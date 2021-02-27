Altai Balance Reviews - Effective Ingredients or Cheap Blood Sugar Pills? 2021 Review

Altai Balance claims to “reset” your blood sugar, helping people with diabetes restore healthy blood sugar levels and resume living a normal life.

New York, NY , Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Balance is an anti-aging supplement that claims to “reset” your blood sugar.

The supplement is marketed to diabetics, pre-diabetics, or anyone who struggles to balance blood sugar. By taking Altai Balance daily, you give your body 19 ingredients that support healthy blood sugar levels.

Although you might not know it, high blood sugar is a leading killer in the United States. Over time, untreated blood sugar problems can lead to damage in the pancreas, as well as atherosclerosis, which occurs when the blood vessels harden. High blood sugar can begin as a minor inconvenience; it might make you hungrier than usual, increase your urge to pee, or even blur your vision. But far too many people allow this small health issue to balloon into a life-threatening condition. Finding treatment for your high blood sugar is an essential process, and you should contact your doctor first if you think you are experiencing high blood sugar.

Unfortunately, there are clearly limits to what the traditional medical industry can do for sufferers of high or low blood sugar. Blood sugar pills are a possibility, but they often come with a litany of hard-to-swallow side effects. Most doctors will prescribe a diet and exercise plan for people with high blood sugar. It is important to follow these plans; healthy living is an easy way to improve blood sugar and avoid the impacts that this condition can have later in life.

Supplements present an alternative way to potentially improve the health of people with high blood sugar. These supplements should never be considered their own treatment plan. They work best when combined with the prescriptions and advice of a licensed medical professional. More importantly, too, people looking to naturally treat high blood sugar should consider losing weight, exercising, and dieting whenever possible. As simple as it sounds, cutting down on sugary foods is a surefire way to get that blood sugar down to healthier levels.

If you’ve already spoken to your physician and you’re interested in using supplements for high blood sugar, Altai Balance might be at the top of your list. And if you’re reading our review, you likely want the inside scoop on everything that this new blood sugar supplement has to offer. Can it really help to balance blood sugar using “all natural” and ancient ingredients? Who’s marketing this new formula? And what does the science say about Altai Balance? Read on to learn more.

What is Altai Balance?

Altai Balance is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through AltaiBalance.com.

The supplement is made in the United States in an food and drug approved, GMP-certified facility. The formula's creator claims “nothing like this has ever been created in history” and that “no discovery like this will come around again.”

Dramatic language aside, Altai Balance claims to support healthy blood sugar levels in men and women. The supplement uses 19 ingredients, including nutrients and plant extracts, that target and balance blood sugar in men and women.

In other words, Altai Balance is a diabetes supplement. The supplement is marketed primarily to diabetics – or anyone who has recently struggled with blood sugar. Like other diabetes supplements, Altai Balance promises to support healthy blood sugar, support weight loss, help you flatten your belly, and support other benefits.

In fact, the Altai Balance sales page claims “you can quickly balance your blood sugar levels” after taking Altai Balance. They even claim that many have stopped taking their prescription diabetes medication and insulin after using Altai Balance regularly.

You should be skeptical any time a nutritional supplement claims to impact your blood sugar significantly. Let’s take a closer look at how Altai Balance works and what it does.

What Does Altai Balance Do?

Altai Balance claims to “reset” your blood sugar, helping people with diabetes restore healthy blood sugar levels and resume living a normal life.

Typically, doctors recommend diet and exercise to control symptoms of diabetes. Some doctors prescribe medication.

However, Altai Balance's makers claim that their supplement is “more powerful than any diet or exercise on the planet.” It will balance your blood sugar more effectively than if you followed a strict diet or exercise routine.

In other words, Altai Balance claims to give you all of the benefits of diet and exercise – with none of the hard work.

Each bottle of Altai Balance is priced at around $50. You get 30 capsules (30 servings) per bottle. By taking one capsule of Altai Balance daily, you can purportedly balance blood sugar and enjoy other benefits within a short period of time.

Altai Balance Feature & Benefits

The makers of Altai Balance claim their supplement can offer all of the following features and benefits:

Reset your blood sugar and support healthy blood sugar levels

More powerful than any diet or exercise routine on the planet

Help with your waistline and support weight loss.

Support a healthy heart

Support a healthy brain

Support healthy joints

The makers of Altai Balance claim you should notice all of these benefits shortly after taking the formula.

Overall, Altai Balance claims to be a miracle solution for virtually every problem faced by people with diabetes. Whether you want to lose weight, balance blood sugar, or improve your heart health, Altai Balance seems to suggest it’s the right supplement for you.

In fact, Altai Balance makers seem to suggest you should stop taking your insulin after taking the supplement. Even if doctors have prescribed medication or insulin for your diabetes, “they [diabetics] can come off their medication and insulin” after taking Altai Balance for a short period of time.

Obviously, it would be best if you were skeptical when a company promises a miracle solution to diabetes. Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside Altai Balance.

What’s Inside Altai Balance?

Altai Balance contains 19 ingredients that can purportedly balance blood sugar more effectively than any diet or exercise alone.

Altai Balance makers do not disclose dosages upfront, making it difficult to compare Altai Balance to diabetes medication or other diabetes supplements. The supplement may contain significant doses of all listed ingredients. However, it’s more likely the supplement contains only trace amounts of all listed ingredients.

Most active ingredients in Altai Balance are packaged into a 212mg proprietary formula. That proprietary formula contains many of the same ingredients found in other diabetes supplements – like cinnamon extract.

However, a dose of 212mg is too low for any of the individual ingredients to work. Most studies on cinnamon extract use a dose of around 200mg to 400mg, for example. There’s just 212mg of the total formula inside Altai Balance. It’s unlikely the supplement contains a clinically proven dose of cinnamon extract (or any other listed ingredients) sufficient to balance blood sugar or impact your diabetes in any way.

The full list of ingredients in Altai Balance includes:

50mg of Vitamin C (56% DV)

5mg of Vitamin E (33% DV)

300mg of Biotin (1,000% DV)

50mg of Magnesium (12% DV)

15mg of Zinc (73% DV)

1mg of Manganese (43% DV)

250mg of Chromium (714% DV)

And 212mg of a “Proprietary Blood Sugar Formula” that includes taurine, licorice root extract, cinnamon bark extract, yarrow aerial, cayenne pepper, juniper berries, Gymnema leaf, banaba leaf extract, bitter melon, white mulberry leaf extract, alpha-lipoic acid, and vanadyl sulfate

Other ingredients like gelatin (to form the capsule) and microcrystalline cellulose, and magnesium stearate (as fillers, binders, and preservatives)

Altai Balance contains two ingredients at a clinically effective dosage based on the listed ingredients: biotin and chromium. Most diabetics are deficient in chromium, so a chromium supplement is crucial. However, you can get a similar dose from any multivitamin or chromium supplement.

How Does Altai Balance Work?

Altai Balance makers have carefully selected each ingredient for its purported ability to target symptoms of diabetes, balance blood sugar, help you lose weight, and provide other powerful benefits.

The ingredients include:

Vitamins and Minerals: Altai Balance contains seven vitamins and minerals at between 12% and 714% of your daily recommended value (DV). The supplement contains significant doses of chromium (714% DV) and biotin (1,000% DV), both of which are crucial for overall health and wellness. Chromium is essential for people with diabetes, as most diabetics are deficient in chromium, and many take a chromium supplement to help. Other listed vitamins and minerals include magnesium, vitamin E, vitamin C, zinc, and manganese.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a vitamin-like chemical used as an antioxidant. Virtually every major diabetes supplement sold online today contains alpha-lipoic acid for its ability to target blood sugar. Altai Balance does not contain a significant ALA dose (it’s the second-last ingredient listed in the proprietary blend), although it does seem to contain trace amounts of ALA.

Amino Acids: Altai Balance contains amino acids like taurine. Your body needs amino acids for processes throughout the body, ranging from metabolism to energy to muscle formation.

Herbal Extracts: Altai Balance contains a range of herbal extracts commonly found in diabetic supplements. Although the dosages are much smaller than what we see in competing supplements, Altai Balance contains popular diabetic supplement herbal extracts like licorice root extract, cinnamon bark extract, bitter melon fruit extract banaba leaf extract, among others. These ingredients have been shown (in much higher doses) to support blood sugar in various ways in people with diabetes.

Other Plant Extracts: Other plant extracts in Altai Balance include yarrow aerial, cayenne pepper, juniper berries, Gymnema leaf, vanadyl sulfate white mulberry leaf extract.

Overall, Altai Balance seems to use the right ingredients – but the verdict about the dosages might be a red flag issue. The dosages listed on the Altai Balance label are much smaller than what we’ve seen in competing diabetes supplements or any peer-reviewed research to date, which may seem like it makes it unlikely Altai Balance provides any benefits (beyond the strong doses of chromium and biotin).

Click Here to Get the Leading All-Natural Blood Sugar Supplement from the Official Website AltaiBalance.com Today

Scientific Evidence for Altai Balance

Altai Balance makers have not conducted any research to prove their formula is more effective than diet or exercise, but that is on par for most of the rest of the supplement industry. The company also does not cite any evidence proving you can stop taking your diabetes medication after using Altai Balance, nor do they overly suggest that anyone dealing with these life-altering conditions to do so without first consulting with a licensed professional.

Altai Balance uses the right ingredients at the right dosages. Many of Altai Balance's ingredients have been shown to support healthy blood sugar in multiple studies to date. However, with just 212mg of proprietary formula in each serving, it’s unlikely any of the 19 ingredients are found at a strong enough dosage to significantly impact your body in any way, shape, or form overnight and why the company adamantly recommends a continued daily usage to allow the ingredients to keep building up and working their magic overtime.

Blood sugar is a simple sugar that is produced and stored in the cells of the body. Its primary function is to provide energy or fuel for all your body activities. It provides energy for your muscles, heart, brain, and other internal organs. For this reason, blood sugar must be maintained at an optimal level at all times to ensure normal functioning of all these organs. When blood sugar level drops too low it affects your brain function causing decrease in concentration and alertness. Hence blood glucose levels must be maintained within a normal range at all times (72mg%).

Let’s start with the two ingredients in Altai Balance that have high dosages: chromium and biotin.

As WebMD explains, researchers have analyzed chromium and biotin's combination to impact blood sugar and cholesterol. Studies show that chromium and biotin could lead to “significantly better” blood sugar and cholesterol readings. Other studies have confirmed the importance of chromium for people with diabetes, finding that people with diabetes are more likely to be deficient in chromium than non-diabetics.

Altai Balance contains taurine, which researchers have found has “potential usefulness” for controlling symptoms of diabetes. One review study found taurine, an amino acid, was linked with better insulin control and an overall improvement of diabetes symptoms. Although all taurine studies use a much stronger dose than what we see in Altai Balance, that sounds good. The minimum dose of taurine used in studies is 400 to 6,000mg per day, and Altai Balance contains just 212mg of total formula across all 19 ingredients. The amount of taurine in Altai Balance will not impact your body in any way. In fact, most people get more taurine through an ordinary diet. One analysis found that the average person gets around 40 to 400mg of taurine per day through dietary sources.

Taurine is the first listed ingredient in Altai Balance’s proprietary formula, which means there’s more taurine than any other ingredient on the list. However, even taurine is not found in high enough doses to impact your diabetes, so most other Altai Balance ingredients aren’t worth discussing.

You can find cinnamon extract in many diabetes supplements. In some small studies, researchers have found a connection between cinnamon extract and blood sugar. However, other studies have been less conclusive. As the Mayo Clinic explains, “it still isn’t clear whether cinnamon helps lower blood sugar in people with diabetes.” Some studies have shown a benefit from the spice, while others haven’t.

There are only trace amounts of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) in Altai Balance, as it’s the second-last listed ingredient in the proprietary blend. However, studies show that ALA Could impact diabetes at much higher doses. In this study, researchers gave participants 600mg of an ALA supplement and observed significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hypoglycemic effects. As WebMD explains, most ALA studies use a dose of 600 to 1,800mg – many times higher than the dose used in Altai Balance.

Overall, science tells us that Altai Balance will not allow you to stop taking your diabetes medication or insulin prescribed by your doctor, nor is the supplement more effective than diet or exercise for controlling blood sugar. Always follow the advice of your doctor when dealing with a serious medical condition like diabetes.

The symptoms of blood sugar level abnormalities are not easy to detect. The symptoms may not be evident in all cases. However, the symptoms that indicate abnormal blood glucose levels are extreme fatigue, difficulty concentrating and thinking clearly, blurred vision, excess sweating or frequent urination. All these symptoms are classic signs of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). In this condition the brain is deprived of energy and as a result it slows down your reaction time and concentration level. You will feel very weak, shaky and irritable if you experience episodes of hypoglycaemia daily.

There are plenty of ways to maintain healthy blood sugar level in your body as the Altai Balance supplement is just a natural solution high on the list of available options to choose from. First, you need to have proper daily meal planning as a supplement is just that, a supplement to your day to day diet routine. Always try to have adequate amount of proteins and carbohydrates in your daily meal for a well-balanced nutritional approach to life. You can consume high fibre carbohydrates as well because they take longer to break down and hence take more time for the blood sugar level to increase during digestion. Also make sure you get healthy fats in your diet as they will help digest other food items and release energy slowly at a constant rate. This is where the Altai Balance ingredients can come into play and help stabilize and regulate erratic blood sugar levels.

It should go without saying, but another very important thing in maintaining healthy blood sugar level is to exercise regularly. You must do exercise every day for at least 20 to 30 minutes to ensure that your body is working well and all energy requirements are being met. If you have an underlying condition such as diabetes, it will help to control the blood sugar level and insulin levels in the body. But always remember don't overdo exercise as it may lead to muscle stress and excessive sweating with a higher risk of dehydration. Also if you have been active or exercising vigorously for more than one hour, make sure you replenish your energy supply right away by having a drink or snack containing carbohydrates and proteins.

Altai Balance Pricing

Altai Balance is priced at $49 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $34 or $39 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

You can only buy Altai Balance through AltaiBalance.com, where pricing works like this:

1 Bottle: $49 + $9.95 Shipping

3 Bottles: $117 + $9.95 Shipping

6 Bottles: $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle has 30 capsules (30 servings). You take one capsule of Altai Balance to support healthy blood sugar.

Altai Balance Refund Policy

A 60-day refund policy backs Altai Balance.

If you don’t significantly lower your blood sugar, end your reliance on prescription diabetes medication, and stop all diabetes symptoms within 60 days of taking the supplement, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Who Created Altai Balance?

There’s limited information online about who created Altai Balance, what type of medical expertise they have, or how much research they invested into the formula.

Altai Balance is marketed online by BuyGoods, a company with a dubious reputation for selling health guides and health supplements online.

However, the company claims to manufacture Altai Balance in the United States in an Food and Drug registered and completely certified manufacturing facility.

In a video introducing Altai Balance, we see a man who claims to create the Altai Balance formula. However, that man does not seem to have any qualifications or medical degrees.

You can contact the makers of Altai Balance via the following:

Email: contact@altaibalance.org

Phone (US): 302-404-2568

Phone (International): 1-302-404-2568

Mailing Address: 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

Final Word

Altai Balance is a nutritional supplement that aims to offer powerful benefits using 19 high quality ingredients proven to have scientific associations with helping regulate and balance blood sugar levels. By taking just one capsule of the formula daily, people with diabetes can purportedly balance blood sugar, lose weight, support heart and brain health, and avoid joint pain, among other benefits. By answering does Altai Balance really work or how does this natural blood sugar support supplement work, hopefully, one has found out everything they need to know to make an educated and informed purchasing decision about this unique blend of anti-aging ingredients.

While some my bark back and say that all sounds good – arguing these claims are entirely fictitious, there is quite a bit of extensive research supporting each of these individual ingredients in their own right. The big fight here might be that Altai Balance contains ludicrously small ingredient dosages compared to competing diabetes supplements and studies for some herbal extract, but zooming out one can see that the 19-blend formula has a lot to offer for all-natural stability and regularity of unbalanced blood sugar. The supplement contains only trace amounts of some listed ingredients, and it’s unlikely Altai Balance will not impact your body in any way. That being said, you certainly should not stop taking your diabetes medication after taking the supplement just as a word of caution.

Boasting average prices and a litany of scientifically supported ingredients, Altai Balance gives us sufficient reason to believe that it is a legitimate blood sugar supplement. As always, your first stop after diagnosing a blood sugar problem should be to the physician’s office. But once you’ve exhausted the tips of your primary care physician, there’s no reason why supplementation shouldn’t become a regular part of your daily schedule.

If you’re interested in using a new supplement to improve your blood sugar, Altai Balance has quite a few benefits. Its formula includes only 100% natural ingredients, and we’re certainly excited to learn that all bottles are manufactured and packaged locally in the United States. There are very few potential side effects to this kind of formula; the worst thing that could happen is that it doesn’t work as well as promised.

If you like Altai Balance’s formula and want to try it yourself, visit AltaiBalance.com where the supplement is backed by a 60-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund in 60 days if you don’t notice any changes in blood sugar, diabetes symptoms, energy, or other effects.

