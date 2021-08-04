U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    -141.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,027.50
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.30
    -22.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -1.41 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.00
    +16.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1720
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -0.83 (-4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7600
    -0.2900 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,834.43
    +406.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.88
    +8.44 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.43
    +15.71 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Alterity Therapeutics Announces New US Patent to Expand its Portfolio of Compounds for Neurodegenerative Diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

·3 min read

Composition of Matter Patent Covers More than 80 Novel Compounds

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative conditions, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Alterity's patent application No. 17/239,375. The composition of matter patent secures exclusivity for a new group of iron chaperones designed to redistribute the excess iron implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited logo (PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)
Alterity Therapeutics Limited logo (PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)

The patent, entitled "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases", covers more than 80 novel compounds and underwent prioritized examination by the USPTO. Together with the recent grant of Alterity's US patent No. 10,941,143 for claims on a separate group of more than 150 novel compounds, Alterity is in a strong position with respect to its iron chaperone technology to address neurodegeneration. This position was further exemplified by the absence of any novelty or inventiveness objections during the course of prosecution.

"As the scientific evidence implicating excess brain iron in neurodegeneration accumlates, our in-house research team continues to discover novel compounds that address this important target," said Alterity Chief Executive Officer David Stamler, M.D. "The structural backbone illustrated in this new patent provides a larger foundation for small molecule drug candidates to attack this source of neuropathology. As we advance our lead clinical asset ATH434 into a Phase 2 clinical trial later this year, we look forward to identifying new drug candidates to add to our pipeline and address several critical diseases."

The notice of allowance means that the USPTO would issue the patent after certain administrative steps have been completed. The patent will confer on Alterity approximately 20 years of exclusivity over the the compounds claimed in the patent, thus providing a strong basis for drug development and commercialization in neurodegenerative diseases including the Company's first indication Multiple System Atrophy as well as Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various forms of Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

About ATH434

Alterity's lead candidate, ATH434, is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. ATH434 has been shown to reduce abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein in animal models of disease by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. In this way, it has excellent potential to treat Parkinson's disease as well as various forms of atypical Parkinsonism such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

ATH434 has been granted Orphan designation for the treatment of MSA by the US FDA and the European Commission.

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as "expects," "intends," "hopes," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "may," "evidences" and "estimates," and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as reports on Form 6-K, including, but not limited to the following: statements relating to the Company's drug development program, including, but not limited to the initiation, progress and outcomes of clinical trials of the Company's drug development program, including, but not limited to, ATH434, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to the difficulties or delays in financing, development, testing, regulatory approval, production and marketing of the Company's drug components, including, but not limited to, ATH434, uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the company's business, operations and employees, the ability of the Company to procure additional future sources of financing, unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of the Company's drug compounds, including, but not limited to, ATH434, that could slow or prevent products coming to market, the uncertainty of obtaining patent protection for the Company's intellectual property or trade secrets, the uncertainty of successfully enforcing the Company's patent rights and the uncertainty of the Company freedom to operate.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alterity-therapeutics-announces-new-us-patent-to-expand-its-portfolio-of-compounds-for-neurodegenerative-diseases-including-alzheimers-and-parkinsons-301348283.html

SOURCE Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Tupperware shares soar 7% after earnings blow past expectations

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock soared 7.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the container and consumer products company reported second-quarter earnings that blew past estimates. Net income totaled $35.6 million, or 67 cents per share, down from $63.8 million, or $1.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 95 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 57 cents. Sales of $464.7 million were up from $397.4 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $460.2 million. "We are increasin

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • 1 Major Takeaway From Pfizer's Blowout Second-Quarter Results

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its second-quarter earnings report on July 28, and the  results were impressive. Naturally, the big story surrounded the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, whose revenue came in at $7.8 billion for the period. BNT162b2 is the gift that keeps on giving, and Pfizer now expects total revenue of $33.5 billion from the vaccine this year, which is up from its previous guidance of $26 billion.

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GBT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Israel Threatens Lockdown; Call for Delta Vaccines: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns.The government urged the public to stop shaking hands, embracing and avoid non-essential gatherings in closed spaces. Beijing tightened curbs and Indonesia became the second country in Asia with a death toll surpassing 100,000.Vaccines targeting the delta variant may now be needed given the strain’s ability to infect people with fadi

  • Covid-19 Booster Shots: When Might You Need One and Why?

    Companies are working on coronavirus booster shots, as some early studies suggest antibody levels against Covid-19 wane with time, making boosters more necessary. We explore what that means for individual consumers. Illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Oil extends decline to third session ahead of data on U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, losing ground ahead of official data on U.S. crude inventories.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Indonesia Becomes Second in Asia to Hit 100,000 Covid Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has reached a grim milestone as more than 100,000 people died from the coronavirus, becoming the second country in Asia to breach that threshold.After weeks of topping the world’s tally of daily Covid-19 deaths, Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.Indonesia joins 11 other countries -- including Brazil and India -- that have lost more than 100,000 lives in th