Alsana® Announces New Chief Operations Officer with Oversight of Eating Disorder Treatment Program Operations Nationwide

·4 min read

Deandra Christianson, MA, a consummate leader in leadership, operations, and development of eating disorders treatment programs, has been named Chief Operations Officer. She oversees Alsana's Virtual operations as well as all Residential and PHP/IOP operations located in St. Louis, MO; Birmingham, AL; and Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks, CA.

ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deandra Christianson recently joined Alsana, an eating recovery community and treatment provider, as Chief Operations Officer. She is responsible for ensuring Alsana's program systems perform optimally and consistently deliver care within Alsana's multidisciplinary eating disorder treatment environment.

Before joining Alsana, Christianson held positions of increasing responsibility in both operations and in day-to-day programmatic delivery of care. She has made a positive impact in Behavioral Health for nearly a decade including roles as Primary Therapist, National Clinical and Operational Specialist, National Training Director, Director of Operations, and most recently, Eating Disorder Division President for a national multi-site treatment provider. She has her master's in Clinical Psychology and is earning a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership.

Under Christianson's guidance, Alsana will continue to focus on optimizing clients' experiences in programs. "We are intentional about being a highly sophisticated organization across all locations. From the integration of our holistic clinical model – known as the Adaptive Care Model® to the way we provide compassionate care, we are proud to offer safe and consistent care, so that clients receive the best possible recovery experience and positive clinical outcomes." said Christianson.

Alsana has been steadfast in providing safe, evidence-based care both virtually and in person throughout the pandemic, a time that's been challenging for individuals struggling with eating disorders and care providers alike. Operationally, Alsana has navigated and adapted to the most stringent CDC guidelines and regulations to ensure continued access to care provided in the safest possible environment. The company is committed to keeping their brick-and-mortar and virtual programs open during the pandemic to meet the rising demand for eating recovery services.

Christianson continued "Alsana is uniquely positioned to meet the growing need for eating disorder treatment services that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even during the darkest days of the pandemic and in the most challenging times, we want clients to know there is hope and that full recovery is possible.

Alsana CEO Gayle Devin commented, "As a leader who skillfully blends practical clinical experience with a deep knowledge of organizational leadership and operations, I couldn't be more pleased to have Deandra Christianson in this key role at Alsana. Her passion for delivering hope, compassion, and holistic treatment to clients is fully aligned with Alsana's mission."

Rebekah Freese, MSW, LCSW, Ph.D., who is a direct report of Christianson and Senior Regional Director for all in-person programs in St. Louis stated, "I'm delighted to work under the leadership of such an accomplished professional in eating disorder treatment and appreciate her servant leader approach as well as her commitment to delivering best-in-class care."

Christianson is a regular lecturer on eating disorders and treatment topics across the U.S. for colleges, universities, hospitals, and industry organizations. She also has spent time volunteering for a crisis hotline and other non-profit organizations. Spending time with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, and reading bring her joy. She is a continuous learner, always looking for ways to expand her knowledge.

Media Contact
Jordan Watson
333285@email4pr.com
866-977-3416

About Alsana®
Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama (Birmingham and Huntsville), California (Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks), and Missouri (St. Louis), and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®, a holistic method that seeks to address healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Alsana's programs are designed to accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Learn more at alsana.com or visit at alsanareviews.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alsana-announces-new-chief-operations-officer-with-oversight-of-eating-disorder-treatment-program-operations-nationwide-301516412.html

SOURCE Alsana

