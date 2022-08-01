U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Alps Pharmaceutical confirms through human pharmacokinetic studies that its newly developed natural quercetin formulation can significantly reduce quercetin usage

·3 min read

HIDA, Japan, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- On Aug 02, 2022, with the recent surge in raw material prices and the continued scarcity of quercetin in the market, Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd. (Hida, Japan, President: Osamu Ushimaru) announced that it has confirmed through human pharmacokinetic studies of its new quercetin formulation, EubioQuercetin, that the amount of quercetin used can be reduced to one quarter of the original amount.

Taking conventional quercetin supplements as an example, it is expected to reduce the recommended daily intake of 500 mg ~ 1,000 mg to 125 mg ~ 250 mg. EubioQuercetin is a completely new formulation that reproduces the characteristics of natural quercetin found in fruits and vegetables and has high water solubility and a high absorption rate.

"Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all generations." Health occupies a central position in the SDG 3, and quercetin is a supplement that plays a significant role in achieving this global goal. To accomplish this, Alps Pharmaceutical has spent many years researching natural quercetin and has finally succeeded in developing EubioQuercetin, a new quercetin formulation made from only safe and natural food ingredients.

It is also 240,000 times more water soluble than conventional commercially available quercetin and has the advantage of being available in a wide range of oral forms as well as capsules and tablets, making it accessible to people of all ages.

Furthermore, as a pioneer of medical phytochemicals, Alps is one of the few global pharmaceutical companies that not only produces natural quercetin glycosides but also cultivates its own plants containing them, which enables a stable global supply of the material.

"Natural quercetin, found in fruits and vegetables, is fully absorbed by the body and contributes to good health. But it is necessary to take large daily doses of commercial quercetin because it is not the natural form, and its absorption rate in the body is very low. There are artificial quercetin products on the market that have been enzymatically treated to increase absorption," says Dr. Mitsunori Ono, former visiting professor at Harvard Medical School Beth Israel Hospital, Boston.

"Now we need to consider the true purpose of supplements. Supplements are meant to top up the nutrients that we do not get enough of in our daily diet. Therefore, the supplements we take must be safe, unprocessed, available in their natural state, and contained in fruits and vegetables. This is the new paradigm for supplements in the SDG age. EubioQuercetin, a natural quercetin formulation, embodies this paradigm," he adds.

  • EubioQuercetin will be unveiled at the Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd. exhibit booth (No. 5286) at SupplySide West 2022 (11/2–11/4) in Las Vegas.

Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Since its founding in 1947, Alps Pharmaceutical has been engaged in not only the business of deriving active ingredients and extracts from natural sources but also the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug substances. Today, the company's portfolio comprises flavonoids, glycyrrhizins, protamine, capsaicin, and various Kampo medicines, which are known for their ability to maintain and improve human health.

For more information, please contact:
Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.
Sales & Marketing Division
email: sales-dept@alps-pharm.co.jp 
visit: Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd. (alps-pharm.co.jp)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alps-pharmaceutical-confirms-through-human-pharmacokinetic-studies-that-its-newly-developed-natural-quercetin-formulation-can-significantly-reduce-quercetin-usage-301596661.html

SOURCE ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/01/c3877.html

