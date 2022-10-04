U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Altamura Distilleries' Vodka Wins Double Gold

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamura Distilleries, a producer of premium spirits made from the unique wheat of Altamura, Italy has won an impressive award for its vodka. The Fifty Best has announced that Altamura Distilleries Vodka was awarded their highest rating, a Double Gold medal, in their imported vodka tasting.

Using professional criteria, the pre-qualified panel of judges blind-tasted the imported vodkas and rated them individually on a 1-5 point scoring system with 5 being the highest. After tallying the scores, medals were awarded based on the judge's impressions.

"We are thrilled our vodka has received such a prestigious award," stated Frank Grillo, Altamura's managing director. "It is gratifying that the judges' tasting notes included many of the qualities we were hoping to achieve; sweet grains, creamy mouthfeel, well integrated, balanced, powerful. And they noted one trait we could only hope for; spectacular."

The complete results, along with tasting notes, can be viewed at www.thefiftybest.com/spirits/best_imported_vodka.

About Altamura Distilleries

Based in Ostuni BR, Italy, Altamura Distilleries is what can happen when three Americans decide to act on their lifelong dream of moving to Italy. Our love of warm weather, beaches, and life led us to Puglia, a special region in the south of Italy. Our love of food led us to discover Pane di Altamura, a traditional bread from the Puglia region. And our love of all things distilled led us to realize that an amazing loaf of bread is just an amazing bottle of vodka, gin, or whiskey waiting to happen. We believe that our origin is in Puglia and we are there to live our dream. For more information visit https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/en/.

About The Fifty Best

TheFiftyBest.com is a digital guide to wines & spirits, featuring rated listings resulting from proprietary blind tastings as judged by wine/spirits journalists, spirits professionals, wine/spirit retailers, mixologists, spirits consultants and connoisseurs. The Fifty Best achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations by adhering to strict tasting rules and rigorous methodology. https://www.thefiftybest.com/.

Altamura Distilleries Media Contact:
Scott Hamilton
+1 601-214-1133
345969@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altamura-distilleries-vodka-wins-double-gold-301640007.html

SOURCE Altamura Distilleries

