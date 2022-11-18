U.S. markets closed

Alta Equipment Group Launches Alta eMobility Business to Provide Turnkey Fleet Electrification Solutions

·3 min read

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Equipment Group Inc., owner and operator of one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America., announced today the launch of Alta eMobility, a new business segment formed to handle every step – from funding sources to maintenance – in converting truck fleets and heavy equipment to electric power.

Alta eMobility logo
Alta eMobility logo

Alta eMobility is a new business segment formed to handle each step in converting truck fleets to electric power.

Alta eMobility will provide complete, turnkey service to customers by executing custom programs built upon the best systems and solutions available in the market to electrify, charge, operate and optimize their fleets. Alta eMobility will also lead trucking and equipment companies through the entire electrification process from strategy and funding to execution, sales, service and maintenance.

"Alta eMobility was established to assist customers in navigating the complex path of fleet electrification," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO, Alta Equipment Group. "We know that the future of mobility is electrified, and we are excited by the opportunity that this new vertical provides."

Backed by Alta Equipment Group's nearly 40 years of innovation, unrivaled customer support, robust service network and highly-skilled technicians, Alta eMobility will focus on making it easy and profitable for customers to move through the fleet electrification process.

"There are so many reasons for fleet owners to make the shift to electric and we realize how daunting the process can be," said Mike Bucci, vice president, Alta eMobility. "We've built our team from industry experts in funding, charging, sales and maintenance to provide our customers with a seamless, turnkey experience that takes a fleet from traditional power to electric power in the most efficient way possible."

As part of its service offerings, Alta eMobility will be the primary dealer and service provider for Nikola tractors in the Arizona, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, New England, New York and Pennsylvania regions. Through its agreement with Nikola, Alta eMobility will be responsible for sales, service, commissioning and infrastructure installation.

Alta eMobility is currently operating with its headquarters in Livonia, Mich. and facilities in Phoenix, Ariz. and Syracuse, New York, serving customers in the Midwest, southwest and east coast regions.

To learn more information about Alta eMobility, visit https://emobility.altg.com/

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 65 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida, Ohio and Canada. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altg.com.

About Alta eMobility

Alta eMobility provides turnkey solutions to handle every step in converting truck fleets and equipment to electric power. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides equipment and service support for truck fleet electrification, using the best systems and solutions available in the market to electrify, charge, operate and optimize fleet efficiency and performance. Backed by Alta Equipment Company's more than 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida, Alta eMobility offers a one-stop-shop for electrification sales, parts, service, and rental functions. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com/electric-vehicles.

Media Contact
Kaleigh Jerzykowski
Senior Account Executive
MBE Group
kjerzykowski@mbe.group 
248-225-8012

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-equipment-group-launches-alta-emobility-business-to-provide-turnkey-fleet-electrification-solutions-301683138.html

SOURCE Alta eMobility

