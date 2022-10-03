Alset EHome International Inc. to Change Name to Alset Inc. in Rebranding Effort and Expands Board of Directors

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Company" or "AEI"), a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, today announced that the Company will be changing its name to Alset Inc., effective Tuesday, October 4, 2022. In addition, the Company will complete its reincorporation from the state of Delaware to the state of Texas. This name change and reincorporation were previously approved by the Company's stockholders at a Special Meeting. The Company's symbol on The Nasdaq Capital Market will remain as AEI.

"We have strategically positioned our Company to capitalize on innovative business opportunities across various industries," stated the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chan Heng Fai. "The name change is intended to realign our brand with our strategic direction as we continue to expand our global footprint and pursue growth opportunities in other areas."

The Company will continue to operate without change. The reincorporation will have no material impact on management, employees or customers. The corporate headquarters will remain in Maryland. The Company's common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 02115D 109 and the Company's warrants have been assigned new CUSIP numbers of 02115D 117 and 02115D 125.

Expanding our Board to Include Three New Directors

The Company also today announced the appointment of three new members of its Board of Directors: Mr. Chan Tung Moe, Mr. Danny Lim Sheng Hon and Ms. Joanne Wong Hiu Pan.

Mr. Chan Tung Moe currently serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company believes that Mr. Chan, as an Executive Director, will bring to the Board not only an extensive knowledge of real estate, but an ability to drive the Company's execution in multiple areas.

Mr. Danny Lim Sheng Hon currently serves as Senior Vice President, Business Development and as an Executive Director of the Company's subsidiary, Alset International Limited (SGX:40V), a publicly traded company on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The Company believes that Mr. Lim, as an Executive Director, will bring to the Board a deep and broad understanding of the opportunities we face.

Ms. Joanne Wong Hiu Pan currently serves as Director and Responsible Officer of BMI Funds Management Limited, a Financial Advisor in Hong Kong. Ms. Wong has extensive expertise in a wide array of strategic, business, turnaround and regulatory matters across several industries as a result of her executive management, educational and operational experience. Ms. Wong will serve as an independent director and the Company believes her extensive professional experience will make her a valuable addition to the Board.

