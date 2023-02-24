Alternating current power system market size to grow by USD 60.78 bn from 2022 to 2027: Driven by rising demand from the telecom industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternating current power system market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 4.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of AC in high-voltage power transmission, rising demand from the telecom industry, and increasing demand for AC power systems in power generation plants. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternating Current Power System Market 2023-2027

Alternating Current Power System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEG Power Solutions BV, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd., Joe Powell and Associates Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Myers Power Products Inc., Powertek US Inc., Schaefer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Holdings Co., Vicor Corp., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The market is segmented by type (three-phase and single-phase), end-user (non-residential and residential), product (generator, switchgear, UPS, PDU, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the three-phase segment will be significant during the forecast period. Three-phase power systems are usually employed in power motors, electric heaters, pumps, and other devices. The demand for heavy-duty industrial equipment with high power requirements among end-users is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this alternating current power system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alternating current power system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alternating current power system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alternating current power system market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alternating current power system market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alternating current power system market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Non-residential end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.7 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global alternating current power system market 2022 - 2027

5.2 Global alternating current power system market by Segment – Historic Analysis 2022 - 2027

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.4 Threat of new entrants

6.5 Threat of substitutes

6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product

9.3 Generator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Switchgear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 PDU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by Product

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

11.13 Market opportunity by geography

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market trends

13 Vendor Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Vendor landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Vendor Analysis

14.1 Vendors covered

14.2 Market positioning of vendors

14.3 ABB Ltd.

14.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

14.5 AEG Power Solutions BV

14.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

14.7 EnerSys

14.8 General Electric Co.

14.9 Hitachi Ltd.

14.10 Infineon Technologies AG

14.11 Joe Powell and Associates Inc.

14.12 LITE ON Technology Corp.

14.13 MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.

14.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

14.15 Schaefer Inc.

14.16 Schneider Electric SE

14.17 Siemens AG

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

15.5 List of abbreviations

