Altavant Sciences Highlights Ongoing Phase 2b ELEVATE 2 Study of Rodatristat Ethyl in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at European Respiratory Society Annual Congress

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, presented an e-poster at the European Respiratory Society annual congress highlighting the protocol and design of the ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled ELEVATE 2 (NCI NCT04712669) Phase 2b study of rodatristat ethyl (rodatristat) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Howard Lazarus, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Altavant and lead author of the ERS poster, explained, "Rodatristat is a novel molecule with a different mechanism of action than currently available PAH medications. It has been shown in animal models to reduce pulmonary vascular remodeling, which is characteristic of PAH, more effectively than was observed with a currently available treatment regimen. We are excited to be able to offer this experimental medicine to PAH patients in our clinical trial."

Rodatristat acts by lowering synthesis of serotonin in the periphery. This is important as excessive serotonin production has been associated with the development of PAH. In an animal model of PAH in which the pulmonary vasculature is constricted using a combination of a vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonist and hypoxia, rodatristat was shown to reduce levels of peripheral serotonin synthesis, reduce PAH-like remodeling and lower mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) more effectively than ambrisentan plus tadalafil, a combination often prescribed for PAH. Peripheral serotonin lowering was substantiated in two dose-range finding studies in healthy volunteers where twice-daily oral administration of rodatristat reduced peripheral serotonin levels by up to ~60%. These findings were taken into consideration, along with results from a proprietary dose-response computer model, when selecting twice-daily doses of 300 mg and 600 mg of rodatristat for patients randomized into the treatment arms of ELEVATE 2.

The e-poster, titled: "ELEVATE 2: A multicenter study of rodatristat ethyl in patients with WHO Group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)" and corresponding audio narration will be available on the ERS Congress platform until December 31, 2021 for registered participants. Following the society's embargo policy, the e-poster will be made available on the publications page of the Altavant website.

For more information on the ELEVATE 2 study, including eligibility and enrollment criteria, please visit ELEVATEPAHStudy.com.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently developing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat ethyl is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. By reducing serotonin production via TPH inhibition rodatristat ethyl may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. ALTA-2530 is an inhaled interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that may present following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease where there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. For more information, please visit https://altavant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant, and wholly-owns Enzyvant, Spirovant, Urovant, and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and other Asian countries. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

