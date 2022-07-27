U.S. markets closed

Altair To Virtually Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

In this article:
TROY, Mich., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


