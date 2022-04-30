ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ALTGF
- ATGFF
CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Victoria A. Calvert
150,810,080
96.89
4,840,710
3.11
David W. Cornhill
153,254,698
98.46
2,396,092
1.54
Randall L. Crawford
153,169,757
98.41
2,481,033
1.59
Jon-Al Duplantier
151,405,358
97.27
4,245,432
2.73
Robert B. Hodgins
128,372,499
82.47
27,278,291
17.53
Cynthia Johnston
152,812,396
98.18
2,838,394
1.82
Pentti O. Karkkainen
153,077,300
98.35
2,573,490
1.65
Phillip R. Knoll
152,651,773
98.07
2,999,017
1.93
Linda G. Sullivan
151,312,175
97.21
4,338,615
2.79
Nancy G. Tower
150,127,145
96.45
5,523,645
3.55
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT ALTAGAS
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca
Media Inquiries: 1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca
SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c3532.html