U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -21.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,983.00
    -157.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,814.75
    -69.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.93
    -2.16 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.90
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0016
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1859
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3840
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,998.49
    -517.10 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.71
    -14.25 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,332.14
    -480.16 (-1.79%)
     

ALROSA, Anglo American, and Petra Diamonds Among Major Diamond Producing Companies | Globaldata Plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

Gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions improved diamond mining market conditions and reinforced demand across the supply chain

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Diamond Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2020-2025” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides detailed information on diamond reserves, production, production by company and country, major active, exploration and development projects by region. It also provides a comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on global diamond industry for us to gain an understanding of its relevant driving factors, historical and forecast trends, and identify key players.

The global rough diamond production was expected to reach 112.99 million carats (Mct) in 2021. The production is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period (2021–2025). Russia, which holds some of the world’s largest diamond deposits, is expected to remain the world’s largest supplier. With potential diamond mines, Botswana, Canada, and the DRC are also expected to remain prominent suppliers of rough diamonds to global markets.

For more insights on the diamond mining market forecast, download a sample report

Leading Companies in the Diamond Mining Market

  • ALROSA: ALROSA is amongst the world’s leading diamond mining companies, headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and carries out the exploration, extraction, and sale of rough diamonds. It mines small, medium, and large diamonds. It operates mining and processing facilities in Udachny, Aikhal, Nyurba, and Anabar, located in Eastern Siberia and the Arkhangelsk region.

  • Anglo American Plc: It mines, processes, and markets bulk commodities, base metals, precious metals, and minerals. The company operates in Southern Africa, South America, North America, and Australia. Anglo American operates through six reportable business segments: De Beers; Copper; Platinum; Iron Ore and Manganese; Coal; and Nickel.

  • Petra Diamonds Ltd: It is an independent diamond mining company. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and sale of rough diamonds. Its mine portfolio includes Finsch, Cullinan, Koffiefontein, and Reivilo in South Africa and Williamson in Tanzania. In addition, the company involves in the exploration of new economic deposits in Botswana and South Africa. Petra Diamonds is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey, the UK.

  • Rio Tinto Plc: Rio Tinto is an international metals and mining company that carries out the mining, exploration, and processing of various mineral resources. It supplies a range of minerals and metals, including aluminum, diamonds, uranium, copper, gold, and iron ore. Rio Tinto also supplies industrial minerals such as borax, titanium dioxide, and salt.

  • Endiama EP: Endiama carries out the prospecting, research, mining, and trading of diamonds. The company offers logistic support services for diamond exploitation companies. It also provides healthcare services for its workers. Endiama through its subsidiaries, offers hotel operations, general trade, and import and export activities. The company operates in Luanda, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Benguela, Malange and Moxico in Angola, Central Africa.

To know more about major diamond producers, download a sample report

Diamond Mining Market Analysis by Country Reserves

  • Russia

  • Botswana

  • DRC

  • South Africa

  • Others

Diamond Mining Market Share, by Country Reserve

For more country reserve insights, download a sample report

Global Diamond Mining Market Report Scope
The report provides detailed information on reserves, production, production by company and country, major active, exploration and development projects by region.

Reasons to Buy

  • A comprehensive evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on the global diamond industry

  • To gain an understanding of the global diamond mining industry, relevant driving factors

  • To understand historical and forecast trends in global diamond production

  • To identify key players in the global diamond mining industry

  • To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Related Reports

  • Cybersecurity in Mining – Thematic Research – Click here

  • United States of America (USA) Copper Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Fiscal Regime including Taxes and Royalties, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026 – Click here

  • Hydrogen in Mining – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Australia Mining Industry Fiscal Regime Analysis including Governing Bodies, Regulations, Licensing Fees, Taxes and Royalties, 2022 Update – Click here

  • Silver Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026 – Click here

Global Diamond Mining Market Report Overview

Market Size 2021

112.99 Mct

CAGR% (2021-2025)

>2%

Leading Countries by Reserve

Russia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, and Others

Leading Companies

ALROSA, Anglo American, Petra Diamonds Ltd, Rio Tinto Plc, and Endiama EP

FAQs

What was the diamond mining market size in 2021?
The diamond mining market size was expected to reach 112.99 Mct in 2021.

What was the diamond mining market growth rate?
The diamond mining market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during 2021-2025.

Which are the leading countries with reserves in the diamond mining market?
The leading countries with reserves in the diamond mining market are Russia, Botswana, DRC, South Africa, and others.

What are the leading companies in the diamond mining market?
The leading companies in the diamond mining market are ALROSA, Anglo American, Petra Diamonds Ltd, Rio Tinto Plc, and Endiama EP.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Reserves and Production

2.1 Diamond Reserves by Country

– Russia

– Botswana

– DRC

– South Africa

2.2 Rough Diamonds Production

2.3 Production by Country

– Russia

– Botswana

– Democratic Republic of the Congo

2.4 Production by Company

3 Diamond Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Development Mines

3.3 Exploration Projects

4 Demand Drivers

4.1 Diamond Value-Chain Analysis

5 Major Diamond Producers

5.1 Company Profiles

– ALROSA

– Anglo American Plc

– Petra Diamonds Ltd

– Rio Tinto Plc

– Endiama EP

6 Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Coverage

6.4 Secondary Research

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Coinbase CEO says company has ‘no risk of bankruptcy’

    The crypto exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong did admit that some of Coinbase users’ crypto assets may lack certain bankruptcy protections

  • Why C3.ai Crashed 42% in the First Half of 2022

    The artificial intelligence provider for enterprise customers sometimes seems to work at cross purposes to its goals.