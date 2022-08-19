U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.59
    -47.15 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,727.88
    -271.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,753.01
    -212.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.10
    -24.62 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.10
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.45 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.1030 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0105 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8100
    +0.9480 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,439.71
    -2,056.81 (-8.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.09
    -33.52 (-6.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.94
    +30.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Altai Reports on Bill 21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Altai Resources Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARSEF
Altai Resources Inc.
Altai Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the “Company” or “Altai”) reports that the Quebec Government has announced that Bill 21, An Act mainly to end petroleum exploration and production and the public financing of those activities, introduced on February 2, 2022 and assented to on April 13, 2022 (“Bill 21”), will come into effect on August 23, 2022.

In March 2022, the Company filed a claim in the Superior Court of Quebec against the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Quebec and the Quebec Government, as represented by the Attorney-General for Quebec (collectively the “Defendants”) to defend the Company’s rights and to seek compensation from the Defendants for the illegal expropriation of its Quebec oil and gas licences by the Defendants by the enactment of the Petroleum Resources Act and its Regulations, the Defendants’ subsequent unlawful application of same, and their intended completion of this illegal expropriation with Bill 21. To date, the said claim is ongoing.

The Company has been working in the oil and gas industry in Quebec, Canada for more than thirty years, has entered into many different licence agreements with the Defendants, and has incurred vast expenditures in the exploration and development of its oil and gas licences at the encouragement of the Defendants and with their assurances that the rights of explorers to explore and exploit their discoveries would be respected.

ABOUT ALTAI
Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and exploration gold and gas properties in Quebec, Canada.

For further information, please contact
Maria Au, Secretary-Treasurer

Tel: (416) 383-1328 Fax: (416) 383-1686
Email: info@altairesources.com  Internet: http://www.altairesources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • FedEx Shipping Contractor Turmoil Intensifies as Peak Season Nears

    Business owners of companies that deliver packages for FedEx Ground are set to voice their concerns at a Las Vegas expo.

  • Germany Risks a Factory Exodus as Energy Prices Bite Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial heartland faces a potential exodus as manufacturers of German car parts, chemicals and steel struggle to absorb power prices that rocket to new highs almost every day.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trum

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale for Employee Trust, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years La

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deere’s Profit Rises on Demand for Farm, Construction Equipment

    EARNINGS Deere & Co. posted higher third-quarter sales and profit on strong demand for its farm and construction equipment, despite the challenges of the volatile macroeconomic climate. Net sales climbed 22% and profit rose 13% in the three months ended July 31, a period that saw high agricultural prices.

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • S.F. fintech Fundbox hires two C-suite execs as partnerships with Visa and others fuel growth

    Fundbox recently hired a chief technology officer and chief product officer as annual revenue growth exceeds 50%, spurred by partnerships with Visa, Intuit, Stripe and SoFi’s Galileo. “As Fundbox continues to mature, it becomes critical for us to bring on talent with deep operational knowledge in scaling long-term, durable businesses,” said Fundbox CEO Prashant Fuloria. Fundbox, founded in 2013, said this week that it hired tech veteran Ofer Karp as its chief technology officer and general manager of the company’s Tel Aviv office, where he’s based.

  • Deere Stock Tumbles As Supply Chain Pressures Bring Q3 Earnings Miss, Profit Forecast Cut

    Deere's third quarter profits "reflected higher costs and production inefficiencies driven by the difficult supply-chain situation," said CEO John May.

  • Can You Really Retire at 52? Yes, And Here's How

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.