Altair Engineering Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALTR) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 10.4x Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.2x and even P/S lower than 2x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Altair Engineering's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Altair Engineering could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Altair Engineering would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.8% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 25% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 9.1% each year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 13% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Altair Engineering is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Altair Engineering's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've concluded that Altair Engineering currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

