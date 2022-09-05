U.S. markets closed

Alternate Marine Power Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.2% During 2022-2031: TMR Report

·5 min read

  • Modernization of ports spurring investments in renewable energy sources for powering ships, thus propelling revenues in alternate marine power market; implementation of latest government regulations for marine pollution underpins vast lucrative avenue

  • Demand from cruise ships to proliferate in a bid to reduce carbon footprint; Asia Pacific and Europe emerging as remarkably lucrative regions

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ongoing trends of the alternate marine power market indicate that industry spending on modernization of infrastructure at ports has been growing steadily especially in North America, Europe, and China. Companies in the alternate marine power market are garnering revenue gains from adoption of clean electricity units by cruises, notably repositioning cruises. The size of the market is projected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Growing concerns of pollution from diesel when used as a marine power has led stakeholders to seek alternative cleaner fuels. Of note, renewable energy sources-based natural gases have gathered traction for ships to help reduce carbon footprint of ports. The trend is spurred by implementation of marine emission norms by rising number of ocean cruise tourists.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37190

Key Findings of Alternate Marine Power Market Study

  • Massive Demand for Cleaner Fuels for Cruises to Generate Sizable Opportunities: Rising demand for clean electricity power at ports has catalyzed the adoption of renewable energy sources among marine vessels. Companies in the alternate marine power market are increasingly offering advanced hybrid power systems, particularly those that can integrate wind power.

  • Rising Trend of Adoption Renewable Energy Sources at Ports to Propel Demand: Cruise lines account for a bulk of demand for alternate marine power sources. The demand is rising in Europe, fueled by an ebullient tourism industry. Rise in freights handling at various ports in European nations has also spurred revenue streams for players in the alternate marine power market.

  • Strict Implementation of Regulations Reinforce Modernization of Ports: Governments in China and North America are keenly spending on modernizing intermodal/multimodal terminals, which has also paved the way to adoption of renewable energy sources at the ports by ships in cold ironing. Key players are capturing value-grab opportunity by offering digitalized energy management systems.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=37190

Alternate Marine Power Market: Key Drivers

  • Rise in ocean cruise passengers over the past few decades is a key underpinning for the need for cleaner alternative marine fuel in the cold ironing. Rapid pace of globalization of manufacturing sector has led to burgeoning international trade of goods and commodities. This is a key factor that will drive lucrative opportunities for players in the alternate marine power market.

  • Stringent implementation of government norms and regulations on reduction the CO2 from ships in ports and harbor areas creates abundant prospects, found the alternate marine power market trends.

Alternate Marine Power Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Europe held a major market share in 2021 amounting to 41.8%. Implementation of anti-pollution measures and emission norms in cold ironing has invigorated adoption of alternate marine power-based electricity in ships.

  • Asia Pacific has emerged as a promising region in alternate marine power market, and the demand is supported by spending on port modernization.

  • The North America alternate marine power market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2031. The region is a key cruise market in terms of passenger capacity, which will generate substantial revenue streams in the next few years.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=37190

Alternate Marine Power Market: Prominent Companies

Some of the key players in the market are Danfoss, VINCI Energies, ESL Power Systems, Inc, Siemens, PowerCon, MacGregor, Nidec ASI, Schneider Electric, and Cavotec SA. Top players are leaning on spending sizably on port electrification technologies to consolidate their positions.

Alternate Marine Power Market Segmentation

  • Power Requirement

  • Vessel

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Market Reports by TMR:

Hydro Turbine Market - Hydro Turbine Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.0% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Geothermal Power Equipment Market - Geothermal Power Equipment Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.51% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sulfur Market for Mining Application - Sulfur Market for Mining Application is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-203

Power Management Services Market - Power Management Services Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Silicon Transformer Oil Market - Silicon Transformer Oil Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-203

Hydrogen Storage System Market - Hydrogen Storage System Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Early Production Facility Market - Early Production Facility Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 2.5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

District Cooling Market - District Cooling Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BK

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternate-marine-power-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-11-2-during-20222031-tmr-report-301617676.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

