AltaGas Announces Election of Directors

2 min read
CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld






Victoria A. Calvert

147,172,892

99.66

507,085

0.34

David W. Cornhill

145,228,280

98.34

2,451,697

1.66

Randall L. Crawford

145,293,463

98.38

2,386,514

1.62

Jon-Al Duplantier

144,988,315

98.18

2,691,662

1.82

Robert B. Hodgins

135,473,012

91.73

12,206,965

8.27

Cynthia Johnston

138,764,109

93.96

8,915,867

6.04

Pentti O. Karkkainen

145,067,535

98.23

2,612,442

1.77

Phillip R. Knoll

145,271,510

98.37

2,408,467

1.63

Terry D. McCallister

145,062,069

98.23

2,617,908

1.77

Linda G. Sullivan

146,885,619

99.46

794,358

0.54

Nancy G. Tower

146,697,431

99.33

982,546

0.67

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Allan Edgeworth, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Edgeworth has been a valued director for more than 15 years.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit: www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison
SVP, Investor Relations &
Corporate Development
Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Adam McKnight
Director, Investor Relations
Adam.McKnight@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca

