Alpine Income Property Trust Provides Portfolio Update and Announces Record 2021 Transaction Activity

2021 Acquisition Highlights

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 68 net lease retail properties for a total acquisition volume of $260.3 million, representing a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 6.8%. Acquisitions completed during the year had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.2 years and approximately 37% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.





During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company acquired 26 net lease retail properties for total acquisition volume of $101.6 million, representing a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 6.2%. Acquisitions completed during the fourth quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.1 years and approximately 32% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.





The fourth quarter 2021 acquisitions are located in 11 states, net leased to tenants operating in 10 different retail sectors, including the home improvement, sporting goods, home furnishings, casual dining, dollar store, convenience store and farm & rural supply sectors, and approximately 34% of annualized base rents are from ground leased properties.

2021 Disposition Highlights

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company sold 3 net lease properties for total disposition volume of $28.3 million, at a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.2%. The sale of the properties generated aggregate gains of $9.7 million.





During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold its single tenant office properties located in Orlando, Florida net leased to Hilton Grand Vacations for $24.5 million, representing an exit cap rate of 7.5%.

Year-End 2021 Portfolio Update

As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned 113 net lease properties that were 100% occupied and generated $36.9 million of annualized based rent.





The Company’s portfolio at year-end 2021 had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 7.8 years, approximately 9% of annualized base rents are from ground leased properties and approximately 45% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

“I’m very pleased with our strong finish to a very productive year,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “The fourth quarter represents our largest quarter of acquisition volume to-date and involved a number of attractive opportunities, including a ground lease portfolio that made up more than one third of our overall volume. We’re encouraged by the strength of our pipeline and confident our portfolio’s strong demographics, well-performing and defensive retail sectors and attractive real estate fundamentals position us for stability and growth as we head into 2022.”

The Company defines “annualized base rent” as the annualized straight-line in-place base rent required by the tenant’s lease as of December 31, 2021. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of real estate investment trusts.

