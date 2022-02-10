Altair Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and 2022 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.
What:
Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time:
5 p.m. ET
Live Call:
(866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
Replay:
(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 8892192, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 8892192, International
Webcast:
http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across all industries compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com