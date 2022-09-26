Alpine IQ and Tymber Team Up to Build Impactful Loyalty, Rewards, and Marketing Capabilities through Digital Growth

Alpine IQ Inc

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers and brands, today announced an integration with Tymber, an industry leading e-commerce provider for top cannabis retailers. The integration offers customers a unique and seamless buying experience. By utilizing Alpine IQ’s technology and leveraging Tymber’s e-commerce platform, retailers can attract, convert, and retain their own customers with their own website.

The Alpine IQ and Tymber integration gives users the ability to create custom online ordering experiences. The e-commerce tool is easy to set up and offers the ability for customers to sign up for loyalty and for customers to redeem Alpine IQ points during checkout in Tymber. Tracking and optimizing your marketing is made simple with this partnership.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Alpine IQ on this integration,” said Scott Roehrick, co-founder and CEO of Tymber. “We worked hard to remove any friction from the shopping experience. As a result, retailers will see boosts to revenue and loyalty. Customers will be delighted to keep tabs on their rewards and redeem them right at checkout.”

“This integration is one of a kind,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “Selling products through an e-commerce platform is easier with Tymber’s tools and Alpine IQ’s technology. We work hand and hand to ensure that your customers’ needs are being met and that you get the most from your marketing efforts.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Tymber:

Tymber , the industry’s most trusted platform for digital growth, enables dispensaries to attract, convert, and retain their own customers with their own website and mobile apps. Their mission is to empower retailers to break their dependence on embedded menus and 3rd party marketplaces with a recognizable brand, frictionless shopping experience and ownership over their customers, marketing channels and e-commerce data.

Story continues

For further information about Tymber services, visit tymber.io to schedule a product demo.

Media Contact:

Alesia Anderson

PR for Alpine IQ

alesia.anderson@alpineiq.com



