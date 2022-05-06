U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,955.41
    -437.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

ALTA Reports Full-year, Q4 2021 Title Premium Volume

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by historic mortgage origination activity and substantial increase in home values, the American Land Title Association reported title insurance premium volume increased 35.9% during 2021 when compared with 2020. The title insurance industry generated $26.2 billion in title insurance premiums during 2021 compared with $19.2 billion during 2020, according to ALTA's Market Share Analysis.

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)
American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)

Overall, total operating income for the industry was up 33.4%, operating expenses increased 32% and loss and loss adjustment expenses were up 2.3 percent. In 2021, the industry paid more than $474.4 million in claims.

While the overall expense to purchase a home has increased significantly the past few years, the cost of title insurance coverage has decreased 7% since 2004. This means for each dollar of premium a consumer purchases, they get an extra $26 in coverage compared with 2004.

"Incredibly low mortgage rates lead to an unprecedented increase in real estate transactions and substantially higher home values," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Those factors—caused in part by the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic—contributed to the record title insurance premium volume, which the title industry won't see again soon. The majority of title professionals were busier in 2021 than they ever have been, but even important than volume is that—no matter how busy they are—ALTA members continue to prioritize accuracy, security and efficiency to ensure homebuyers are protected before they even step over their new threshold."

Top 10 Underwriters

  1. First American Title Insurance Co., 20.5%

  2. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co., 14.8%

  3. Chicago Title Insurance Co., 14%

  4. Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., 13.5%

  5. Stewart Title Guaranty Co., 8.9%

  6. Westcor Land Title Insurance Co., 5.9%

  7. Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co., 4.1%

  8. WFG National Title Insurance Co., 2.8%

  9. Title Resources Guaranty Co., 2.4%

  10. Doma Title Insurance Co., 1.9 %

Top 5 States

  1. Texas, $3.52 billion (+39.5%)

  2. Florida, $2.89 billlion (+52.1%)

  3. California, $2.82 billion (+24.6%)

  4. New York, $1.45 billion (+42.8%)

  5. Pennsylvania, $1.18 billion (+42.4%)

Click here for more market share data. ALTA expects to release Q1 2022 market share data around June 1.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Contact: Megan Hernandez
Office: 202-261-0315
Email: mhernandez@alta.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-reports-full-year-q4-2021-title-premium-volume-301542068.html

SOURCE American Land Title Association

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Why Snowflake, DocuSign, and Okta Fell Hard Today (Again)

    Expensively valued software companies continued to struggle as long-term interest rates moved higher.

  • Stock market selloff in ‘liquidation’ stage. Why it needs to get ‘hotter’ before it burns out.

    The stock market's whipsaw price action signals it's entering a “liquidation environment,” a top Wall Street chart watcher warns Friday.

  • Lucid reports 30,000+ reservations for its Air sedan

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita breaks down first quarter earnings for Lucid.&nbsp;

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Bill Gates hits back at Elon Musk, says shorting Tesla doesn’t mean betting against the environment or electric cars

    “[T]here's a difference between electric cars being adopted, and companies becoming infinitely valuable.”

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Why Netflix Stock Fell Today

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank on Friday, adding to the brutal decline in its stock price since it delivered its first-quarter earnings report on April 19. Netflix shocked investors a few weeks ago when it disclosed that its total subscriber number fell by 200,000  in the first quarter. Worse still, Netflix said it expects to lose another net 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.