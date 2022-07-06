ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins order to supply metro trains and CBTC signalling for Bhopal & Indore metro rail projects

ALSTOM SA





06 July 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded the contract by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) to deliver 156 Movia metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects. This project will benefit over 5.7 million people of both these cities. Valued at €387 million (over INR 3200 crores), the order includes installation of latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems; each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance.

Alstom is responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, test, and commissioning of 52 standard gauge Movia metro passenger trainsets of 3-car configuration each. 27 trainsets will be for Bhopal and 25 trainsets for Indore. To be built at Alstom’s state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli (Gujarat), these ultramodern, light-weight trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km/h, across the 31 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations. This is the second such combined order in India for Alstom, after the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

“We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract from MPMRCL and this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable mass transport system for the cities of Bhopal & Indore. As India moves towards its vision of using green and clean energy for public mobility, Alstom takes pride in being its long-standing partner in this journey and help write the country’s growth story. Following the Agra-Kanpur metro project, winning this contract is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers.” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India cluster.

Alstom India has a history of successfully delivering world-class metro trains for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. The company is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and modern trainsets for India’s first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

The Movia metro family offers latest technology combined with proven and reliable components. Built with light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the air-conditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances providing a safer environment for passengers. The trains are powered with modern energy efficient propulsion systems with regenerative braking, making them a sustainable alternative to other modes of transport, thus reducing energy consumption.

Movia metros have been delivered to many cities around the world, such as London, Delhi, Stockholm, and Singapore. With six industrial sites and four engineering centers, Alstom has a strong footprint in India to cater to domestic as well as several international projects. Alstom in India is a team of over 10,000 employees and the company aims to expand its talent pool by 15% this year.





Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 11th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

Visit www.alstom.com for more information.



