U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.75
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,905.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,581.00
    +56.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    +2.39 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.60
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.56 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7270
    -0.0210 (-0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -0.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1980
    +0.5640 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.15
    +378.73 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.60
    +10.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.81
    +62.81 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Bentrio in Hong Kong by its Partner Nuance Pharma

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd
·5 min read
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Initiative is Nuance’s first step in penetrating Chinese market with BentrioTM

  • Densely populated Hong Kong (7.3 million) remains negatively impacted by COVID-19

  • Nuance Pharma to file for marketing approval in Macao, Mainland China and South Korea in 2023

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its licensee and distribution partner Nuance Pharma has launched its Bentrio nasal spray in Hong Kong.

Bentrio is being marketed in Hong Kong to help with protection against both airborne viruses as well as allergens. Hong Kong has a population of about 7.3 million people that lives in an area of just 1,104 square kilometers making it one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Earlier this year, the Company entered into an exclusive Bentrio license and distribution agreement with Nuance covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and South Korea that included an upfront payment made to Altamira of $1 million, plus future development and commercial milestones of up to $3 million, and up to $19.5 million, respectively. Upon reaching certain milestones, Nuance will assume local production of Bentrio for its licensed territory and pay to Altamira a staggered royalty at a high-single to low-double digit percentage.

“We are very excited to see our partner Nuance Pharma take the first step in bringing Bentrio to the promising Chinese market,” commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “Daily life in Hong Kong continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. We believe that Bentrio, with its triple mode of action, offers a safe and effective means to strengthen protection against harmful airborne particles. We look forward to working together with Nuance Pharma in requesting marketing approval for Bentrio in Macao, Mainland China and South Korea in 2023.”

About Nuance Pharma
Nuance Pharma is a patient-centric and innovation focused biopharmaceutical company, with both clinical and commercial stage assets. Founded by Mark Lotter in 2014, with the mission to address critical unmet medical needs in Greater China and Asia Pacific, Nuance has built a late clinical stage innovative portfolio, while maintaining a self-sustainable commercial operation. Focusing on specialty care, Nuance's portfolio represents a differentiated combination of commercial stage and innovative pipeline assets across respiratory, emergency care, and iron deficiency anemia. For more information, visit: https://www.nuancepharma.com/

About Bentrio™
AM-301, marketed as Bentrio™, is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. For more info, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/our-products/bentrio.

Bentrio™ is being distributed in selected European countries and is expected to become available through distributors in further countries in Europe, Asia and MENA. In the US, Altamira submitted a 510(k) application of Bentrio™ in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, which is currently under review by the FDA.

About Altamira Therapeutics
Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical stage), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the reverse split on Altamira’s stock price and compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the closing of the initial sale of Zilentin, the exercise by Zilentin of its option to purchase additional legacy assets, the achievement by Altamira of the milestones set forth in the option agreement, Altamira’s ability to complete a divestiture transaction of Bentrio, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.


CONTACT: Investor Contacts Investors@altamiratherapeutics.com 800-460-0183


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Suze Orman says, ‘We’re heading downhill very fast,’ unless employers start providing this lucrative benefit to their workers

    Americans trying to save some cash for unforeseen expenses are up against a lot — months of red-hot inflation, wages that don’t keep up, the sheer difficulty of delayed gratification in a time when people spend billions of dollars online in one day. “It won’t happen, it has never happened and unless employers start to help employees do that, we’re heading, really, down hill very fast,” she said. The savings rate has not been helped by the end of pandemic-era government benefits.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data

    The stock market rally awaits Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data. Three Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, this analyst says, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW investor one-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds US$2.2b this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW...

  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

    Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic o

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • How Much Money Do You Need To Retire at 57?

    Who wouldn't want to retire early? The question is, how much will it cost? Here's a quick and dirty way to get an answer.

  • Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

    Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.

  • Fidelity's Six Year-end Money Moves You Shouldn't Forget

    As 2022 draws to a close, it's an excellent time to make important year-end financial moves - perhaps with the guidance of a financial advisor. And depending on the tasks you complete, you could lower your tax liability, boost your … Continue reading → The post Fidelity's Six Year-end Money Moves You Shouldn't Forget appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Could This Be a Yellow Flag for Amazon Stock in December?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could use some good news. Could it even be a yellow flag for Amazon stock in December? Last year, Amazon ranked No. 1 in Captify's list of the most-searched retailers on Black Friday.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Has 2 Golden Chances to Defend Himself

    The fallen founder of the cryptocurrency exchange will give two interviews, set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.