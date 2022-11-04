U.S. markets closed

ALSACE WINES' GROWTH IN THE US MARKET LEADS THE WAY FOR THE SECOND EDITION OF THE MILLÉSIMES ALSACE DIGITASTING®

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsace sales in the US are soaring! As of June 2022, the US is the #2 export market for Alsace, with sales increasing 36.6% in value and 35.6% in volume. Crémant d'Alsace is leading the charge, with a 59.2% increase in sales value and a 59.5% increase in sales volume. "In the past several years, sparkling wines have experienced tremendous growth and continue to outpace still wines. Alsace produces exceptional Crémant d'Alsace that is extremely consumer-friendly and offers fantastic value," states Alan Crawford, Vice President, Luxury Brands at Foley Family Wines.

Millesimes Alsace Digistating
Millesimes Alsace Digistating

American wine consumers are catching on to what makes Alsace special: a vast range of pairing options that fit the way we eat today, unrivaled quality/price ratio, and commitment to sustainability, with one third of the region's vineyards certified organic, biodynamic or in conversion.

Contributing to the dynamic growth of the region is the annual Alsace Rocks campaign in the US, a concept created by Teuwen Communications, the partner agency of Wines of Alsace USA, in 2018. The program returned to in-person activations in Los Angeles this past June with a series of trade tastings, retail promotions, and media and influencer partnerships.

"Wines from Alsace are uniquely positioned to do well in the USA: They are *the most* food friendly across the broad spectrum of cuisine we find in America, and their value cannot be understated! Their pricing makes them close to inflation proof," shares Matthew Kaner, Sommelier and Owner, Will Travel For Wine.

Second Annual Millésimes Digitasting®

On the heels of a successful year in the US market, Wines of Alsace is launching the second edition of its Millésimes Alsace Digitasting® virtual trade show, entirely produced by the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace (CIVA or Alsace Wine Board). Last year, the event offered a combination of video conferences and real-time tastings with Alsace winemakers. Almost 4,000 visitors from around the world participated in more than 2,000 virtual meetings, and 10,000 wine sample kits were sent to registrants from 55 countries, including the top five export markets—US, UK, Italy, Canada and Taiwan.

The success of the Alsace Digitasting® clearly established the region as a leader in the development of next-generation wine events. The second iteration, taking place from February 27 - March 1, 2023, is shaping up to be even bigger and better with more producers participating as well as a live virtual masterclass with Thierry Fritsch, Oenologist, Educator and Alsace Wines Specialist, Jenni Wagoner, Group Wine Director for ZUMA restaurants, and other experts.

Trade professionals can register free of charge at www.millesimes-alsace.com as of today's date. Wine sample Tasting Boxes can be ordered between November 4, 2022 and January 9, 2023, while supplies last.

PRESS CONTACTS:

USA
Teuwen Communications
Stephanie Teuwen | stephanie@teuwen.com     
Beth Cotenoff | beth@teuwen.com
Kaila Raymond | kaila@teuwen.com
212.244.0622

ALSACE
CIVA - Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace
Foulques Aulagnon
f.aulagnon@civa.fr
011.333.89.20.16.20

Social Media Handles to Add:
@DrinkAlsaace
And other Mila handles

About Alsace Wines
Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the Vosges foothills, vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. Alsace grows seven main varieties including dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, elegant Pinot Noir, and more. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

About Teuwen Communications
Teuwen Communications is an award-winning food, wine, and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results.

Millesimes Alsace Digistating Logo
Millesimes Alsace Digistating Logo
(PRNewsfoto/Wines of Alsace)
(PRNewsfoto/Wines of Alsace)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alsace-wines-growth-in-the-us-market-leads-the-way-for-the-second-edition-of-the-millesimes-alsace-digitasting-301669314.html

SOURCE TEUWEN COMMUNICATIONS; Wines of Alsace

