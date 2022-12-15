U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,771.00
    +20.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.40
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3160
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.21
    +8.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.40
    -1.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,137.56
    -18.65 (-0.07%)
     

Alternative Bio Launches with USD 15M Series Seed Financing Led by Eight Roads Ventures with F-Prime Capital and Sequoia China Seed Fund

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Bio Inc. ("ABio"), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics targeting a previously untapped class of post-translational modifying enzymes announced today its $15 million Series Seed financing co-led by Eight Roads Ventures with F-Prime Capital and Sequoia China Seed Fund. The funds will be used to leverage an innovative discovery platform and advance the company's lead drug candidates to treat some of the most intractable cancers.

Alternative Bio is co-founded by world-renowned scientists with expertise in the areas of signaling, gene expression regulation, cancer biology, and drug discovery. The scientific co-founders are Fei Lan, Ph.D., Professor & Vice Dean of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at Fudan University; Yang Shi, Ph.D., Professor of Epigenetics, Oxford University and the Ludwig Cancer Research Institute, and member of American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine; and Or Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., the Morris Herzstein Professor of Biology at Stanford University. Drs. Lan, Shi and Gozani have published over 400 papers, including dozens of high impact studies with importance for human health and disease such as the seminal discovery from Dr. Shi's group revealing LSD1 as a methyl eraser, overturning a long-held dogma in the field and establishing the dynamic nature of methylation signaling.

Research and insights from the co-founders' labs have previously led to the launch of several biotech companies, including Constellation Pharmaceuticals (acquired by MorphoSys in 2021 for USD 1.7 Billion), with Dr. Shi as scientific co-founder and Dr. Lan as a founding scientist; K36 Therapeutics, with Drs. Gozani and Shi as scientific co-founders; and EpiCypher, Inc, with Dr. Gozani as a co-founder.

"There is remarkable potential to translate the three world-renowned scientists' leading-edge discoveries into breakthrough therapies. Eight Roads Ventures together with F-Prime Capital aim to work with ABio to drive strong momentum advancing a novel class of drugs by translating groundbreaking biology into life-changing medicines for patients", said Eight Roads partner Xin Liu.

Trency Gu, Managing Director of Sequoia China, stated "ABio has assembled a world-class team of biologists and serial founders. We are excited to participate in this new venture and look forward to working with the team to unfold the potential of an untapped target space".

About Alternative Bio ("ABio")

Alternative Bio's mission is to translate the discovery of novel protein synthesis regulatory nodes into first-in-class precision medicines to treat the most challenging cancers. The company's vision is to establish itself as a global pioneer in this new research space as it advances breakthrough therapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide.

About Sequoia China Seed Fund

Sequoia China Seed Fund is an early-stage fund initiated by Sequoia China to focus on seed and angel round investments. Since 2018, Sequoia China Seed Fund has invested in more than 300 startups, which represent early structural innovation in the fields of tech, healthcare and consumer, and grown several unicorn companies.

About Eight Roads Ventures / F-Prime Capital

Eight Roads is a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, managing over $11 billion of assets across offices in China, India, Japan, UK and the US. We focus on investing in early-to-early growth stage technology and healthcare companies.

F-Prime Capital, backed by Fidelity, is a global venture capital firm investing in healthcare and technology. For the past 50 years, our independent venture capital group has had the privilege of backing great entrepreneurs building iconic companies such as Denali, Beam, Innovent, Prime Medicine, Orchard, Iora, Devoted Health, and Ultragenyx.

CONTACT: Elaine YANG, 1120917061@qq.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-bio-launches-with-usd-15m-series-seed-financing-led-by-eight-roads-ventures-with-f-prime-capital-and-sequoia-china-seed-fund-301702764.html

SOURCE Alternative Bio

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Novavax, Tesla, WarnerBros. Discovery

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stock tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Why Insiders Keep Buying SoFi Technologies

    CEO Anthony Noto has been an avid buyer of the stock as its price nosedives

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • Charter Falls a Record 16% as Spending Alarms Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Charter Communications Inc. stock fell by largest percentage in its trading history after announcing a broadband expansion plan that will cost far more than analysts anticipated.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • GE, Stock Of The Day, Nears Buy Point Amid Turnaround, Historic Split

    General Electric, preparing to divide into 3 companies, is in the midst of a turnaround. GE stock is near a buy point.

  • Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

    AT&T stock pays out a 5.8% dividend and has been trading much better lately. Here's how to approach it now.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood just warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed keeps ignoring these signals — here are 3 safe haven sectors for proven protection

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Stocks on the move: Delta, Quantumscape, Lucid, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to gauge levels of hawkishness at the Federal Reserve, Wednesday was an example of words carrying more weight than actions. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingAs pa

  • Moderna Stock Shows Surprising Strength; Key Rating Upgraded

    Moderna stock surged as much as 8% Wednesday before settling to a 5.8% gain after it reported promising results for a melanoma cancer treatment the day before. The Wednesday price jump followed a nearly 20% surge in its stock price Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Moderna stock shot up to 96, from 87 a day earlier.

  • Market Rally Falls On Higher Peak Fed Rate, Powell Comments; Tesla Keeps Falling, These Stocks Shine

    The major indexes reversed lower as the Fed signaled a higher peak rate while Fed chief Powell gave mixed signals. Tesla hit a new low. Solar stocks shined.