ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Victoria A. Calvert 150,810,080 96.89 4,840,710 3.11 David W. Cornhill 153,254,698 98.46 2,396,092 1.54 Randall L. Crawford 153,169,757 98.41 2,481,033 1.59 Jon-Al Duplantier 151,405,358 97.27 4,245,432 2.73 Robert B. Hodgins 128,372,499 82.47 27,278,291 17.53 Cynthia Johnston 152,812,396 98.18 2,838,394 1.82 Pentti O. Karkkainen 153,077,300 98.35 2,573,490 1.65 Phillip R. Knoll 152,651,773 98.07 2,999,017 1.93 Linda G. Sullivan 151,312,175 97.21 4,338,615 2.79 Nancy G. Tower 150,127,145 96.45 5,523,645 3.55











Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199

investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries: 1-403-206-2841

media.relations@altagas.ca

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c3532.html