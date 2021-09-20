U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    -37.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -372.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,228.00
    -98.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.80
    -27.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.34
    -0.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8380
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,709.38
    -2,216.27 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.46
    -84.07 (-6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide smarter and more efficient X’trapolis trains for Melbourne

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALSTOM SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alstom to provide smarter and more efficient Xtrapolis trains for Melbourne

  • Contract for 25 new generation X’trapolis suburban trains valued at €300m

  • Designed and built in Victoria, Australia, the project includes at least 60% local content

20 September 2021 – Following the budget announcement by the Victorian State government on 18th May, today Alstom signed a €300m contract with Victoria’s Department of Transport (DoT) to locally supply 25 six-car X’trapolis trains for Melbourne’s suburban rail network.

The contract follows an extensive two-year interactive design process with the DoT to design and engineer a rolling stock solution specifically compatible with Melbourne’s unique existing rail infrastructure. This new generation X’trapolis will deliver a much-needed network capacity increase without the need for major, costly infrastructure and power supply upgrades. The new trains, in line with Alstom’s strategy to deliver greener and more sustainable mobility, will be more accessible, reliable and energy efficient.

Built in Victoria, the commitment to deliver the trains with at least 60% local content will provide a vital boost to the state’s advanced rolling stock manufacturing industry, securing the future of Alstom’s Ballarat manufacturing facility, and pave the way for new, long-term employment opportunities in the rail industry, including multiple trainee and apprenticeship positions.

Alstom’s Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue its long-term partnership with the Victorian Government and the local supply chain that will ensure we continue to build trains for Victoria, in Victoria. Following the successful delivery of Melbourne’s most reliable trains from our facility in Ballarat over the past 20 years, we look forward to working with the State and all of our local partners to deliver the next generation of X’trapolis trains, creating a new icon for railway passengers across Melbourne and the State of Victoria.”

The new generation of X’trapolis trains capitalises on key elements of the existing X’trapolis trains, which enabled it to become the most reliable fleet on the Melbourne network. The proposed new design enhances the existing elements with the latest service-proven technologies. The new train’s capacity will exceed 1,240 passengers and will be built to the latest International and Australian Standards, with an increased focus on accessibility and efficiency.

Delivery of the new trains will support the gradual retirement of the Comeng fleet – the longest-running trains on the network – with the new trains set to run through some of Melbourne’s fastest-growing suburbs along the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston lines. The trains will add to Alstom’s already significant rolling stock fleets in Victoria which includes 141 Flexity and Citadis trams or light rail vehicles, 106 X’trapolis suburban trains and 88 Vlocity regional trains.

An interior mock-up for stakeholder consultation is planned for next year, with manufacturing due to commence by the end of 2022.

Alstom has been providing sustainable infrastructure solutions in Australia for more than 100 years and is Australia’s only end-to-end manufacturer of trains and trams. Currently, Alstom employs approximately 1,650 people across more than 20 sites, this includes engineering centres, manufacturing facilities, project delivery offices and maintenance depots & workshops. Alstom is committed to supporting the Australian and New Zealand railway markets through the application of the latest innovative and proven technologies, that are designed to provide an optimal life cycle cost for our customers while delivering a seamless and superior passenger experience.

Alstom™, X’trapolis™, Flexity™, Citadis™ and VLocity™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom











Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com



Contacts

Press:
Sheldon YOUNG (Australia) – Tel: +61 419 322 624
sheldon.young@alstomgroup.com



James KAUFMAN (Australia) – Tel: +61 416 698 646
James.kaufman@alstomgroup.com



Coralie COLLET (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (0)7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Samuel MILLER (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations:
Julie MOREL (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com



Claire LEPELLETIER (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com





Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Energy Firms Seek Bailout as Government Talks Run On

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push suppliers out of business.The U.K. government is set for a third day of emergency talks with the industry on Monday after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said small suppliers were under “pressure.” Now large suppliers are seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail, according to two people f

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 12% on Monday, before swiftly paring losses. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are trading below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying steel production curbs to meet a target for lower volumes this year as it push

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Ports are a mess but shipping company profits are at record highs

    Shipping lines are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions to hike freight rates. The companies are using the profits to pay out record dividends to shareholders.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Oil Declines for a Second Session With Focus on Fed Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as the dollar strengthened and investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to signal moving toward scaling back stimulus.Futures in New York fell 0.8% toward $71 a barrel amid a broader decline in stocks, led by Hong Kong. The dollar rose for a third day, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. Policy makers are poised to start laying the groundwork for reducing monthly asset purchases when the

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • Kwarteng vows energy supplies will be maintained as gas prices surge

    The Food and Drink Federation warns of shortages on the shelves within days due to the knock-on effects of the price hike.

  • India says Google abused Android dominance

    Google stifled competition and prevented the development of Android rivals in India, the country's antitrust regulator has decided.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Gas price rise: Government considering loans for energy firms

    Boris Johnson says ministers will do "everything we can" as firms battle to stay afloat amid surging gas prices.

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • India Watchdog Finds Google Uses Unfair Trade Practices: TOI

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s antitrust body has found Google leverages its dominance in the Android mobile operating system and related markets with anti-competitive and restrictive trade practices, the Times of India newspaper said, citing a report by the agency.The Competition Commission of India’s investigations unit submitted the report after two years of inquiry, the newspaper said. The antitrust watchdog will examine the findings, and if found guilty Alphabet Inc.’s Google could face penalties o

  • 1990s: Decade Google launched and Friends debuted was best for worker job satisfaction too

    Low earners in the UK enjoyed more job satisfaction in the early 1990s than high earners, but this has deteriorated over the past three decades, a new report finds.

  • Fears for frozen food supply as energy crisis escalates

    Frozen food, turkey and chicken supplies could run short as a result of the escalating energy crisis, shoppers were warned last night as the Government called urgent talks with suppliers.

  • Survey: Small biz goes digital, web seen integral to surviving COVID-19

    Cash-strapped Main Street businesses have leaned in on technology to adjust to pandemic era demands, Salesforce data found.