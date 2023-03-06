ALSTOM SA

Alstom-led consortium to provide integrated railway system for the Philippines’ North-South Commuter Railway Extension Project

Major railway turnkey c ontract win s olidifies Alstom’s leadership in Asia Pacific

Southeast Asia’s f irst mainline signalling system to be deployed with ETCS l evel 2 technology , providing greater interoperability, safety, system capacity, service reliability and energy efficiency

Alstom’s contract share worth c. €1.1 billion1





6 March 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded by Mitsubishi Corporation a contract to provide an integrated railway system for the extension of the North-South Commuter Railway project (NSCR) in the Philippines. The iconic project executed by an Alstom-led consortium1 with Colas Rail will transform mobility between Metropolitan Manila and the suburban areas in Luzon, making it faster, more reliable and more sustainable.

Alstom will be responsible for the system integration, signalling and telecommunication, power supply, automated fare collection system, platform doors, maintenance systems and depot equipment, as well as control centre and training. It will in particular deploy a European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) level 2 signalling system for the first time in Southeast Asia, using its proven Atlas™ 200 European Train Control System (ETCS). Colas Rail will lead for the track work and overhead contact line system.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Philippines, Mitsubishi Corporation and Colas Rail to pioneer the implementation of Southeast Asia’s first ETCS level 2 system for the NSCR Extension. This project not only solidifies our market leadership in the region but is also a bold step in the country in achieving an integrated rail network that applies advances in mainline signalling for more efficient and sustainable mobility,” said Ling Fang, President of Asia Pacific at Alstom.

This project is one of the several major “Build, Better, More” infrastructure under way in the Philippines to boldly extend the reach of its railway network. Financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the extension involves 27 new stations spanning 110 kilometres, comprising a 55-kilometre southern section from Tutuban to Calamba, the Province of Laguna, as well as a 51- kilometre northern section from Malolos to Clark International Airport, the Province of Pampanga. Upon completion by 2029, the NSCR Extension will greatly improve the connectivity of the neighbouring communities, facilitating residents to travel safely between Metro Manila and the suburban areas by railway direct. The project will also see Alstom contributing deeply to the local economy by sharing its technology know-how and skills in the design, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of various railway systems.

Story continues

With over 50 years’ experience and 80 systems in commercial service globally, Alstom is a trusted partner for delivering integrated turnkey rail systems customised for every mobility need. Alstom is the worldwide number one in on-board ETCS equipment via its Atlas solution, representing 70% of the on-board systems in service in ETCS level 2. This ETCS technology brings significant benefits in terms of interoperability, safety, system capacity, service reliability and energy efficiency. Today, across 30 countries, trains under Atlas supervision have covered over 250 million kilometres, including Deutsche Bahn’s high-speed ICE3 fleet recently equipped in Germany.

Alstom™ and Atlas™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Alstom’s contract share is worth approximately €1.1 billion and booking is expected during FY 2023/24.





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design, and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 12th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.



