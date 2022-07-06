U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,940.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.50
    +19.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.88
    +1.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.50
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0262
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3080
    -0.5340 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.38
    -154.57 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -4.33 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.22
    +115.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins order to supply metro trains and CBTC signalling for Bhopal & Indore metro rail projects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALSTOM SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALSMY
  • AOMFF
ALSTOM SA
ALSTOM SA


Alstom wins order to supply metro trains and CBTC signalling for Bhopal & Indore metro rail projects

  • Order worth €387 million 

  • Contract also includes supply of train control and telecommunications systems

  • Solution features low noise, high recyclability, and optimised energy efficiency


06 July 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded the contract by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) to deliver 156 Movia metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects. This project will benefit over 5.7 million people of both these cities. Valued at €387 million (over INR 3200 crores), the order includes installation of latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems; each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance.

Alstom is responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, test, and commissioning of 52 standard gauge Movia metro passenger trainsets of 3-car configuration each. 27 trainsets will be for Bhopal and 25 trainsets for Indore. To be built at Alstom’s state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli (Gujarat), these ultramodern, light-weight trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km/h, across the 31 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations. This is the second such combined order in India for Alstom, after the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

“We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract from MPMRCL and this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable mass transport system for the cities of Bhopal & Indore.  As India moves towards its vision of using green and clean energy for public mobility, Alstom takes pride in being its long-standing partner in this journey and help write the country’s growth story. Following the Agra-Kanpur metro project, winning this contract is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers.” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India cluster.

Alstom India has a history of successfully delivering world-class metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. The company is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and modern trainsets for India’s first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

The Movia metro family offers latest technology combined with proven and reliable components. Built with light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the air-conditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances providing a safer environment for passengers. The trains are powered with modern energy efficient propulsion systems with regenerative braking, making them a sustainable alternative to other modes of transport, thus reducing energy consumption.

Movia metros have been delivered to many cities around the world, such as London, Delhi, Stockholm, and Singapore. With six industrial sites and four engineering centers, Alstom has a strong footprint in India to cater to domestic as well as several international projects. Alstom in India is a team of over 10,000 employees and the company aims to expand its talent pool by 15% this year.


Alstom™ and Movia™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group



About
Alstom

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.
Visit www.alstom.com for more information.

 

 

 Contacts

Press:
Corporate
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62 
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com


India 
Shilpashree MUNISWAMAPPA – Tel.: + 91 9845120700
shilpashree.muniswamappa@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor Relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56  
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • essensys (LON:ESYS) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • Investing in Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) five years ago would have delivered you a 71% gain

    While Blancco Technology Group plc ( LON:BLTG ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • OPEC's Barkindo dies at 63, Nigerian oil official says

    ABUJA (Reuters) -The secretary general of oil producers group OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has died, the boss of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) announced on Wednesday. Barkindo, 63, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in the top job at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," NNPC CEO Mele Kyari wrote on Twitter, adding that he died late on Tuesday.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • The EV Revolution Has Arrived. Investors Just Need to Know Where to Look.

    Electric vehicles are taking over, faster than people might assume. “Electric vehicle demand continues to be the one bright spot, as more electric cars than ever take to the road,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes in a news release. “With motorists facing rising fuel costs …the switch to an electric car makes ever more sense and the industry is working hard to improve supply and prioritize deliveries of these new technologies given the savings they can afford drivers.”

  • The Street.com's AAP Team Has Mixed Views on Ford

    Its June sales jumped 32% from a year earlier. But sales dipped 1.4% from May, and June quarter sales lagged forecasts.

  • Finland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite

    Finland has seized nearly a thousand freight cars belonging to Russian companies as a result of European Union sanctions, according to Finnish state-owned rail operator VR and a letter from Russia's rail monopoly seen by Reuters. As Finland's VR moved to reduce railway traffic with Russia after the EU sanctioned Russian coal supplies in April, 865 rail cars from Russia were seized by bailiffs, according to the June 6 dated letter from Russian Railways to the Ministry of Transport.

  • Did Tesla Lose the EV Crown? Here’s What to Know.

    BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, sold more electric cars than Tesla during the first six months of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has sold the most battery-only electric vehicles. By comparison, Tesla (TSLA) delivered almost 565,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 254,695 cars, a drop of 18% compared with first-quarter deliveries of 310,048, but June had the highest vehicle production in any month in Tesla’s history, according to the company.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Increase 32% in June, Outpacing Broader Industry

    The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring.

  • 10 EV Stocks to Buy as Tesla’s (TSLA) Market Share Declines

    In this article, we discuss 10 EV stocks to buy as Tesla’s market share declines. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click 5 EV Stocks to Buy as Tesla’s Market Share Declines. Elon Musk’s Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has decidedly been the market leader in the electric vehicles space over the years. […]

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Idling Plants For Upgrades After Rival Seizes EV Crown

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 while BYD sales boomed, seizing the EV crown. BYD stock is in a buy zone.

  • After 3 1/2 decades of thrilling crowds, a jet-powered semi-truck meets a tragic end

    The Shockwave was a staple at air shows and dragstrips nationwide, including in North Carolina. It offered rides to fighter pilots and, sometimes, to reporters.

  • Tesla Is No Longer The World's Largest Seller of EVs

    BYD Motor, a Buffett-backed electric vehicle maker, is now the world's biggest seller of electric vehicles, surpassing Tesla . The Chinese firm sold 641,350 new energy vehicles in the first six months of the year, from January 1 to June 30, according to company filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Musk's firm has been slowed by the resurgence of Covid-19 in China, which forced Tesla to temporarily close its Shanghai factory for several weeks.

  • Uber continues global expansion with launch in Israel

    Uber Technologies Inc said it was launching its ride-hailing and platform in Israel by connecting to a nationwide network of licensed taxis, as it continues to expand globally. Thousands of taxi drivers -- both independent and working for companies -- have already joined up, with the service that also includes ride sharing mainly available to passengers in Israel's two largest cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, it said. Uber, which operates in more than 70 countries and 10,000 cities globally, will compete locally with services such as Gett and Yango.

  • Toyota falls behind GM again as automakers see sales decline in first of 2022

    Toyota, which has its North America headquarters in Plano, saw U.S. sales decline 19% in the first half to 1.05 vehicles sold.

  • Tesla loses electric car crown to Chinese rival backed by Warren Buffett

    A Chinese firm backed by Warren Buffett has stolen Tesla's crown after selling more electric cars in the first half of this year than Elon Musk's company.

  • Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

    Where oh where to begin with this one…

  • The Hidden Genius of the 2022 M240i xDrive

    When everything else is a 20-foot-long monstrosity with 1000 hp, a nice, quick, manageable car is quite refreshing.

  • Scandinavian Airline SAS Files for Bankruptcy Protection After Pilots Strike

    The carrier has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., saying a move by about 1,000 of its pilots to go on strike would worsen its already fraught finances.

  • Sure, Tesla, a solar trailer

    Over the weekend, Tesla showed off its latest gadget: a solar trailer, featuring extendable panels, a satellite internet terminal and even a lick of matte-black paint. Tesla may have designed the trailer to add some range to electric vehicles—or, to advertise Starlink's new $25-per-month "portability" feature, which SpaceX announced in May. Whatever it's for, you probably won't see this trailer for sale any time soon.