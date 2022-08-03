Altera Infrastructure Plans to announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES PTE. LTD.

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure L.P. (NYSE: “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.



About Altera Infrastructure L.P.

Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $3.8 billion, comprised of 44 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97052533

E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com

Website: www.alterainfra.com



