ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide smarter and more efficient X’trapolis trains for Melbourne

Alstom to provide smarter and more efficient X’trapolis trains for Melbourne



Contract for 25 new generation X’trapolis suburban trains valued at €300m

Designed and built in Victoria, Australia, the project includes at least 60% local content

20 September 2021 – Following the budget announcement by the Victorian State government on 18th May, today Alstom signed a €300m contract with Victoria’s Department of Transport (DoT) to locally supply 25 six-car X’trapolis trains for Melbourne’s suburban rail network.

The contract follows an extensive two-year interactive design process with the DoT to design and engineer a rolling stock solution specifically compatible with Melbourne’s unique existing rail infrastructure. This new generation X’trapolis will deliver a much-needed network capacity increase without the need for major, costly infrastructure and power supply upgrades. The new trains, in line with Alstom’s strategy to deliver greener and more sustainable mobility, will be more accessible, reliable and energy efficient.

Built in Victoria, the commitment to deliver the trains with at least 60% local content will provide a vital boost to the state’s advanced rolling stock manufacturing industry, securing the future of Alstom’s Ballarat manufacturing facility, and pave the way for new, long-term employment opportunities in the rail industry, including multiple trainee and apprenticeship positions.

Alstom’s Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue its long-term partnership with the Victorian Government and the local supply chain that will ensure we continue to build trains for Victoria, in Victoria. Following the successful delivery of Melbourne’s most reliable trains from our facility in Ballarat over the past 20 years, we look forward to working with the State and all of our local partners to deliver the next generation of X’trapolis trains, creating a new icon for railway passengers across Melbourne and the State of Victoria.”

Story continues

The new generation of X’trapolis trains capitalises on key elements of the existing X’trapolis trains, which enabled it to become the most reliable fleet on the Melbourne network. The proposed new design enhances the existing elements with the latest service-proven technologies. The new train’s capacity will exceed 1,240 passengers and will be built to the latest International and Australian Standards, with an increased focus on accessibility and efficiency.

Delivery of the new trains will support the gradual retirement of the Comeng fleet – the longest-running trains on the network – with the new trains set to run through some of Melbourne’s fastest-growing suburbs along the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston lines. The trains will add to Alstom’s already significant rolling stock fleets in Victoria which includes 141 Flexity and Citadis trams or light rail vehicles, 106 X’trapolis suburban trains and 88 Vlocity regional trains.

An interior mock-up for stakeholder consultation is planned for next year, with manufacturing due to commence by the end of 2022.

Alstom has been providing sustainable infrastructure solutions in Australia for more than 100 years and is Australia’s only end-to-end manufacturer of trains and trams. Currently, Alstom employs approximately 1,650 people across more than 20 sites, this includes engineering centres, manufacturing facilities, project delivery offices and maintenance depots & workshops. Alstom is committed to supporting the Australian and New Zealand railway markets through the application of the latest innovative and proven technologies, that are designed to provide an optimal life cycle cost for our customers while delivering a seamless and superior passenger experience.

Alstom™, X’trapolis™, Flexity™, Citadis™ and VLocity™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom























Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com







Contacts Press:

Sheldon YOUNG (Australia) – Tel: +61 419 322 624

sheldon.young@alstomgroup.com







James KAUFMAN (Australia) – Tel: +61 416 698 646

James.kaufman@alstomgroup.com







Coralie COLLET (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (0)7 63 63 09 62

coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com







Samuel MILLER (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations:

Julie MOREL (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER (Corporate) – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com













Attachment



