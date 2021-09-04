U.S. markets closed

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman/Interim CEO to Lead Strategic Priorities and Capitalization Plan

·3 min read

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC, a real estate developer, and asset management company focused on growth opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman and Interim CEO.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/662824/IMG3243.PNG
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/662824/IMG3243.PNG

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC (ACM) has created a strategy that provides state-of-the-art, business-ready cannabis facilities, including advantageous financial arrangements for highly qualified cannabis industry cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, and brand innovators.

In addition to Jonathan Gilbert, George Scorsis has been added as Strategic Advisor. Gina Venezia, Managing Partner, stated, "I'm ecstatic to welcome Jonathan Gilbert and George Scorsis to the ACM family. We are collectively looking forward to working with them as we share in the vision for this company. They bring unparalleled industry knowledge and experience that will take ACM to new levels."

With the addition of Jonathan Gilbert and George Scorsis, Alternative Commodities continues to develop its internal personnel, external consultants, and knowledge base to provide unique real estate solutions to the fast-growing Massachusetts medical and adult-use cannabis industry.

Mr. Gilbert and Mr. Scorsis, who are pioneers in the cannabis space, will utilize their experience and connections to accelerate ACM's capital and growth priorities while continuing to build upon a strategic foundation aimed at scaling a profitable business focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Jonathan Gilbert

Mr. Gilbert was the founder and CEO of Scythian Biosciences, Inc., a publicly traded research and development company in Canada focusing on the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination, as well as strategic investments and partnerships across cultivation, distribution and retail of legal Cannabis. Mr. Gilbert is presently the Executive Chairman of Lobe Sciences, Ltd., a publicly traded life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and in the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

George Scorsis

George has over 20 years of experience leading companies in highly regulated industries to rapid growth, including alcohol, energy drinks and, most recently, medical cannabis. Formerly President of Red Bull Canada, George was instrumental in restructuring the organization from a geographical and operational perspective, growing the business to $150 MM in revenue. George has also worked closely with Health Canada on guidelines regulating the energy drink category while also establishing a corporately owned distribution model in volatile markets. George was the President at Mettrum Health Corp., a leading Canadian cannabis distributor which quickly became an industry leader and then sold for 430MM to a global leader. George most recently held the role of CEO and Director of Liberty Health Sciences, an industry leader in the medical cannabis space, and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Scythian Biosciences Corp., a research and development company committed to advancing treatment efforts for traumatic brain injury with its proprietary cannabinoid based combination drug therapy and additional cannabis-related activities across the globe. Currently George Scorsis is Chairman of AWAKN Life Sciences a UK-based psychedelics company and Chairman of WeedMD a Canadian Licenses Producer.

www.altcmdma.com
info@altcmdma.com

SOURCE: Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662824/Alternative-Commodities-Massachusetts-LLC-Appoints-Industry-Veteran-Jonathan-Gilbert-as-ChairmanInterim-CEO-to-Lead-Strategic-Priorities-and-Capitalization-Plan

