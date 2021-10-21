U.S. markets closed

Alpine Income Property Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Alpine Income Property Trust
·22 min read
In this article:
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Select Quarterly Highlights

  • Reported Net Income per diluted share attributable to the Company of $0.07 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Reported FFO per diluted share of $0.37 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 5.7% from the comparable prior year period.

  • Reported AFFO per diluted share of $0.37 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 8.8% from the comparable prior year period.

  • Acquired 19 net lease properties for a total acquisition volume of $55.4 million, reflecting a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 6.8%.

  • Sold one casual dining net lease property for a sales price of $3.8 million, reflecting an exit cap rate of 5.5%.

  • Signed a new store development lease with an established grocer to develop a new location on an undeveloped outparcel at one of our existing properties in Jacksonville, Florida.

  • Entered into a new 5-year, $80.0 million unsecured term loan agreement with an initial fixed interest rate of 1.83% and a maturity date of January 2027.

  • Issued 54,689 operating partnership units (“OP Units”) at an $18.85 per OP Unit value for a total value of $1.0 million.

  • Paid a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.255 per share, an increase of 27.5% from the comparable prior year period and an annualized yield of 5.4% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on October 20, 2021.

Quarterly Operating Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2020

Variance to
Comparable Period in
the Prior Year

Total Revenues

$

8,171

$

5,101

$

3,070

60.2

%

Net Income

$

1,056

$

636

$

420

66.0

%

Net Income Attributable to PINE

$

918

$

546

$

372

68.1

%

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE

$

0.07

$

0.06

$

0.01

16.7

%

FFO (1)

$

4,820

$

3,043

$

1,777

58.4

%

FFO per Diluted Share (1)

$

0.37

$

0.35

$

0.02

5.7

%

AFFO (1)

$

4,797

$

2,907

$

1,890

65.0

%

AFFO per Diluted Share (1)

$

0.37

$

0.34

$

0.03

8.8

%

Dividends Declared and Paid, per Share

$

0.255

$

0.20

$

0.055

27.5

%

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Operating Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021

Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2020

Variance to
Comparable Period in
the Prior Year

Total Revenues

$

20,658

$

13,863

$

6,795

49.0

%

Net Income

$

1,913

$

930

$

983

105.7

%

Net Income Attributable to PINE

$

1,662

$

799

$

863

108.0

%

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE

$

0.16

$

0.09

$

0.07

77.8

%

.

FFO (1)

$

12,283

$

7,646

$

4,637

60.6

%

FFO per Diluted Share (1)

$

1.15

$

0.86

$

0.29

33.7

%

AFFO (1)

$

12,539

$

6,083

$

6,456

106.1

%

AFFO per Diluted Share (1)

$

1.18

$

0.69

$

0.49

71.0

%

Dividends Declared and Paid, per Share

$

0.745

$

0.60

$

0.145

24.2

%

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share.

CEO Comments

“This was another solid quarter of consistent execution from our team as we continue to find differentiated opportunities in the market to further strengthen and diversify our 100% occupied portfolio. During the third quarter, we acquired more than $55 million of high-quality net leased properties leased to 14 different tenants operating in numerous well-performing sectors in 12 different states,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “Our strong performance to-date has allowed us to raise our dividend in each of the past four quarters to a very attractive 5.4% current annualized yield with an implied 2021 AFFO payout ratio below 70%. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we continue to work through the sales process for our office properties where we currently have one under contract and the other going through a marketed process. As a result of our growing pipeline, improved cost of debt from our new term loan, and the progress related to the sale of our office properties, we are raising our 2021 AFFO guidance by 5% at the midpoint to a range of $1.48 - $1.51 per share.”

Acquisitions

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 19 high-quality net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $55.4 million, reflecting a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 6.8%. As of the acquisition date, the properties had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.2 years, were leased to tenants operating in the home improvement, grocery, convenience store, auto parts, dollar store, specialty retail, consumer electronics, farm & rural supply, general merchandise, home furnishing, office supply, and quick service restaurant sectors, and were located in twelve different states. Approximately 43% of annualized base rents acquired are generated from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 42 net lease properties for total acquisition volume of $158.7 million, reflecting a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 7.2%. As of the acquisition date, the properties had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.1 years and were located in 22 different states. Approximately 39% of annualized base rents acquired are generated from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.

Dispositions

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold its Outback Steakhouse in Huntersville, North Carolina for a sale price of $3.8 million, reflecting an exit cap rate of 5.5%.

Development

The Company signed a new store development lease with an established grocer to develop a new location on an undeveloped outparcel at one of the Company’s existing properties in Jacksonville, Florida (the “Development Opportunity”). The Development Opportunity is anticipated to begin construction in 2022 and is subject to customary due diligence and approvals.

Income Property Portfolio

The Company’s portfolio consisted of the following as of September 30, 2021:

Number of Properties

89

Square Feet

2.7 million

Weighted-Average Remaining Lease Term

7.8 years

States where Properties are Located

28

Occupancy

100%

% of Annualized Base Rent attributable to Retail Tenants (1)

83%

% of Annualized Base Rent attributable to Office Tenants (1)

17%

% of Annualized Base Rent subject to Rent Escalations (1)

47%

% of Annualized Base Rent attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants (1)(2)

44%

% of Annualized Base Rent attributable to Credit Rated Tenants (1)(3)

80%

Any differences a result of rounding.

(1) Annualized Base Rent (“ABR”) represents the annualized in-place base rent required by the tenant’s lease. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of REITs.

(2) The Company defines an Investment Grade Rated tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Associated of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, NAIC-2 or higher.

(3) The Company defines a Credit Rated Tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The Company’s portfolio included the following top tenants as of September 30, 2021:

Tenant

Credit Rating (1)

% of Annualized Base Rent

Wells Fargo

A+

10%

Hilton Grand Vacations

B+

8%

At Home

B

7%

Hobby Lobby

N/A

7%

Dollar General

BBB

6%

Walmart

AA

5%

Walgreens

BBB

5%

LA Fitness

CCC+

3%

Lowe’s

BBB+

3%

7-Eleven

A

3%

Total

57%

Any differences a result of rounding.

(1) Credit rating is from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, as applicable, as of September 30, 2021.

The Company’s portfolio consisted of the following industries as of September 30, 2021:

Industry

% of Annualized Base Rent

General Merchandise

13%

Home Furnishings

11%

Financial Services (Office)

10%

Hospitality (Office)

8%

Dollar Stores

8%

Grocery

7%

Pharmacy

7%

Entertainment

5%

Sporting Goods

5%

Convenience Store

5%

Consumer Electronics

3%

Home Improvement

3%

Health & Fitness

3%

Automotive Parts

3%

Off-Price Retail

3%

Specialty Retail

2%

Quick Service Restaurant

2%

Other (1)

2%

Total

25 Industries

100%

Any differences a result of rounding.
(1) Includes eight industries collectively representing 2% of the Company’s ABR as of September 30, 2021.

The Company’s portfolio included properties in the following states as of September 30, 2021:

State

% of Annualized Base Rent

Florida

14%

Texas

12%

Oregon

10%

North Carolina

9%

Arizona

6%

Michigan

5%

Georgia

5%

Oklahoma

4%

Massachusetts

4%

Ohio

4%

New Jersey

3%

New Mexico

3%

Minnesota

3%

Washington

3%

New York

2%

Nevada

2%

Wisconsin

2%

South Carolina

2%

Alabama

2%

Maryland

1%

Kentucky

1%

Maine

<1%

South Dakota

<1%

Kansas

<1%

Indiana

<1%

Mississippi

<1%

California

<1%

Pennsylvania

<1%

Total

28 States

100%

Any differences a result of rounding.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed the following notable capital markets transactions:

  • On July 12, 2021, the Company issued 54,689 OP Units at an $18.85 per OP Unit value for a total value of $1.0 million.

  • On September 30, 2021, the Company executed a 5-year, $80.0 million unsecured term loan (the “2027 Term Loan”). The 2027 Term Loan will mature in January 2027 and includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments up to a total of $200.0 million.

  • During the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not issue any shares under its ATM offering program. Year to date, the Company has issued 610,229 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted-average gross price of $18.19 per share, for total net proceeds of $10.9 million.

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of September 30, 2021:

Component of Long-Term Debt

Principal

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Revolving Credit Facility

$

21.5 million

30-Day LIBOR +
[1.35% - 1.95%]

November 2023

2026 Term Loan (1)

$

60.0 million

30-Day LIBOR +
[1.35% - 1.95%]

May 2026

2027 Term Loan (2)

$

80.0 million

30-Day LIBOR +
[1.25% - 1.90%]

January 2027

Mortgage Note Payable – CMBS Portfolio

$

30.0 million

4.33%

October 2034

Total Debt/Weighted-Average Rate

$

191.5 million

2.30%

(1) Effective May 21, 2021, the Company utilized interest rate swaps to fix LIBOR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 0.81% plus the applicable spread on the $60.0 million 2026 term loan balance.

(2) Effective September 30, 2021, the Company utilized interest rate swaps, inclusive of its redesignation of the existing $50.0 million interest rate swap entered into as of April 30, 2020, to fix LIBOR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 0.53% plus the applicable spread on the $80.0 million 2027 term loan balance.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company held an 86.9% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,703,494 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 11,299,548 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 13,003,042.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 6.9 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 7.0 times. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 44%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares and OP Units, as if the OP Units have been converted to common shares.

Dividend

On August 23, 2021, the Company announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.255 per share, payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2021. The 2021 third quarter cash dividend represented a 2.0% increase over the Company’s previous quarterly dividend and a payout ratio of 68.9% of the Company’s 2021 third quarter FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

2021 Guidance

The Company is increasing its outlook for 2021 to take into account the Company’s third quarter performance and the anticipated impact of the Company’s fourth quarter investment activities and capital markets transactions, including the timing related to the sale of the office properties leased to Hilton Grand Vacations and Wells Fargo.

The Company’s outlook for 2021 is as follows:

Guidance for
FY 2021

FFO per Diluted Share

$1.47 - $1.50

AFFO per Diluted Share

$1.48 - $1.51

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 tomorrow, Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. Stockholders and interested parties may access the earnings call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:

USA (Toll Free):

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Canada (Toll Free):

1-855-669-9657

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use the code 2035692 when prompted.

A webcast of the call can be accessed at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pine211022.html. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section of the website.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality net leased commercial income properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, AFFO and Pro Forma EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, we modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of capitalized lease incentives and above- and below-market lease related intangibles, and non-cash compensation. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, amortization of capitalized lease incentives and above- and below-market lease related intangibles, and non-cash compensation. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO and Pro Forma EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Real Estate:

Land, at cost

$

133,329

$

83,210

Building and Improvements, at cost

231,328

142,679

Total Real Estate, at cost

364,657

225,889

Less, Accumulated Depreciation

(13,249

)

(6,550

)

Real Estate—Net

351,408

219,339

Cash and Cash Equivalents

6,706

1,894

Restricted Cash

600

Intangible Lease Assets—Net

52,685

36,881

Straight-Line Rent Adjustment

2,013

2,045

Other Assets

2,909

2,081

Total Assets

$

416,321

$

262,240

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities

$

2,393

$

1,984

Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue

1,334

1,055

Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net

4,998

3,299

Long-Term Debt

190,195

106,809

Total Liabilities

198,920

113,147

Commitments and Contingencies

Equity:

Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 11,299,548 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 7,458,755 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

113

75

Additional Paid-in Capital

198,019

132,878

Dividends in Excess of Net Income

(11,652

)

(5,713

)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

328

(481

)

Stockholders' Equity

186,808

126,759

Noncontrolling Interest

30,593

22,334

Total Equity

217,401

149,093

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

416,321

$

262,240

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Revenues:

Lease Income

$

8,171

$

5,101

$

20,658

$

13,863

Total Revenues

8,171

5,101

20,658

13,863

Operating Expenses:

Real Estate Expenses

914

555

2,389

1,705

General and Administrative
Expenses

1,371

1,119

3,687

3,535

Depreciation and Amortization

4,308

2,694

10,914

7,003

Total Operating Expenses

6,593

4,368

16,990

12,243

Gain on Disposition of Assets

544

287

544

287

Net Income from Operations

2,122

1,020

4,212

1,907

Interest Expense

1,066

384

2,299

977

Net Income

1,056

636

1,913

930

Less: Net Income Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest

(138

)

(90

)

(251

)

(131

)

Net Income Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

$

918

$

546

$

1,662

$

799

Per Common Share Data:

Net Income Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Basic

$

0.08

$

0.07

$

0.18

$

0.10

Diluted

$

0.07

$

0.06

$

0.16

$

0.09

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:

Basic

11,299,548

7,455,281

9,253,090

7,632,660

Diluted (1)

12,996,503

8,679,135

10,637,934

8,856,514

Dividends Declared and Paid

$

0.255

$

0.20

$

0.745

$

0.60

(1) Includes the weighted average impact of 1,703,494 shares underlying OP units including (i) 1,223,854 shares underlying OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in connection with our formation transactions and (ii) 479,640 shares underlying OP Units issued to an unrelated third party in connection with the acquisition of ten net lease properties in the aggregate during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Net Income

$

1,056

$

636

$

1,913

$

930

Depreciation and Amortization

4,308

2,694

10,914

7,003

Gain on Disposition of Assets

(544

)

(287

)

(544

)

(287

)

Funds from Operations

$

4,820

$

3,043

$

12,283

$

7,646

Adjustments:

Straight-Line Rent Adjustment

(129

)

(300

)

(393

)

(1,237

)

COVID-19 Rent Repayments
(Deferrals), Net

23

87

408

(538

)

Non-Cash Compensation

79

66

231

201

Amortization of Deferred Financing
Costs to Interest Expense

87

45

236

133

Amortization of Intangible Assets
and Liabilities to Lease Income

(77

)

(30

)

(168

)

(78

)

Accretion of Tenant Contribution

(6

)

(3

)

(17

)

(10

)

Recurring Capital Expenditures

(1

)

(41

)

(34

)

Adjusted Funds from Operations

$

4,797

$

2,907

$

12,539

$

6,083

FFO per Diluted Share

$

0.37

$

0.35

$

1.15

$

0.86

AFFO per Diluted Share

$

0.37

$

0.34

$

1.18

$

0.69

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Net Income

$

1,056

Adjustments:

Depreciation and Amortization

4,308

Gain on Disposition of Assets

(544

)

Straight-Line Rent Adjustment

(129

)

Non-Cash Compensation

79

Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense

87

Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income

(77

)

Accretion of Tenant Contribution

(6

)

Interest Expense, net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization

979

EBITDA

$

5,753

Annualized EBITDA

$

23,012

Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Acquisitions and Dispositions, net (1)

3,619

Pro Forma EBITDA

$

26,631

Total Long-Term Debt

190,195

Financing Costs, net of accumulated amortization

1,305

Cash and Cash Equivalents

(6,706

)

Restricted Cash

(600

)

Net Debt

$

184,194

Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA

6.9x

(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company’s acquisition and disposition activity during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Contact:
Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@alpinereit.com


