ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For

% For Votes Against % Against











Victoria A. Calvert 160,031,150

96.74 5,384,985 3.26 David W. Cornhill 162,778,846

98.41 2,637,288 1.59 Randall L. Crawford 164,734,513

99.59 681,621 0.41 Jon-Al Duplantier 161,589,318

97.69 3,819,971 2.31 Robert B. Hodgins 158,925,400

96.08 6,488,676 3.92 Cynthia Johnston 162,345,568

98.14 3,068,509 1.86 Pentti O. Karkkainen 159,079,425

96.17 6,336,710 3.83 Phillip R. Knoll 161,927,686

97.89 3,486,390 2.11 Linda G. Sullivan 160,940,637

97.30 4,473,440 2.70 Nancy G. Tower 160,274,015

96.89 5,140,062 3.11



Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries 1-877-691-7199 investor.relations@altagas.ca Media Inquiries 1-403-206-2841 media.relations@altagas.ca

