ALPS PHARMA LAUNCHES A NEW WATER-SOLUBLE ISOQUERCETIN COMPOSITION WITH HIGHER ABSORPTION RATE

HIDA, Japan, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd. (President: Osamu Ushimaru), a global pharmaceutical company that pioneered the use of phytochemicals in medicine and food, announced the launch of a new Isoquercetin composition, Eubio®Isoquercetin, today. Eubio®Isoquercetin derived from Sophora Japonica is expected to deliver more Quercetin to the body via small doses of Isoquercetin.

Eubio®Isoquercetin, a water-soluble Isoquercetin composition, protected by three related U.S. patents, demonstrated a significantly higher Quercetin absorbability rate than ordinary Isoquercetin in a human pharmacokinetics study. Eubio®Isoquercetin is only formulated with all natural food ingredients and is the first formula to achieve a higher absorption of Quercetin into the body without enzymatic modification.

"We have succeeded in applying our newly developed flavonoid delivery system to Isoquercetin☨. Recently, the Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston, MA) conducted a phase II clinical trial of Isoquercetin for the prevention of thrombosis mainly due to PDI inhibition in 56 patients with advanced cancer and reported that significant medical effects were observed. However, it was also pointed out that the dosage was quite high as an oral drug for prevention probably due to its low water solubility and therefore low absorption rate into the body. This new formulation Eubio®Isoquercetin is expected to be a new generation of Isoquercetin that improves the patient's QOL due to its significantly reduced dosage and excellent water-solubility." --- Dr. Mitsunori Ono, Executive Corporate/Technology Advisor at ALPS Pharmaceutical.

☨A database of human clinical efficacy studies of Quercetin and Quercetin glycosides including Isoquercetin since 2011 can be found at the following website:

https://health-alps--pharm-co-jp.translate.goog/report/?_x_tr_sl=ja&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=ja

ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1947, ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd. (Hida, Japan) has been engaged not only in the business of deriving active ingredients and extracts from natural sources but also in manufacturing pharma drug substances. Today, the company's portfolio comprises rutin from Sophora Japonica, glycyrrhizins, protamine, capsaicin, and various Kampo medicines, which are known for their properties of maintaining and improving human health.

