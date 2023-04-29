ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Victoria A. Calvert
160,031,150
96.74
5,384,985
3.26
David W. Cornhill
162,778,846
98.41
2,637,288
1.59
Randall L. Crawford
164,734,513
99.59
681,621
0.41
Jon-Al Duplantier
161,589,318
97.69
3,819,971
2.31
Robert B. Hodgins
158,925,400
96.08
6,488,676
3.92
Cynthia Johnston
162,345,568
98.14
3,068,509
1.86
Pentti O. Karkkainen
159,079,425
96.17
6,336,710
3.83
Phillip R. Knoll
161,927,686
97.89
3,486,390
2.11
Linda G. Sullivan
160,940,637
97.30
4,473,440
2.70
Nancy G. Tower
160,274,015
96.89
5,140,062
3.11
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT ALTAGAS
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
Investor Inquiries
1-877-691-7199
Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
