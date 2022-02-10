U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,699.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.00
    -20.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.38
    +0.72 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.91 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7650
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,836.35
    +665.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +41.14 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.57
    +8.15 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

Altair Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Altair Engineering Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALTR

TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and 2022 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What:

Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time:

5 p.m. ET

Live Call:

(866) 754-5204, Domestic

(636) 812-6621, International

Replay:

(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 8892192, Domestic

(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 8892192, International

Webcast:

http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)


About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across all industries compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • PepsiCo Posts Earnings Beat and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    The soft drinks and snacks company boosts its annual dividend and announces a new stock buyback program of up to $10 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Twilio Stock Soars. Its Earnings Were That Good.

    The company said it now expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for calendar year 2023 and beyond.

  • Read This Before Considering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming US$1.42 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance came also came in above expectations.

  • Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth on Thursday and forecast revenue short of Wall Street targets, indicating that a turnaround plan has yet to bear fruit for the social networking site. Still, Twitter said it made "meaningful progress" toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023, and said user growth should accelerate in the United States and internationally this year. Twitter has been pursuing big projects such as audio chat rooms and newsletters to end long-running stagnation and attract new users and advertisers.

  • Delivery Hero shares dive 24% as 2022 earnings guidance disappoints

    Shares in Delivery Hero were down 24% at 0932 GMT to 50.7 euros. Still, the company gave revenue guidance of 9.5 billion-10.5 billion euros for 2022, up from 6.6 billion euros in 2021. Delivery Hero said it expected Glovo to make an adjusted EBITDA of negative 330 million euros this year.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Twitter Grows to 217 Million Daily Users in Q4, Income Falls 18% but Tops Estimates

    Twitter netted 6 million new daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2021 and beat Wall Street estimates on the bottom line. Revenue was in line with expectations, as the social network reported only “modest” impact from Apple’s iOS privacy changes. Twitter shares were up more than 3% in premarket trading, as the company […]

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Twitter Stock Is Rising Because Some Things Are More Important Than Earnings

    Twitter earnings were in focus after a mixed bag of results from social media peers Meta Platforms, Snap, and Pinterest last week.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • ArcelorMittal raises dividend, announces new $1 billion capital return

    ArcelorMittal, the world's second largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it would increase its dividend and announced a new $1 billion capital return for the first half of the year after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. It raised its dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.38, a 27% increase. ArcelorMittal said it expects steel consumption, excluding China, to grow between 2.5% and 3% and sees its own steel shipments rising by 3% in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • AstraZeneca Sees Higher 2022 Sales, But Warns Covid Revenues Set To Decline

    AstraZeneca  on Thursday forecast higher 2022 sales after reporting a surge in revenue for the fourth quarter, boosted by sales of its Covid vaccine and the $39 billion acquisition of U.S. rare diseases drugmaker Alexion. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it expected revenue to rise by a high teens percentage in 2022, at constant exchange rates, and a mid-to-high 20s percentage rise in core earnings per share. Shares in AstraZeneca (ticker: AZN) rose 3.32% on Wednesday.