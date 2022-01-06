U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,700.00
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,349.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,804.75
    +38.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.80
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.65 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -14.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.36 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8800
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,537.89
    -2,618.80 (-5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.03
    -79.56 (-6.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,893.67
    -438.49 (-1.49%)
     

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION HYBRID NOTE OFFERING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced that it has priced an offering of $300 million of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K (TSX: ALA.PR.K).

The subordinated notes are being offered through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, under AltaGas' short form base shelf prospectus dated February 22, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated January 5, 2022.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the subordinated notes in any jurisdiction. The subordinated notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The subordinated notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Adam McKnight
Director, Investor Relations
Adam.McKnight@altagas.ca

Investor Inquiries
1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "will", "continued", "ongoing", "believe", "opportunities" " and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance, as they relate to the Corporation or any affiliate of the Corporation, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Offering, including the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering.


These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents.


Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including, without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release, and such forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c7957.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

    The release of the Fed minutes today caused a broad sell-off in "risk" assets, including these meme stocks.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.