93 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -6.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +39.72 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Sale of Single Tenant Office Property Leased to Wells Fargo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alpine Income Property Trust
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PINE
Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced the disposition of its single tenant office property located in Hillsboro, Oregon and net leased to Wells Fargo (the “Property”). The Property has 3.7 years of remaining lease term and was sold for $38.8 million, generating a gain on sale of $7.0 million. The Company utilized the proceeds from the sale of the Property as part of like-kind reverse 1031 exchanges. The Company’s exit of its office property segment has generated combined gains on sale of $16.1 million.

“The sale of our sole remaining office property leased to Wells Fargo was the final step in our initiative to position our high-quality net lease portfolio as 100% retail,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “The redeployment of the proceeds, which was done in advance of this sale through our purchase of our recently disclosed pharmacy portfolio, establishes Walgreens as our new top tenant and meaningfully improves our portfolio’s overall weighted average lease term and geographic diversity, while maintaining our robust exposure to investment grade tenants.”

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality net leased commercial income properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(407) 904-3324
mpartridge@alpinereit.com


Recommended Stories

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Why Are Nio Shares Dropping Today?

    Investors aren't putting much consideration into the end of a COVID-19-related production delay.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 10 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point

    In this article, we discuss 10 favorite stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. If you want to see the billionaire’s top 5 portfolio holdings, check out 5 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. Dan Loeb is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Third Point in 1995. Third Point is a […]

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. repre

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.

  • Why Ericsson's Shares Lost Signal Today

    The telecom equipment maker's first-quarter results were not impressive, and investors are also nervous about a potentially major legal issue.