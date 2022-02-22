U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,269.77
    -79.10 (-1.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,377.30
    -701.88 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,260.22
    -287.85 (-2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.32
    -35.02 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +1.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,686.02
    -72.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.88
    +24.59 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Alta Trust Company and Altigo Team Up to Bring Seamless Electronic Alternatives Processing to Advisers

·2 min read

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Trust Company and Altigo are proud to announce their collaboration to deliver high-quality private offerings through Alta Trust using Altigo's streamlined electronic subscription processing platform.

Alta Trust Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alta Trust)
Alta Trust Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alta Trust)

Alternative investments are a high demand area for registered investment advisers (RIAs). Unfortunately, the processing systems available for RIAs to bring on an investor to their funds are often slow, disjointed and challenging to navigate.

"For years, Alta Trust has been focused on developing a streamlined process to guide advisers through the fund formation process, so they can offer alternative investments to their clients," said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust Company, "We've continued to seek improvements on making the subscription process easier for RIAs and their clients. Altigo's platform is the final piece of the puzzle, and the subscription process has become a highlight of our offering."

With the alternative investment space growing quickly, advisers must be equipped with the best partners and technology to meet demand from high-net-worth investors. The collaboration between Altigo and Alta Trust provides both trusted partners and reliable technology to RIAs.

"Our vision is to make alternative investments as easy to own as a mutual fund. Working with Alta Trust to bring our Altigo subscription automation technology along with their fund formation and fund administration services is a valuable benefit to our mutual adviser clients," said Mat Dellorso, Co-Founder of WealthForge.

Now, when Alta Trust works with an adviser to create a fund, investors will benefit from Altigo's simple, secure, electronic subscription process. Advisers can view Altigo's transaction activity dashboard to manage the subscription process, showcase investment opportunities, and see dollars move in real time.

ABOUT ALTIGO
WealthForge provides technology solutions developed by experienced regulatory professionals to streamline investments into alternative securities. Altigo, the company's electronic order entry and subscription processing platform, was built to address common industry roadblocks, enable marketplace connections, and facilitate alternative investment transactions between representatives, advisers, asset managers, custodians and transfer agents. With over a decade of experience processing alternative investments and developing technology solutions, WealthForge has built a reputation as an innovator in the market.

Learn more at wealthforge.com/altigo-for-rias

ABOUT ALTA TRUST COMPANY
Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota chartered trust company with over a decade of success in the industry. They provide innovative, turn-key solutions for establishing private funds. The company also offers collective investment trusts (CITs) and personal trust services.

Learn more at trustalta.com.

CONTACT INFO
Alta Trust Company
events@trustalta.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-trust-company-and-altigo-team-up-to-bring-seamless-electronic-alternatives-processing-to-advisers-301487750.html

SOURCE Alta Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting incident involving vehicles in St. Lucie West area investigated; one injured

    One person had non life-threatening injuries after gunfire as vehicles drove in the St. Lucie West area

  • Bitfury Launches New 28MW Canadian Mining Facility

    Located in Sarnia, Ontario, the project can be expanded to as much as 200MW.

  • DPS traffic stops in Oldham County lead to drug seizures

    On Feb. 16, DPS seized 48 pounds of meth, 331 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets and more after state trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

  • Teen girl accused of setting up Saginaw burglary that left ex-boyfriend dead: judge

    “But for your daughter, this young man would be alive today,” Judge Alex Kim told the mother of a girl accused of being involved in a burglary that left a 20-year-old man dead.

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, world-renowned physician and humanitarian, dies at 62

    Dr. Paul Farmer, who may be best known for founding the nonprofit Partners in Health, died in his sleep Monday in Rwanda. The world-renowned physician, anthropologist and humanitarian was 62 years old.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

    Shares of Home Depot are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot's top and bottom line. What more could Home Depot do?

  • Why Meritor Stock Is Soaring Today

    Truck engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is making a big bet on the electrification of the transportation sector, on Monday announcing plans to acquire Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed debt. Meritor is a maker of drivetrain, braking, and powertrain components for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, a business that complements Cummins' core diesel engine operations well.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • SoFi Stock Drops After News of Deal for Technisys

    SoFi is buying banking software provider Technisys, while Apollo Global Management plans to scoop up Worldline’s point of sale terminal business for $2.6 billion.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.