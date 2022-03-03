Alternating lane reduction on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane reductions on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following period:

from Wednesday, March 16, at midnight, to Friday, April 15, at midnight (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

During this period, the lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic with signalers or traffic lights. One sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians at all times; however, vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC will communicate again should any lane closures be extended beyond the end date of April 15 at midnight.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

