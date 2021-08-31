Alta Dena® Dairy is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

High Schools in Southern California Can Win Up to $10,000 Simply by Purchasing Alta Dena Milk

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Alta Dena Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to high school athletic departments in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego and Orange County, Calif.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Alta Dena shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Alta Dena will award 21 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego and Orange County. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Alta Dena milk, available locally at Stater Bros., Smart & Final, Walmart and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Terry Dana, senior vice president of sales at Alta Dena. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Alta Dena, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Alta Dena shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

- Buy Alta Dena milk

- Snap a photo of your receipt

- Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/altadena

- Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/altadena to find specific local retailers that sell Alta Dena milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

- SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @altadenadairy with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/altadena and find full rules HERE.

About Alta Dena® Dairy

Alta Dena Dairy has been providing Southern California families with delicious, fresh dairy since 1945. With two manufacturing facilities in City of Industry, Calif., Alta Dena produces fluid milk, buttermilk and cream. In May 2020, Alta Dena became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative that is owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit www.altadenadairy.com.

